The best kids’ parachute

Kids can use their imagination to make a game out of almost anything. With kids' parachutes, they have so many possibilities for creative play. Whether they want to play a "knock the ball off" game on top of the parachute or they want to turn it into a fort to play in, kids' parachutes offer the versatility of a children's toy that lets your kids choose how to use it. You might think that all kids' parachutes are the same, but that simply isn't the case.

If you're ready to find the best parachute for your little ones, then keep reading. The following buying guide has expert advice and even reviews of a few of our favorites. Our pick for best of the best, the Champion Sports Multicolored Parachute, is a huge chute that offers huge fun for little ones.

Considerations when choosing kids' parachutes

Size

Size is the primary factor that you may want to consider when choosing a parachute for your children. Most have diameters that range between 6 and 30 feet. If your parachute is too small, then your kids will be limited in the games they can play with it. If it's too large, then it'll be tough for smaller children to enjoy.

If your child is younger than eight, then you should probably opt for a smaller parachute, closer to the 6- to 12-foot range. For kids older than 8, then you're probably OK to get a parachute up to 30 feet across. However, remember that larger parachutes require more kids in order to play organized games.

Materials

The majority of kids' parachutes are made from either polyester or nylon. Both of these synthetic options are decent, though each has different pros and cons. Polyester parachutes are lighter than nylon ones but not quite as strong. However, polyester resists UV rays better than nylon. Nylon, while stronger than polyester, absorbs more water, which can lead to a heavier parachute in damp conditions.

Weight

Indoor-use kids' parachutes can be extremely lightweight. Unfortunately, if you take them outside, they can be easily carried away by a brisk wind. If you plan to let your kids use their parachute outside, make sure it's heavy enough to sustain such winds.

Features

Handles

Handles offer kids an easy way to hold onto the parachute, without the frustration of it slipping out of their hands. Most kids' parachutes include at least a few handles. Think about the number of kids that will play with the parachute when determining how many handles you may need.

Reinforcements

Many kids' parachute games involve players flapping the edges of the parachute quickly, which can put quite a lot of stress on the stitches. Reinforced stitching on a parachute helps keep the seams in tact during rough play.

Carrying bag

Some kids' parachutes come with their own carrying bag. This is an especially convenient feature if you plan to take your parachute to a park, or other location to allow your kids to play with others.

Colors

The majority of kids' parachutes come in multiple primary colors. Some also include non-primary colors like teal and pink. Find a parachute that has bright colors to match your child's bright personality.

Price

Most kids' parachutes cost between $15 and $150. $15 parachutes are mostly small six- foot models. For $50, you can get a more durable parachute that measures up to 20 feet across. If you spend $150, you can get the highest quality 30-foot parachute with reinforced stitches.

FAQ

Q. What size parachute should I get for playing inside at home with my kids?

A. The best parachute for playing indoors with just a few children is a 6-foot model. This size is big enough to impress small children, but small enough for them to use it without too much difficulty.

Q. How big should a child be in order to play with a kids' parachute?

A. In order for a child to enjoy a kids' parachute, they need to be able to stand unassisted. Toddlers should be strong enough to balance on their own, even when others might be flapping the edges of the parachute.

Kids' parachutes we recommend

Best of the best: Champion Sports' Multicolored Parachute

Our take: This is one of the biggest kids' parachutes available, offering big-time fun and games.

What we like: Impressive 30-foot diameter. 24 handles. Smaller sizes also available. Durable construction.

What we dislike: Too big for easy indoor use.

Best bang for your buck: Magicfly's 12' Kids' Parachute

Our take: Thinner than other models, but comes at a more reasonable price.

What we like: Eight handles. Durable stitching. Lightweight for little ones. Center mesh for ball games.

What we dislike: Not as many handles as other parachutes.

Choice 3: VOMLine's 12' Play Parachute for Kids

Our take: Durable parachute with nice extras.

What we like: Comes with carrying bag. 12 handles. Durable enough for rough play.

What we dislike: Slightly smaller than the advertised 12 feet.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.