The best kids’ luggage set

Taking the kids on a trip? Make sure they have a kids' luggage set for all the things they want to bring. While they're cute and small, they're also specially designed to accommodate young globetrotters. Kids' luggage sets help kids become independent travelers, as their handles and coordinating pieces are the right height for easy toting. They have exciting designs, sometimes featuring their favorite characters or animals. Best of all, they often come with at least one TSA-approved piece for carry-on.

Help your kids travel in style with their very own luggage set by reading our buying guide. Our favorite set, American Tourister Kids' Star Wars Perfect Packer, includes an expandable hardshell spinner, featuring the classic Millennium Falcon design.

Considerations when choosing kids' luggage sets

Level of independence

Your kid's age and level of independence should be taken into consideration when comparing luggage sets. Younger kids, especially new travelers, do best with backpacks, given their familiar design. Older kids do well with rolling suitcases, as they're easy enough to pull just like a toy wagon.

Long-term value

Some kids' luggage sets can be pricey, especially if you only end up using them a couple times. To get the most use out of a set, make sure it can be used for several years. Not only should it be durable, it's worth choosing versatile designs that kids won't quickly outgrow or shy away from as "babyish" luggage.

Hardshell vs. soft suitcases

Hardshell suitcases are popular since they're water-resistant and easy to clean. They are somewhat harder to find as expandable styles and sometimes come in unusual shapes that can make packing challenging.

Soft suitcases are well-liked for their durability and simple design. You need to spend a bit more for a well-constructed suitcase, as inexpensive flimsy styles barely make it beyond one or two trips.

Suitcase types

Rolling suitcases: Rolling suitcases feature telescopic handles and small wheels that make toting and maneuvering easy. They typically range in size from 12 to 28 inches, and some sets include two rolling styles of different sizes.

Tote bags: Also called carry cases, these styles are usually sold with rolling suitcases upon which they stack. They also come with shoulder straps for alternative carrying options. Since they're on the smaller side, they're often preferred as carry-on pieces.

Duffel bags: Duffel bags are seen in larger kids' luggage sets. They're best for storing soft items like jackets, blankets, or travel pillows. Many duffel bags are collapsable and fit into larger pieces as back-up luggage.

Backpacks: Kids' luggage sets featuring backpacks are popular. There are even hybrid styles that have telescopic handles and wheels, giving kids the option to drag them along. Backpacks in these sets tend to be on the smaller side, so choose wisely when packing.

Price

There are some budget-priced kids' luggage sets for $50 and below, but they might not hold up to heavy travel. Mid-range sets have better construction and convenient features, so they cost up to $150. Brand-name sets cost the most, with some even pushing the $300 mark.

FAQ

Q. Do kids' luggage sets come with a set of locks?

A. It's common to see small, flimsy locks packaged with kids' luggage. Better-quality sets come with their own TSA locks installed. If not, you can invest in a set of TSA-approved locks separately.

Q. Are suitcases in kids' luggage sets lighter than adult sets?

A. They usually have lightweight designs to make them easier for kids to carry. Some pieces in kids' sets are just as heavy as adult pieces, so assess whether your little travelers are capable of picking them up.

Kids' luggage sets we recommend

Best of the best: American Tourister's Kids' Star Wars Perfect Packer

Our take: Designed for intergalactic travel. Durable construction from an industry leader.

What we like: Hard-side spinner is the perfect height for kids. Companion suitcase can slide onto telescopic handle.

What we dislike: Not too much in the way of internal organization compartments.

Best bang for your buck: Rockland's Luggage Set

Our take: Affordable duo available in dozens of colors to suit your kid's style.

What we like: Tote bag makes a great carry-on. Rolling suitcase features front pockets and quality lining.

What we dislike: Overstuffed bags could throw off suitcase's center of gravity.

Choice 3: Costway's Kids' Luggage Set

Our take: Lightweight hardshell set with a space-saving and cute design.

What we like: Telescopic handle is easy for little hands to hold. Stacking design makes toting both pieces easy.

What we dislike: On the smaller side, and can't fit full-size coloring books.

