The best kids’ fitness tracker

Looking for a new way to convince your kids to be more active? Perhaps you can establish a game, reward system, or an app to start them moving -- or you can have all three in a kids' fitness tracker.

Kids' fitness trackers are as encouraging and engaging for children as they are for adults. Depending on the tracker, kids can choose avatars, unlock achievements, or even try a fitness challenge against a friend. Most importantly, kids' fitness trackers offer a fun take on boosting activity levels, so kids can establish positive relationships with their health and body image.

If you're ready for your kid to start moving, here's our buying guide on kids' fitness trackers. We're including our favorite tracker, the Garmin vivofit jr. 2, which has a fun game-oriented approach that offers a rewarding tracking experience.

Considerations when choosing kids' fitness trackers

Age

Kids' fitness trackers usually indicate their intended age groups, but sometimes the differences aren't so clear. Consider our suggestions on how you can choose a tracker geared toward your child's age, instead of just following what's on the box.

Preschool: Trackers for kids in this age group are simple and straightforward. They feature a large screen that displays icons and images because kids aren't independent readers yet. Games are encouraging and give rewards or points when kids reach activity goals.

Elementary school: Because kids at this age are independent readers, these trackers have more interactive and advanced settings. They give reminders, alerts, and let kids set up their own challenges. Kids might need an adult's help as they become used to the tracker, but they'll pick it up quickly.

Middle school: These trackers closely resemble those used by adults, so they have the most advanced features and levels of interaction with the app. Because they log more data, they're often used by kids playing sports as well. Because these trackers need to be set up through a parent's account, they're considered more secure options than using adult trackers for this age group.

Features

How they keep kids moving

Kids' fitness trackers are equipped with fun fitness modes, games, and challenges to keep them moving. The complexity of instruction is tailored to the age of the user. Younger children may be asked to perform simple tasks, like jogging in place, to rack up activity minutes. Older children may be given time-based challenges that are more complicated like planking or squats.

Water-resistance

Kids' fitness trackers offer different levels of water-resistance. Few are classified as "pool-friendly," which means they can handle full immersion for extended periods of time. Most other kids' fitness trackers can handle sweat and liquid, but their internal components could be corrupted if worn inside the shower or a pool.

Alerts/reminders

Alerts and reminders are another way kids' fitness trackers keep them onboard with their goals. These notifications go off during extended periods of inactivity or can be programmed to remind kids to complete chores or fitness challenges. They can even serve as timers or alarms.

Sleep tracking

Certain kids' fitness trackers have sleep-tracking capabilities. They log how active, or restless, your child is when asleep. They provide charts and graphs of resting heart rate, level of movement, and assess sleep patterns. If your kid is a difficult sleeper, it's a feature worth considering to help identify ways to enjoy a more restful sleep.

Battery

Trackers are powered by either rechargeable batteries or extended life batteries. Those geared toward younger kids tend to feature extended-life batteries, which last between six months and one year. Trackers for older kids tend to have rechargeable batteries and require docking at least once per week to receive a full charge.

Price

Inexpensive kids' trackers with limited functions with basic activity goals cost $40 or less. For more interactive challenges and advanced tracking, expect to spend closer to $60. Top-of-the-line trackers perform almost as many functions as adult trackers and cost upward of $100.

FAQ

Q. Is my kid allowed to wear a fitness tracker to school?

A. Many schools allow kids' fitness trackers and incorporate them into school-wide fitness challenges. Other schools with digital-device rules may not allow them, so your best bet is to check with the main office first.

Q. Can a fitness tracker detect insomnia?

A. Some models can be worn at night to track resting heart rate as well as frequency of movement. Following these readings may reveal if your kid suffers from a sleep disturbance that requires medical attention.

Kids' fitness trackers we recommend

Best of the best: Garmin's vivofit jr. 2

Our take: Engaging reward system for 60 minutes of daily activity. Available in 10 licensed bands, including Marvel and Star Wars.

What we like: Battery lasts one whole year, and mobile app is seamless for kids. Waterproof for pool activities.

What we dislike: Mediocre screen visibility, and syncing can drain the battery.

Best bang for your buck: LeapFrog's LeapBand Activity Tracker

Our take: Its unique avatars are ideal for preschoolers. Features an age-appropriate information display with bright colors and animals.

What we like: Works with LeapFrog connect parental controls. Simple yet engaging challenges are fun for ages four through seven.

What we dislike: Poor battery life, and band fit isn't the best.

Choice 3: Fitbit's Ace

Our take: Streamlined and easy to wear 24/7 to track activity as well as sleep. Can set up challenges against friends.

What we like: Ideal for tech-savvy kids ages eight and older. Long battery life of five days, and helpful clock/watch function.

What we dislike: Older kids might need to size up to a Fitbit Alpha band.

