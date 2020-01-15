The best kids’ digital camera

Digital cameras made for kids have a simple design, giving youngsters a nice introduction to the world of photography. These models often are not made for serious photography, but they do have some fun features that kids will love using.

Our favorite kids' digital camera is VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix, which is easy to use for very young children. It's also extremely durable, which is a key factor for this type of camera, as kids are sure to drop it often.

Considerations when choosing kids' digital cameras

Kids' digital cameras share quite a few parts and design features with cameras made for traditional photography. It pays to understand some of the jargon associated with kids' digital cameras when shopping.

Image sensor

The image sensor is the chip that measures the light entering the lens, recording the photo. Kids' digital cameras have tiny chips, ranging from 1/2.3 to 1/3 inches in size, which results in below-average image quality.

Resolution

Resolution measures the number of megapixels (or individual dots) the camera can record. Kids' cameras that are primarily toys may record as little as 0.3 megapixels of resolution, resulting in poor image quality. Compare this to a typical digital camera, which can record at least 16 megapixels.

Viewfinder

Many kids' digital cameras have one or two viewfinders. These are small windows the photographer can look through to frame the scene. If the kids' camera has an LCD screen, you also may be able to frame the scene using the screen.

Digital zoom

A kids' digital camera may provide a digital zoom capability. This allows you to magnify the scene. Digital zoom uses software to create the magnification, which is not as sharp as optical zoom, where the lens elements shift to create the magnification.

Features

Age considerations

Ages 3 to 6: Young kids need a durable camera, as they're sure to drop it a few times. Cameras aimed at this age group are primarily toys, as image quality and a significant feature set are not all that important. At this age, kids are more interested in having fun than taking serious pictures.

Ages 7 to 12: This age group sometimes wants cameras that are toys. However, some kids in this age group are looking for a durable action camera for shooting simple video of skateboarding or bicycling. Older preteens may be ready to begin shooting serious photos, so an entry-level DSLR camera is an option.

Ages 13 to 18: A teenager likely is looking for an action camera or a serious camera. Students of this age may be ready to learn more about photography, so an entry-level or intermediate DSLR camera is a nice choice. For a teenager who wants a little more style in a serious camera, a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera (ILC) may be the better option.

Price

The simplest kids' cameras cost $20 to $50, but these are basically toys. For a decent kids' action camera, expect to pay $50 to $300. For a camera that a child can use for serious photography, expect to pay $200 to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Does a kids' digital camera need a memory card?

A. Not necessarily. Many digital cameras made for kids contain built-in memory. If you've selected a more serious camera, it needs a memory card.

Q. Should I stick with kids' cameras with two handgrips?

A. Extremely young children want to use both eyes to shoot photos, so look for a dual handgrip, dual viewfinder design. Older children are able to figure out how to hold a single handgrip camera.

Kids' digital cameras we recommend

Best of the best: VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix

Our take: With its dual handgrip design, it's made more for really young children to hold with two hands.

What we like: Plenty of durability, so young kids can treat it harshly. Offered in either pink or blue.

What we dislike: Very low-quality photos. Made more as a toy than a serious camera.

Best bang for your buck: VTech Kidizoom Duo Camera

Our take: Has more features than you'd expect to find at this price point, including a rear camera for selfies.

What we like: Durable, so it can survive a drop. Uses a dual handgrip design, allowing young photographers to hold it with two hands.

What we dislike: Photo quality is more like what you'd find with a toy than with a serious camera.

Choice 3: VTech Kidizoom Action Cam

Our take: Compact kids' camera, so it's easy to take with you anywhere.

What we like: One of the most durable cameras for kids you can find. Records photos or videos.

What we dislike: Overall image quality for photos and video/audio quality is not very good.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.