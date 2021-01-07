The best kids' desk chair

Not every activity your child wants to do can be done while sitting on the floor. At some point, they need a chair. Since a full-size chair is too tall and may be a safety hazard, it's best to purchase a kids' desk chair.

There are a variety of details to consider when purchasing a kids' desk chair — the type, size, and design are important. We love Lifetime Kids’ Stacking Chairs (4-Pack) for their sturdy build and bright colors. If you'd like to learn more about the features of kids' desk chairs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing kids' desk chairs

Types of chairs

Stationary chair: This classic chair isn’t adjustable and is designed to stay in one place. A stationary chair won't grow with your child, but it often provides more stability than other types of chairs.

Computer chair: This type of chair more closely resembles an adult office chair. It has wheels, it’s height adjustable, and it usually features a more ergonomic design than the other types of chairs. You’ll probably need to assemble it and you may need a mat to protect the floor when rolling about.

Wobble chair: This type of chair is great for kids who can't sit still. It’s designed to move in multiple directions so the child can stay active while sitting down. This type of chair doesn’t feature back support, so it’s best for older kids.

Stool: Another option for your child is a stool. Stools are affordable, easy to store, and if needed, may come in packs of four or more. Like the wobble chair, a stool has no back, so it’s better for older kids.

Weight capacity

It’s important to purchase a chair that’s rated to support the full weight of your child. This won't be much of a concern for younger kids, but as your child grows, they may become too heavy, making sitting in the chair a safety hazard.

Size

If a child's feet are dangling when they sit or they look awkwardly oversized in the chair, using the chair may cause them discomfort. Additionally, if it’s too high and doesn't fit under the desk or it’s too low and your child has to lift their arms up to reach the tabletop, they’re likely uncomfortable. Look for a chair that fits both your child and their desk.

Ergonomic design

Purchasing a chair with an ergonomic design means your child is more comfortable when sitting. Beyond comfort, an ergonomic design helps ensure that your child sits with better posture, which can help improve spine alignment and promote good back health.

Materials

Kids' desk chairs come in a wide variety of materials, from plastic to metal. While you want something durable, it also needs to be comfortable and ideally easy to clean.

Price

You can purchase a budget kids' desk chair for less than $25. If you want something closer to an adult model with wheels and an elevating seat or you'd like to try a wobble chair, that can cost between $50 and $100. In the $25 to $60 range, you can find a selection of stationary chairs.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean a kids' desk chair?

A. Most kids' desk chairs are designed for easy cleaning. You can either wipe down the chair with a non-abrasive multi-surface cleaner or use a mixture of vinegar that’s been diluted with warm water.

Q. What do I do with the desk chair when my kid outgrows it?

A. Once your child outgrows their desk chair, it can be used as storage space for items such as a stuffed animal or a backpack, or it can be donated.

Kids' desk chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Lifetime Kids Stacking Chairs (4-Pack)

Our take: A sturdy set of four plastic stacking chairs.

What we like: These chairs have a powder coated steel frame for durability. The color is vibrant and the weight capacity for each is 89 pounds.

What we dislike: Chairs can be a little noisy when moved around on a hard floor.

Best bang for your buck: burgkidz Plastic Toddler Chair

Our take: This tiny, lightweight, and colorful plastic chair is best for toddlers.

What we like: The curved back on this model helps support good posture. It’s easy to assemble and disassemble for storage, if needed. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

What we dislike: Be aware that this chair is very small (just 17 inches tall).

Choice 3: Norwood Commercial Furniture Stacking Stools (Pack of 5)

Our take: A set of five colorful stools that can be stacked when you need to create more room in the home or classroom.

What we like: These stools are lightweight so kids can move them about by themselves and the plastic seat is easy to clean. They also come with a two-year warranty to provide peace of mind.

What we dislike: Some slightly unsteady stools may occasionally slip past quality control.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.