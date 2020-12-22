Whether your little one needs a sprawling place for artwork or requires a dedicated study space, it’s a good idea to invest in a kids’ desk and chair set.

These furniture pieces are perfectly sized and fitted for kids. Not only are they the right height, but they also have other important features that adult furniture lacks. Many desks have child-safe drawers or drop leafs, or they’re designed with rounded corners and edges. Best of all, kids’ desk and chair sets give children a special space of their own.

To find the best kids’ desk and chair set, we’ve put together this buying guide to point you in the right direction. We’re also sharing a few of our top picks at the end, including our favorite set, the Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk and Chair; it features an elegant, classic design that fits in well with any bedroom or playroom décor.

Considerations when choosing kids’ desk and chair sets

Age range

Begin your search for a kids’ desk and chair set by looking for those specifically sized for your child. Some manufacturers list recommended ages, though it’s not always accurate because some kids are shorter or taller than average. Others forgo the recommended ages and simply list the weight capacity, which many parents agree helps simplify their decision.

Storage

It’s common for kids’ desk and chair sets to offer storage options. Drop leaf tables are ideal for storing school or art supplies, while cubbies are great to hold toys or bulky items. Some desks have integrated shelving systems, pencil cups, or keyboard drawers.

Desktop size

It’s necessary to take desktop size into consideration, especially if your child likes to spread out while they work. Smaller desktops might work for younger children that just color or sketch, while older children benefit from having more space to place laptops, textbooks, and notebooks.

Features

Adjustability

To achieve a near-custom fit, invest in a kids’ desk and chair set with adjustable features. Depending on the design, some chairs and desks offer adjustable height to suit kids from ages 5 through 15.

Tilt is another popular adjustability feature in desks. Creative kids who draw or sketch can tilt the desk to find the most comfortable position while they work. Some desks, however, feature safety locks and require an adult for adjustments.

Safety features

Kids’ desk and chair sets are equipped with a variety of safety features. Some feature locking mechanisms that prevent children from pinching their fingers. Others have slow-closing drop leaves to prevent crush injuries. Most sets, however, will have rounded corners or edges to help prevent injury from bumps or falls.

Colors and designs

Just like adult furniture, you’ll find kids’ desk and chair sets in plenty of colors and designs. Classic designs resemble adult furniture and have elegant curb appeal. Contemporary designs, on the other hand, are utilitarian because they often accommodate electronic use. There are many kid-friendly designs in which desks and chairs feature fun themes or colors.

Price

Entry-level kids’ desk and chair sets cost between $40 and $100. Midrange sets, many of which are high-quality or geared toward older kids, run $100 to $175. Well-made sets with premium wood construction cost as much as $200 to $400.

FAQ

Q. What is the best lamp to buy for a kids’ desk and chair set?

A. Since the surface area needs to remain fully usable, it’s a good idea to invest in a floor lamp or a wall-mounted lamp. Some desks also have shelves that are wide enough for desk lamps.

Q. What do I do with a kids’ desk and chair set that my kids have outgrown?

A. Many families save these sets for younger siblings and cousins or repurpose the furniture. Another option is to donate the furniture to a daycare or charity.

Kids’ desk and chair sets we recommend

Best of the best: Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk and Chair

Our take: A simple, practical set with well-made wooden furniture that is built to last.

What we like: Deep lift-top desk has plenty of room to store coloring books, textbooks, and oversized sketchbooks. Has a small shelf to hold a few school and art supplies. Well-designed and wobble-free.

What we dislike: Set is small, so it’s geared toward younger kids who will eventually outgrow it.

Best bang for your buck: Delta Children Chair Desk with Storage Bin

Our take: Portable integrated design with classic design features inspired by similar elementary school sets.

What we like: Has a pull-out cubby beneath the seat for storage. Smooth wood surface is easy to clean. Supports kids up to 50 pounds and is available in over a dozen themes. Affordable and fairly sturdy.

What we dislike: Occasional reports that paint chips off with normal wear and tear.

Choice 3: Diroan Kids’ Functional Desk and Chair Set

Our take: A contemporary design that earns high marks as a functional, product workstation for remote learning.

What we like: Height is adjustable for the seat and the desk. Equipped with a book stand, integrated LED lamp, and keyboard drawer. Ideal for long-term use because it supports kids ages 3 to 15.

What we dislike: Given its functional design, it somewhat lacks curb appeal.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.