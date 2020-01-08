The best kids’ cleaning toy

Young kids often want to do everything their parents do -- even cleaning. Besides imitating you, kids also enjoy being little helpers around the home. When you invest in a cleaning toy, you're fostering positive behavior by giving your kids a fun way to grow their life skills.

Kids' cleaning toys are often there for simulated play, and some sets even come with usable accessories, like brooms. These sets aren't just designed for floor-cleaning fun, either. You'll find a broad range of sets with accessories that simulate laundry and kitchen chores as well.

To let your little helper play pretend with a kids' cleaning toy, read our buying guide. Our favorite set, Melissa & Doug's The Original Pretend Play Cleaning Set, has a well-rounded assortment of accessories, plus an upright stand.

Considerations when choosing kids' cleaning toys

Safety

Choosing an age-appropriate kids' cleaning toy is important for safety reasons. Sets for younger kids will have simple, large parts. As expected, they don't have smaller pieces that are potential choking hazards. Sets for older kids will also have their own set of general safety features, such as well-reinforced parts and rounded edges.

Playability

Age-appropriateness also affects playability. Because many kids' cleaning toys are designed for upright use, it's best to choose a set that can be easily held and manipulated by your child. Brooms and mops, for example, should be at the right height for them to sweep without excessive reaching or bending.

Features

Types of kids' cleaning toys

As an adult, you know that cleaning involves quite a lengthy task list, not to mention a range of cleaning products to boot. The same is true for kids' cleaning toys.

General cleaning chores

This all-inclusive category emcompasses floor-based activities as well as general tidying chores. Expect to find mops, brooms, and vacuum cleaners in these sets. Some sets also come with buckets, dusters, or dustpans.

Kitchen chores

Kids' cleaning toys for kitchen activities involve cleaning and storing dishes. These sets are often standalone units as mini kitchen sets. They come with a wealth of accessories that range from kitchen utensils to sponges as well as kitchen appliances.

Laundry chores

There are laundry-related toys in the form of mini washer and dryer sets. They have fun accessories like play detergent bottles, irons, and even miniature articles of clothing that require care or cleaning.

Materials

Plastic

Many kids' cleaning toys are made of hard plastic, which makes them durable, lightweight, and easy to clean. Some inexpensive sets, however, are more prone to breaking from poorly constructed parts or plastic pieces that are too thin for heavy play.

Wood

Wooden kids' cleaning toys generally last longer and have a more realistic feel and appearance. They're typically more expensive, but their design is far superior -- and in some cases, they may be comparable to real cleaning accessories.

Price

You'll find affordable kids' cleaning toys for $20 and below, but they're not made to withstand heavy play. More durable sets run closer to $35. If you'd like to invest in a wooden set or one that comes with a stand or usable pieces, expect to spend closer to $50.

FAQ

Q. Can I integrate some real cleaning accessories with a kids' cleaning toy?

A. It's best to use only those that won't pose a choking or chemical hazard. You can buy microfiber cloths and sponges with fun designs or give them a kid-sized apron.

Q. Will buying a kids' cleaning toy improve their messiness or behavior?

A. While cleaning toys can foster good behavior and help develop positive habits, they're not intended as serious behavior modification tools. More than anything, they're meant to be fun and engaging.

Kids' cleaning toys we recommend

Best of the best: Melissa & Doug's The Original Pretend Play Cleaning Set

Our take: A realistic and sturdy set with a dedicated stand for easy storage.

What we like: This high-quality set comes with a combination of plastic and wooden accessories. Dustpan and broom are fully functional for small messes.

What we dislike: Rack is best kept against a corner or wall to avoid accidental falling.

Best bang for your buck: Play22's Kids' Cleaning Set, 12-Piece

Our take: Fun deluxe set that includes realistic accessories. Even has a caution sign for floor safety.

What we like: Durable set that can be used for actual cleaning. Color theme is fun and engaging. Handles are easy for little hands to grip.

What we dislike: Broom and mop can be too tall for some kids. Set is all plastic.

Choice 3: Melissa & Doug's Wash, Dry, and Iron Playset

Our take: Includes every aspect of laundry time, from detergent through ironing. Cute set for tabletop play with dolls.

What we like: Interactive set with moving dials, laundry checklist, and dryer sheets. Helps with responsibility as well as hand-eye coordination.

What we dislike: On the smaller side compared to other cleaning toys, but still plenty of fun and offers lots of replayability.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.