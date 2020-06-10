The best kids' BMX bike

Kids love to move. While running is fun, it's not quite as exhilarating as racing about on a cool-looking bike. Whether it's riding at the park, on trails, or even doing tricks, a BMX bike gives a kid the freedom to ride however they want.

BMX bikes should be the right size and offer the features needed for riding in the style your child most prefers. Mongoose Legion Freestyle BMX Bike is our favorite due to its wide tires and versatility. To learn more about kids' BMX bikes, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing kids' BMX bikes

Size

When purchasing a BMX bike for a growing child, it's crucial to get the size right -- a bike that's too big can be hard for a smaller child to control and a bike that's too small can be uncomfortable for a larger child to ride.

Since BMX bikes all have 20-inch wheels (some specialty models feature smaller wheels for the youngest riders), the size is measured by the length of the top tube. A 16-inch tube, for instance, is typically best for a rider who is 4 feet 10 inches or less, while a 19-inch tube is reserved for a rider who is around 5 feet 2 inches.

Features

Frame

Regardless of the style of riding your child prefers, a lightweight, durable frame is what you want. Although aluminum is lighter, bikers who engage in more aggressive riding styles prefer a chromoly steel frame for its durability.

Tires

Wider tires are better for balance. If your child is just learning or wants to do some balance tricks, a wider tire is the way to go. If they're riding on unpaved terrain, look for knobby tires since they have better traction. Racers, however, probably prefer a thinner tire.

Hub

Basically, the hub determines what happens when you stop pedaling. Coaster brakes stop the bike when the child pedals backward and aren't appropriate if they want to perform any sort of tricks. Freewheel and cassette hubs allow the rear wheel to keep rolling even if the rider pedals backward. A freecoaster hub is designed for doing tricks as it allows the bike to roll freely in reverse.

Brakes

If your child wants to attempt tricks, especially barspins, get a BMX bike that features tangle-free brakes. This design allows the handlebars to rotate a full 360 degrees without the brake cables getting tangled.

Price

An entry-level kids' BMX bike costs less than $100. While these affordable models look like bikes for older kids, they're usually designed for beginners who are learning to ride, not kids who are racing and doing tricks. Models in the $200 price range are decent, lighter-duty bikes. However, if you want to get something for an older, more adventurous rider or a bike that features a chromoly frame, you may need to spend over $300.

FAQ

Q. Is BMX biking a good way to exercise?

A. Yes. Riding a BMX bike can provide a full-body workout that promotes muscle growth, increases coordination, and benefits the cardiovascular system. Additionally, riding a BMX bike can elevate your child's mood.

Q. Are there any tips that can help my child have a safer BMX biking experience?

A. The key is to teach your child to stay within their ability limits. Doing tricks that are too advanced for a rider's skill level can invite serious injury. Also, be sure the bike is properly maintained, has correct tire pressure, and isn't used on wet surfaces.

Kids' BMX bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Mongoose Legion Freestyle BMX Bike

Our take: A versatile, higher-end kids' BMX bike suitable for park, street, and dirt riding.

What we like: The L80 frame is manufactured using durable chromoly. The wide 2.35-inch tires offer greater stability for added balance and control while the hollow spindle cranks help keep the bike's overall weight down.

What we dislike: This bike is best for an older child as the minimum recommended height is 5 feet 6 inches.

Best bang for your buck: RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle Kids' Bike

Our take: A sturdy bike specifically manufactured to address the needs of a first-time rider.

What we like: This easy-to-assemble kids' bike comes in a variety of vibrant colors and includes both a kickstand and training wheels. The brake levers are designed to match the size and strength of young hands.

What we dislike: It's a bit heavier than might be expected for younger kids.

Choice 3: Redline MX BMX Bicycle

Our take: A lightweight bike that features extra-large 24-inch wheels, making it a good option for older kids.

What we like: This bike arrives ready to ride. It features a 3-piece crank set, a pivoting race saddle, and an integrated headset.

What we dislike: The frame is manufactured using lighter-weight aluminum, which is not as durable as chromoly models.

