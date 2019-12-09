Learning an instrument can help kids flourish and be in touch with their creative spirits. Piano is a popular choice, but most people can't manage to keep a full-size piano at home. A keyboard for kids is an ideal alternative -- your child can still practice at home, but you don't need to spend out of pocket for a full piano or find room for one.

Keep reading and you'll find out how to select the best keyboard for kids. Our top choice is the Yamaha PSR-E263 61-Key Portable Keyboard. With 61 keys, it spans five octaves, which is more than enough for beginners to work with.

Considerations when choosing keyboards for kids

Toy vs. instrument

One of the first factors to consider is whether you're looking to buy your child a toy keyboard or a real instrument. This guide focuses on keyboards that your child can really play like a piano (though some small keyboards are a good middle ground between toys and instruments for young kids), but there are plenty of toy keyboards to choose from, too. Toy keyboards still make noises, of course, but these are more likely to be animal noises rather than a proper arrangement of notes.

Number of keys

A full-size piano has 88 keys spanning seven octaves. Intermediate and advanced players will benefit from having an 88-key keyboard, so they can play the same range as a regular piano. Serious beginners can manage with a 61-key keyboard, which spans five octaves. That's enough to complete the first couple of piano grades. Though a 76-key six-octave keyboard is even better and can be used to play most music. Smaller keyboards are great fun to play when just starting, but many children quickly outgrow them.

Features

Voices

The voices of a keyboard are the different sounds that it can make, from classic piano to church organ to violin. Even basic keyboards usually have at least 50, but many sport 200 to 500 voices.

Weighted keys

Weighted keys are also known as touch-sensitive keys. The harder you press them, the louder the keyboard sounds, just like a real piano. This helps with nailing the feeling of a piece of music.

Lessons

Some keyboards for kids feature built-in lessons to help teach finger placement, chords, and more.

Price

If you're simply looking for a toy keyboard for kids, you shouldn't need to pay more than $20. Real instruments, however, can cost anywhere between $40 and $200.

FAQ

Q. Will my child need a keyboard stand for her keyboard?

A. We recommend buying a keyboard stand to go with your child's keyboard. Because keyboard stands are adjustable, it's easy to set the keyboard to the correct height for your child to play in the correct playing position. Alternatively, you could set the keyboard on a table and use an adjustable stool. If your child isn't at the correct height in relation to the keyboard, she may find playing uncomfortable and more difficult than it needs to be.

Q. How much do children need to practice playing the keyboard?

A. If your child wants to become good at playing the keyboard, regular practice is essential, but there's no magic amount of practice time that's ideal. We'd recommend letting your child have a say in practice time, whether that means it's 30 minutes per day or 30 minutes per week. After all, playing keyboard is meant to be fun for your child, not a chore to be forced into. However, you should make it clear that the more your child practices, the quicker she'll improve.

Keyboards for kids we recommend

Best of the best: Yamaha's PSR-E263 61-Key Portable Keyboard

Our take: With weighted full-size keys this gives a realistic piano-like experience for kids.

What we like: Education suite is perfect for kids learning piano. About 400 voices and 100 preset songs to play along with. Duo mode lets kids play with a friend or teacher.

What we dislike: May be too large for younger children to handle.

Best bang for your buck: Casio's SA-46-Key Portable Keyboard

Our take: A compact affordable keyboard with 32 mini keys. It's great for young kids, but ambitious beginners may kind it limiting.

What we like: Includes 50 pre-set tracks to play along with and 100 voices. Five drum sounds are fun for kids to play with. Easily switch between piano and organ sound.

What we dislike: Keys aren't weighted/touch-sensitive.

Choice 3: RockJam's 61 Key Electronic Interactive Teaching Piano Keyboard

Our take: It costs a little more than some models, but it comes with all a child needs to begin -- stand, stool, headphones, and a sustain pedal.

What we like: The full-size keys make it easy to go from this keyboard to a piano. Teaching mode is great for beginners. Features 200 voices and rhythms.

What we dislike: Stand feels a little flimsy.

