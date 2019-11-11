The best key finder

Small but vital possessions such as keys, remote controls, and wallets are easy to misplace, and they can be nearly impossible to find during a frantic search. One popular solution to this problem is an electronic key-finder system.

There are two common types of key finders: one using radio frequency (RF) technology and the other using a Bluetooth-powered smartphone app. Both systems involve applying a special tag or fob to the object and using a transmitter to pick up the tracking signal. RF systems do not require any Internet service, but Bluetooth-based systems provide more precise results.

If you are in the market for a new key finder system, please read this helpful shopping guide. Some key finders offer a generous supply of tracking fobs, so you can tag a number of commonly misplaced items. Others offer two-way communication, so a key fob can be used to locate a missing transmitter or smartphone. At the top of our list is the Tile Mate Key Finder, which is a Bluetooth-powered system with two-way communication and a generous 200-foot range.

Considerations when choosing key finders

Radio frequency vs. Bluetooth

Most key finder systems are powered by two different technologies. The older of the two is radio frequency or RF, and it doesn't require any smartphone app or Internet connection to work. An RF key finder uses a transmitter that sends out a specific frequency tuned to the fob attached to the lost item. When the searcher is within range of the fob, the transmitter displays a light cue and/or emits an audio tone.

The other system uses Bluetooth technology and a special app for smartphones. When a tagged item is lost, the app sends out a signal through the phone and listens for a response. Some Bluetooth-enabled key finders can use GPS information to pinpoint the exact location of the fob. The fob can also be used in reverse to locate a missing phone. The phone will ring if it is within range of the two-way transmitter.

Fobs and receivers

While many RF key finder systems only include one receiver, a Bluetooth system can handle additional smartphones with the installed app. Each fob can be color coded to represent a specific tagged item -- red for a car key, blue for a house key, green for a TV remote, and so on. Some fobs are attached directly to the item, while others are added to a key ring.

The total number of fobs in a key finder set can be a consideration. Four fobs is a good starting point because many people have at least that many important items that are commonly misplaced. Many kits contain six fobs or at least allow for additional fobs to be purchased separately.

Range

The effective search range of a key finder system can vary widely between brands, and it largely depends on the technology used. RF transmitters can penetrate walls, furniture, and other obstacles with an average range of 90 feet. The range of a Bluetooth-enabled key finder is more variable, anywhere from 30 feet to more than 200 feet. Some Bluetooth systems include a special "leash" function that notifies users whenever a tagged item has moved out of range. Others can display the last known location before the signal was lost.

Features

Settings and accessories

The most basic RF key finder systems do not offer much in the way of accessories, and the settings may not be adjustable. However, high-end RF models and many Bluetooth-enable systems do offer additional features such as an LED flashlight, adjustable alarm tone, and panic button. These features can affect battery life, but they can also be extremely useful when conducting searches in the dark or during noisy conditions.

Price

A basic RF key finder system with a limited number of fobs can be found for less than $20, but the ideal price range for most RF and some entry-level Bluetooth systems is between $20 and $40. High-end Bluetooth-enabled models with features such as panic buttons, two-way communication, and alarm-tone selection can easily cost $40 or more.

FAQ

Q. Should I buy an RF or a Bluetooth key finder? I'm not a technical person.

A. Both RF and Bluetooth key finder systems produce good results, but an RF transmitter and receiver does not require an app or a smartphone to work. If you would like to have more precise search results however, then a Bluetooth app with a GPS function would be better.

Q. Can my Bluetooth key finder app provide my location to others through GPS?

A. The answer largely depends on your particular service provider's terms and the phone's settings. It is possible that a Bluetooth-powered key finder app can provide trackable information while in active search mode. If privacy is a concern, you may want to consider using an RF system instead.

Key finders we recommend

Best of the best: Tile Mate Key Finder

Our take: The Tile Mate is ideal for those who prefer Bluetooth technology to RF. We like the thinner profile and the two-way communication with the smartphone.

What we like: Thin profiles, which add little bulk to tagged items. Also works in reverse as a phone locator. Features a 200-foot Bluetooth range.

What we dislike: App can track user's location, so there's possible privacy issues. Phone's location setting must be "always," even when out of range.

Best bang for your buck: Click 'n Dig's F6 Key Finder

Our take: This RF key finder is perfect for tagging and locating commonly misplaced items in the home, such as keys, remote controls, and phones.

What we like: Contains a total of six fobs, offering more options for tagging and locating. Fobs are color-coded and easier to see. Does not require a phone app to work.

What we dislike: Fobs are not waterproof. Individual fobs are bulkier than expected.

Choice 3: Esky's Wireless RF Item Locator

Our take: The Esky key finder uses both sound and light cues, so searchers can use it in the dark with good results.

What we like: Lighted transmitter makes night searches much easier. Powerful RF transmitter penetrates walls and other obstacles. Set includes four color-coded fobs.

What we dislike: Fobs are designed primarily for keys, so they're difficult to attach to other items. Range may be limited.

