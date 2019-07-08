The best Keurig coffee maker

Keurig coffee makers are the reason many of us get out of bed every morning. Keurig is the company that invented the modern single-serve pod coffee machine, and their machines are the best in the game. Their coffee makers give you the perfect cup of coffee, whatever your flavor or strength preference, at the touch of a button.

Depending on your coffee needs, there is a Keurig machine for every household. Take a look at our top choice, Keurig 2.0 Brewing System. It might just give you a little more spring in your step when you get out of bed in the morning.

Considerations when choosing Keurig coffee makers

Cleaning

Keurig coffee makers are designed to last for years; that means they have hundreds of gallons of coffee running through them every year. To make sure you maintain your Keurig coffee machine, it's recommended that you clean it regularly. The best way to do this is to run diluted vinegar through the machine. Doing so keeps calcium deposits and other pollutants from collecting in the machine.

Pod choices

There is an endless list of choices when it comes to coffee pods. You also don't have to settle for just coffee. Keurig coffee makers are quite adept at making hot cocoa and hot tea, too. Consider how you want to use your Keurig coffee machine, and that will help you choose the right one for you.

Features

Water filtration

Hard water can wreak havoc on your plumbing and fixtures. It can also harm your Keurig coffee maker -- that's why having a built-in water filter is a great feature. If you want to make sure your machine stays working for as long as possible, consider buying a model with a water filtration feature.

Programming

Most Keurig coffee machines come with programmable functions, such as water temperature, cup size, and brew timer. These features make brewing coffee easier and more convenient for everyone.

Quiet brew technology

Some Keurig coffee makers are designed to brew your coffee so quietly, you won't even notice it's happening. Most of the larger industrial-use machines use a bigger pump, which makes more noise. Many of the smaller coffee makers have quiet-brew technology. This is great when you're the first one up in the morning and don't want to wake others.

My K-Cup compatibility

My K-Cup is a reusable coffee pod that lets you make your own mix of coffee for use in a Keurig machine. Most Keurigs work with My K-Cup pods. This also allows you to buy coffee by the pound and scoop it into the pod daily rather than buying individual pods, which can get pricey.

Keurig coffee maker prices

Keurig coffee makers range in price from about $100 to $200. Within this price range, you can buy either a home-use machine or one that's designed for an office or other large environment.

FAQ

Q. Are Keurig coffee makers difficult to clean?

A. No. You have a few different options for cleaning your machine: you can either use hot water, diluted vinegar, or cleaning products such as Dezcal. If you clean your machine regularly, it should last for years to come.

Q. Are Keurig coffee makers bad for the environment?

A. Keurig is aware of environmental concerns surrounding their products. They have promised to make their pods recyclable by the year 2020, and there are some companies already making biodegradable pods.

Keurig coffee makers we recommend

Best of the best: Keurig 2.0 Brewing System

Our take: Small cups or large carafes, this machine can do it all.

What we like: The temperature control and touch screen make brewing a breeze.

What we dislike: The carafe doesn't come included with this model.

Best bang for your buck: Keurig K55 Programmable K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Our take: Basic machine with solid features for amazing coffee.

What we like: Brews quickly and has an auto shutoff function that saves power.

What we dislike: It has no additional functionality beyond single-cup brewing.

Choice 3: Keurig K250 Programmable K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Our take: A 2.0 machine that's less complicated than its counterparts.

What we like: We love this machine's ability to use the carafe, similar to the other 2.0 machines.

What we dislike: Some third-party K-Cups can't be used with this model.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.