When it comes to versatile workout equipment that can really pack a punch, kettlebells are hard to top. They're a type of free weight or dumbbell that resembles a cannonball or kettle with a handle on the top. With a kettlebell, you can do a variety of exercises to help improve your strength, cardiovascular fitness, flexibility, and mobility. Best of all, kettlebells are compact, which makes them the perfect equipment for a home gym, even if you have limited space.

Our buying guide gives you all the tips you need to choose the best kettlebell for your workout routine. We've even included some specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from GoFit. It features a unique contoured design and includes a workout DVD to help get your exercise routine started.

Considerations when choosing kettlebells

Materials

Kettlebells are made of either traditional cast iron or vinyl.

A cast iron kettlebell is made from solid cast iron. It usually offers a more precise weight measurement and is incredibly durable. A vinyl kettlebell is also made from cast iron, but it's then covered with a vinyl coating to prevent damage to your floor if you drop it. However, the vinyl coating can crack and peel, and you don't always know the precise weight of the kettlebell because of the combination of materials used.

Construction style

Some kettlebells are made using a one-piece casting, while others are assembled from two pieces.

With a one-piece model, the ball and handle are one continuous piece with no joints or seams. That means the ball isn't likely to come loose from the handle as you move the kettlebell around. A model that's made with two-piece assembly features separate pieces for the handle and the ball, so the ball can sometimes break off the handle.

One-piece kettlebells are definitely more durable, though those that feature a two-piece assembly tend to be more affordable.

Features

Handle seam

Kettlebells usually have a seam along the underside of the handle. Opt for a model with a treated seam so holding the kettlebell isn't uncomfortable. Some brands file down the seam to make it smoother and more comfortable to grip. Lower-quality kettlebells can have a rough seam that may irritate and possibly cut your skin.

Handle diameter and width

Pay attention to the size of a kettlebell's handle to make sure you can get a comfortable grip. Heavier models have wider handles -- a lighter kettlebell has a handle diameter of approximately 30 millimeters, while a heavier model can have a diameter of up to 38 millimeters. If you have larger hands, you get a more comfortable grip on a kettlebell with a handle that has a larger diameter.

Consider the handle's width, too. Some exercises call for placing both hands on the handle, so you want a wider handle. As with diameter, a kettlebell's width usually goes up with its weight. Some lighter models have a V-shaped handle to provide extra width for folks with larger hands.

Handle finish

Kettlebell handles can have either a bare iron, powder coating, enamel, or vinyl finish.

Bare iron handles provide an excellent grip, so the kettlebells won't slide around in your hands.

Powder-coated handles offer an even more textured grip, so they work well if you get particularly sweaty during exercise.

Enamel handles have a smoother grip, though most people can still hold onto them well during a workout.

Vinyl handles don't offer an effective grip and can easily peel and crack, so they're not the best option.

Weight

Like other free weights and dumbells, kettlebells are available in a variety of weights that range from five to over 100 pounds. Choosing the best weight depends on your fitness level and your workout routine. These guidelines can help you choose:

Older women or those who aren't very physically fit should opt for a kettlebell that weighs between five and 15 pounds. Men should go for kettlebells that weigh between 16 and 26 pounds.

Women who are somewhat physically fit and have trained with weights before can start with a 15- to 25-pound kettlebell. Men can start with a 26- to 35-pound model.

Women who are very physically fit and have serious weight training experience can start with a 26- to 35-pound kettlebell. Men can go with a 35- to 53-pound model.

Price

You can expect to pay between $10 and $150 for a kettlebell. Heavier models usually cost more than lighter ones, but you can get a well-made, durable kettlebell for $25 to $45.

FAQ

Q. Do I need more than one kettlebell?

A. If you're new to working out with a kettlebell, it's best to start with just one. As you become more comfortable with it, you can incorporate some exercises that use two kettlebells at a time. Even people who only use one for their exercises may want to have a few kettlebells in different weights, so you can increase or decrease the intensity of your workout as you choose.

Q. Can I lose weight training with a kettlebell?

A. Because a kettlebell workout works out the entire body, it's definitely a great addition to a weight loss program. It's an effective cardio workout, too, so it burns fat and calories and can boost your metabolism.

Kettlebells we recommend

Best of the best: GoFit's Contoured Vinyl Coated Kettlebell

Our take: An outstanding kettlebell due to its durability and innovative design.

What we like: Has a contoured design that can wrap around the wrist and forearm for a more comfortable workout. Offers a nonslip grip. Includes a workout DVD.

What we dislike: More expensive than other kettlebells, but the excellent durability and comfort are worth it.

Best bang for your buck: CAP's Barbell Enamel-Coated Cast-Iron Kettlebell

Our take: A kettlebell that delivers excellent performance, especially considering its affordable price tag.

What we like: Features solid cast iron construction. Extremely durable, so it holds up well to regular use. Comes in at a very attractive price point.

What we dislike: Handle may not be wide enough if you have large hands.

Choice 3: SPRI's Deluxe Vinyl-Coated Kettlebell

Our take: Features a fairly wide handle but is actually quite comfortable once you get used to it, particularly if you have large hands.

What we like: Features a wide, durable handle that offers a comfortable grip. Vinyl coating helps prevent damage to your floor if dropped. Has a flat bottom to make storage easier.

What we dislike: There's a bit of a learning curve when getting used to the wider handle.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.