The best keto supplement

Keto dieters know that starting a low-carb, high-fat diet can be a challenging transition. Fortunately, there are keto supplements aplenty to replenish any minerals and electrolytes you may lose in this transition. Some keto supplements simply supply exogenous ketones to get you into ketosis, while others are designed to boost performance or enhance weight loss.

With so many keto powders and pills on the market, the choices can be overwhelming. We've put together this brief shopping guide to break down your options as well as provide our top product recommendations, like Zenwise Health's keto powder, which can give a serious boost to your workout.

Considerations when choosing keto supplements

Types of keto supplements to consider

There are a variety of keto supplements that fit different needs when on a ketogenic diet.

Electrolyte supplements provide minerals like potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium, which a keto diet puts you at risk for deficiency of, especially when starting the diet. Electrolyte supplements are popular to combat "keto flu" symptoms that result from electrolyte loss.

7-oxo-DHEA supplements are also called 7-keto-DHEA. DHEA is a hormone that speeds up your metabolism and promotes lean muscles. If you're on a keto diet to lose weight, this supplement may speed up the shedding of pounds.

BHB and other exogenous ketones in supplement form are a shortcut to get you into the state of ketosis, which is the purpose of a keto diet. Taking ketones, like beta-hydroxybutyrate salts (BHB), will help you get into ketosis faster so you can reap quicker benefits, like increased energy, cognitive performance, and weight loss.

MCT oils are a healthy fat and favorite of keto dieters to mix into "butter coffee" or even cook with. Short for "medium-chain triglycerides," MCT oil, which the body uses for fuel immediately, is derived from coconut or palm kernels. They can come in liquid or powder form.

L-Glutamine is an amino acid that functions as an antioxidant, which may be missing from a keto diet low in certain fruits and vegetables. This is also a great supplement for athletes who need to replenish their glutamine stores after an intense cardio workout.

Keto pre-workout is a powder with a whole mix of ingredients to fuel your workout while on a keto diet, such as caffeine, exogenous ketones, BHBs, electrolytes, and MCT oils. Unlike many other pre-workout supplements, these powders are very low net carb.

Other keto supplement considerations

Powders vs. Pills

Keto supplements typically come in one of two forms:

Powders can mix into beverages, like water or smoothies, or even soft foods. Powders often combine different keto supplements.

Pills can be either tablet, capsule, or softgel form. These typically contain a single type of keto supplement, like electrolytes, for targeting a specific concern. MCT oils come in softgels, though liquid forms are readily available.

Flavor

Keto powders often come with flavoring while at the same time being sugar-free and low net carb. You can find basic flavors like vanilla or chocolate, but some manufacturers offer more inventive flavors. If you have a sweet tooth, select a powder sweetened with stevia, a natural nonsugar substitute, over artificial sweeteners to keep with your macros.

Keto supplement prices

Keto supplements can be as little as $11 for a bottle of MCT oil softgels to $70 for a container of multi-ingredient keto powder.

FAQ

Q. Why are electrolytes an important supplement for a keto diet?

A. Especially when you start a keto diet, your kidneys will dump excess water, which puts you at risk for losing key minerals, like potassium, calcium, sodium, and magnesium. This can result in "keto flu" symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, and other unpleasant symptoms that can be mitigated by an intake of these key electrolytes.

Q. Is caffeine allowed on a keto diet?

A. Yes, in fact many keto supplements contain caffeine, usually in the form of green tea, to combat fatigue associated with starting a keto diet. They are also included in keto supplements formulated for workouts and athletes, as caffeine is a performance enhancer.

Keto supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Zenwise Health Keto-Lift BHB Powder

Our take: A best-selling keto powder that'll boost your workouts sans caffeine.

What we like: Jitterless formula that'll boost workouts, cognitive function, and metabolism. No carbs. Mixes well into any beverage.

What we dislike: Not everyone likes the raspberry lemonade flavor.

Best bang for your buck: Life Extension 7-Keto DHEA Metabolite Capsules

Our take: Affordable DHEA supplement for keto followers.

What we like: Doctor-recommended supplement, especially for males over 50. Boosts mental clarity and testosterone in men.

What we dislike: Hormonal-related side effects.

Choice 3: Code Age Keto Electrolyte Capsules

Our take: Essential electrolytes in easy-to-swallow capsules.

What we like: Good price point. Sugar-free pills contain magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Can be taken pre-workout for an energy boost.

What we dislike: Not high enough in sodium for some keto users.

