The best kerosene heater

When you need a portable heating source to cover a large area, kerosene heaters are a smart choice. These heaters run on kerosene fuel and can heat areas indoors or outdoors.

Because the kerosene heater uses canisters or tanks to hold the fuel, it can be used anywhere. Unlike electric heaters, you don't need to be near a power outlet with some designs of kerosene heaters.

Kerosene heaters are available in many different sizes and with a variety of features. This guide can help you find the one that's right for you, like our favorite, the powerful Mr. Heater Forced Air Kerosene Heater.

Considerations when choosing kerosene heaters

There are some important things to consider when shopping for a kerosene heater. For example:

Durability: Because you'll often be using kerosene heaters in tough conditions, such as a job site or an outdoor patio, they need to consist of durable materials.

Output: A kerosene heater's output is measured in BTUs, short for British thermal units. The higher the BTU rating, the more heat the unit is able to generate.

Coverage area: These heaters will be rated as to how efficiently they heat a certain square footage area. Smaller units may only heat a few hundred square feet. Others may be able to heat several thousand square feet.

Fuel gauge: If the heater's tank has a fuel gauge, you'll be able to figure out when you need a refill before you run out of fuel.

Portability: Kerosene heaters may be heavy, especially larger units. Some heaters will weigh 100 pounds or more. For maximum portability, look for a heater with wheels.



Understand that you will have to buy kerosene for the heater on a regular basis. Most heaters can run for several hours on a single tank. Kerosene usually costs a few dollars per gallon, although the price varies throughout the year.

The size of tank that each heater can use will vary, so your cost for replacement fuel will vary as well. Some units can only hold a few gallons, while some can hold 15-gallon tanks or larger. Large units that generate a large number of BTUs will use more fuel than small units, so they need large tanks.

Features

To make the kerosene heater as easy to use as possible, you will want it to have a few important features.

Safety

Kerosene heaters generate a lot of heat, so they must be operated safely. If pets or small children will be in the area of the heater, safety features become that much more important.

Protective cages: You don't want a child to be able to touch the heating element in the kerosene heater. Pick a unit with a safety cage on the heater to keep the heating element out of reach.

Automatic shutoff: Should the unit become too hot to operate safely, it should shut itself off automatically. As an additional safety feature, if the heater tips over, it should shut off immediately.

Ignition

For the safest operation, look for a kerosene heater that has an electric push-button start (that runs from a battery). This is similar to what you may find on a propane barbecue grill. Some kerosene heaters must be plugged into an electrical outlet to use the starter, which limits the portability of the unit. You occasionally may find a kerosene heater that must be lit with a flame from a match or lighter, but this is rare with modern units.

Price

Small kerosene heaters will carry a price tag between $100 and $200. Larger units that can heat outdoor areas or very large rooms can cost anywhere from $200 to $400.

FAQ

Q. How can a kerosene heater be safe to use indoors?

A. To remain safe, you must follow the heater's safety recommendations when using it indoors. Proper ventilation in the room is important, as is using a pure form of kerosene fuel.

Q. How often will I need to refill the heater with fuel?

A. Commonly, a kerosene heater will run for eight to 14 hours consecutively before needing refilling.

Kerosene heaters we recommend

Best of the best: Mr. Heater's Forced Air Kerosene Heater

Our take: Extremely powerful heater that delivers heat over 4,250 square feet of coverage area.

What we like: Includes wheels, so you can take it anywhere. Works equally well indoors or outdoors.

What we dislike: Expensive. Not really efficient in small spaces.

Best bang for your buck: DeWalt's Kerosene Heater

Our take: Portable heater that's designed to be taken to areas where you don't have other heating options, such as a construction site.

What we like: Very easy to set up and use. Safe to use indoors or outdoors.

What we dislike: Only heats up to 1,750 square feet. Heavier than some other portable heaters.

Choice 3: Sengoku's HeatMate Radiant Kerosene Heater

Our take: Lightweight and inexpensive, this kerosene heater is a nice choice for indoor heating.

What we like: Numerous safety features, including automatic shutoff and an exterior cage that is safe to touch.

What we dislike: Only delivers 10,000 BTU, which probably isn't enough for efficient outdoor use.

