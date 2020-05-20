The best kayak spray skirt

If you're serious about kayaking, you wear a skirt -- a kayak spray skirt, that is. This essential accessory keeps you from taking on water, helps stabilize your boat, and can even help keep you warm. But figuring out the right spray skirt for you and your kayak can be a little tricky.

A kayak spray skirt needs to fit both you and your kayak while being suitable for the type of kayaking you intend to do. Seals' Sneak Touring Kayak Spray Skirt is a comfortable spray skirt with pockets and suspenders designed for leisurely water activities. To learn more about this model or the important features to look for in kayak spray skirts, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing kayak spray skirts

Tunnel size

The top part of a kayak spray skirt looks like a tube and is worn between your hips and sternum. The tunnel size is roughly the same size as your T-shirt size.

Deck size

The bottom of your spray skirt has a lip (rand) that stretches over the opening of your kayak (the cockpit) to create a watertight seal. To get the right kayak spray skirt, you need to measure the circumference (at the outer edge) of your opening to learn which deck size you need.

Features

Materials

Nylon kayak skirts are the most affordable, but they're prone to letting pooling water trickle through to your legs. Neoprene is a comfortable material which can be watertight with the proper fit, but it's more expensive. The toughest spray skirts are manufactured using wear-resistant kevlar, which is more durable than the other two materials, but it can be tough to put on because it's not very stretchy.

Zippered tunnel

Some kayak spray skirts feature a zippered tunnel section to facilitate taking the item on and off.

Implosion resistance

In rougher waters, increased mobility may cause a spray skirt to pop off. A spray skirt that has silicone patches or other similar features can help enhance its implosion resistance.

Suspenders

Suspenders can be used to hold up the tunnel section of your spray skirt. This is particularly useful on hot days when you need to loosen the skirt for better ventilation.

Pockets

Some spray skirts feature built-in pockets so you can bring a few essentials with you out on the water.

Price

Kayak spray skirts start at around $60. These models are usually made of nylon and are not for use in anything other than calm water. Around $120 to $150, you can find a tight-fitting neoprene kayak spray skirt designed to be watertight and good for use in any kind of water. As you move closer to $200, spray skirts feature reinforcement in areas of high wear and may include materials such as wear-resistant kevlar.

FAQ

Q. How do I put on a kayak spray skirt?

A. Step into your kayak spray skirt like you're stepping into a pair of pants. Pull the top up to approximately just under your sternum. Enter your kayak. Secure the spray skirt to the cockpit starting from the back, moving slowly around to the front. When finished, the grab loop should be directly in front of you within easy reach for a wet exit.

Q. What is a wet exit?

A. Part of the purpose of your kayak spray skirt is to make you one with your kayak. When you capsize, if you don't know how to roll the kayak so you're back in an upright position, you can be trapped upside down, underwater. A wet exit is the first skill you need to learn; it allows you to escape without panicking. When you find yourself upside down, tuck tight into the kayak so you can grasp the pull loop to release the spray skirt and push yourself out of the boat so you can get to the surface.

Kayak spray skirts we recommend

Best of the best: Seals' Sneak Touring Kayak Spray Skirt

Our take: A zippered kayak spray skirt designed for leisurely activities on calm water.

What we like: This spray skirt features a neoprene waistband for comfort, removable suspenders, and zippered mesh pockets. The model is manufactured to have increased holding power around the rim of the kayak's cockpit.

What we dislike: Not a drawback, but just remember that this spray skirt is not designed for use in white water.

Best bang for your buck: Seals' Coastal Tour Spray Skirt

Our take: A nylon kayak spray skirt for use in moderate splashing conditions.

What we like: This spray skirt features nylon wear guards with lash loops for security and durability. The tensioned removable suspenders can help ensure a better fit, while the neoprene waistband provides comfort.

What we dislike: Water can seep through the nylon if the material is not pulled taut.

Choice 3: Immersion Research's Shockwave Bungee Spray Skirt

Our take: A kayak spray skirt for harsher, white water conditions, making it suitable for rolls.

What we like: This spray skirt has an implosion-resistant, bungee-style that offers a comfortable watertight seal. It's designed for both newer and more adventurous kayakers.

What we dislike: This spray skirt carries a slightly higher price.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.