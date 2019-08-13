The best Kate Spade bag

When it comes to purses and other bags with a timeless look and convenient design, Kate Spade has some of the best options. These iconic designer bags are moderately priced and crafted with quality craftsmanship for longevity in mind -- both in terms of style and premium materials.

Though Kate Spade bags offer accessible everyday style, the variety of options can be overwhelming. Our favorite all-around choice is the Cameron Street Candace Satchel, which is a great bag for your daily commute. To learn more about Kate Spade's selection of bags, continue reading.

Considerations when choosing Kate Spade bags

Kate Spade bag types

From travel to a night out, Kate Spade has bags in sizes and designs for nearly any occasion. The categories include:

Crossbody bags: This is a comfortable hands-free choice that goes over one shoulder and rests on your opposite hip. These may have an open top or zipper closure.

Shoulder bags: These bags vary in size and can be perfect for day-to-day or travel use. If you need a little more room, look to their tote bags. Some shoulder bags have an open top for easy access to your items, while others have a zipper or added security.

Satchels: These Kate Spade bags are medium to large in size and have a handle on top, sometimes with an additional strap for your shoulder.

Clutches: The smallest of Kate Spade's handbags, these are handheld bags that may also be worn over the shoulder with some designs. Many look more like a large wallet.

Backpacks: Kate Spade takes this everyday design and turns it into a stylish piece that is ideal for travel or a polished laptop-sized bag for your commute.

Materials

Most Kate Spade bags are made from highly durable materials. Their most common materials include:

Nylon -- the most durable and stain-resistant option.

Leather -- a classic choice that is higher in price but offers more versatility than other options. Pebbled leather is generally softer, while Saffiano leather is longer lasting and easier to care for.

Canvas -- this less common material among Kate Spade bags works well for everyday use, though it is not as durable as other materials.

Fabric -- a versatile and inexpensive choice that Kate Spade offers in a range of styles and colors.



Capacity

The number of compartments and overall capacity of Kate Spade bags can vary greatly, so it is important to find a bag that is perfect for your needs--whether you are traveling, commuting to work, or taking a book to the park.

Personal preferences

Of course, the color and pattern of your bag should complement your wardrobe and personal preferences. With the variety of classic and also some more vibrant shades offered by Kate Spade, finding the right color is easy.

Prices

While Kate Spade bags are affordable compared to most designer bags, they can still be an investment. Most of their bags range from $200 to $400 in price.

FAQ

Q. How do Kate Spade convertible bags work?

A. These bags can usually be carried in one hand or slung over a shoulder. In most cases, the shoulder strap is detachable and can be easily stored inside the bag.

Q. How should I clean my Kate Spade bag?

A. This depends on the type of material. In most cases, you can wipe down the bag with a damp cloth with a bit of mild soap on it. To play it safe, check the care instructions on the tag of your bag.

Kate Spade bags we recommend

Best of the best: Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Candace Satchel Bag

Our take: This medium satchel makes for a great everyday bag, and its leather exterior holds up well in weather.

What we like: The size of this bag and its variety of colors make it a versatile option that is easy to wear with most outfits.

What we dislike: The shoulder strap may wear over time.

Best bang for your buck: Kate Spade New York Grove Street Printed Millie Shoulder Handbag Purse

Our take: A smaller bag that can has an easily adjustable shoulder strap.

What we like: This smaller bag is sleek in design and easy to take with you wherever you go. Several bold and traditional patterns and colors available.

What we dislike: The leather can be slightly rigid until broken in.

Choice 3: Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Byrdie

Our take: If you're looking for something slightly different, the fun shape of this bag make it an eye-catching option.

What we like: Though this isn't a large bag, its round inner compartment offers plenty of space. Many color options.

What we dislike: The clasp can be difficult to open and close.

