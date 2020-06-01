When it comes to backyard grilling, it's nearly impossible to top the flavor you get from a classic charcoal grill. If you want something top of the line, invest in a kamado grill. With its entirely ceramic shell, it retains and circulates heat better than a basic charcoal grill. And not only can it grill, but it can smoke, bake, and roast foods, too. Kamado Joe offers some of the best ceramic kamado grills on the market, with commercial-grade rustproof stainless steel grates and helpful features to make grilling a breeze. The brand also offers a variety of models that range in size, so there's sure to be an option for every yard.

Our buying guide can help you settle on the best Kamado Joe grill for your next cookout. We've included some specific grill recommendations, including our top choice, Big Joe II, which offers superior airflow management and is compatible with all Kamado Joe accessories for versatile grilling.

Considerations when choosing Kamado Joe grills

Size

Kamado Joe grills are measured in terms of the diameter of their round or oval cooking surface, which determines how much cooking space they have.

Small Kamado Joe grills have a 13.5-inch diameter and provide 148.5 square inches of cooking space. They're the most portable option, so they work well for camping and tailgating trips where you're cooking for two or three people.

Standard Kamado Joe grills measure 18 inches in diameter and provide 256 square inches of cooking space. They're ideal for groups of four to six.

Large Kamado Joe grills are 24 inches in diameter and provide 452 square inches of cooking space. They can accommodate seven to ten people.

Temperature zones

Kamado Joe grills offer an exclusive Divide & Conquer Flexible Cooking System that lets you create different temperature zones. It uses tiered racks to place certain foods closer to the heat for higher temperature cooking and other foods further away from the heat for lower temperature cooking. The tiered racks also allow you to expand your cooking area. Some Kamado Joe grills have two tiers, while others can fit up to three.

Features

Top vent

A kamado grill features a top vent that allows you to adjust the temperature. Standard and large Kamado Joe grills offer a rain-, mold-, and rust-resistant top vent that holds up well outdoors. It also provides more precise control over the grill's airflow and temperature.

Airlift hinge

Because they're made of ceramic, kamado grill lids are extremely heavy -- that's why they have a tendency to slam shut. To make managing the lid easier, many Kamado Joe grills have an airlift hinge to reduce the lid weight by more than 95%, allowing you to lift the lid more easily and prevent it from slamming shut.

Cart

Standard and large Kamado Joe grills are freestanding, meaning they have feet and stand on their own. The weight of the grill makes it tough to move around, so some models include a wheeled cart so you can roll the grill around. You can even find some carts that come with shelves to serve as a food prep area.

Thermometer

The majority of Kamado Joe grills have a built-in thermometer in the lid, so you can monitor the temperature without any heat escaping.

Charcoal basket

Higher-end Kamado Joe grills feature a stainless steel charcoal basket for much easier cleanup when you're finished grilling. The basket keeps unburned coals out of the ash, so you don't have to do any sifting.

Ash drawer

When it comes to emptying the ashes after grilling, standard and large Kamado Joe grills have an ash drawer that collects all the mess. To clean up, you simply pull the drawer out and empty it.

Accessories

Kamado Joe offers a wide variety of accessories for their grills to allow for more versatile cooking. Not every model can accommodate all accessories, so make sure any grill you're considering is compatible with the accessories you're interested in.

Kamado Joe grill accessories include the Joetisserie for rotisserie cooking on your grill, the DoJoe for pizza-making on your grill, and the SlōRoller for smoking on your grill.

Price

You typically pay between $400 and $2,500 for a Kamado Joe grill. Small models designed for portability usually go for $400 to $500, but a standard model with special features generally costs between $800 and $1,600. For a large Kamado Joe grill with special features, expect to pay between $1,700 and $2,500.

FAQ

Q. What can I cook on a Kamado Joe grill?

A. You can make all your grill favorites, including burgers, hot dogs, chicken, steak, and fish, but you can also use a Kamado Joe to smoke foods like brisket and ribs. You can roast whole chickens or pork loins. The grill even works for baking, so you can make tasty bread and pizza on it, too.

Q. Do Kamado Joe grills come with a warranty?

A. They include a limited lifetime warranty on the ceramic parts that protects against issues with the materials or workmanship. The grill's metal components are only covered for five years.

Kamado Joe grills we recommend

Best of the best: Kamado Joe Big Joe II

Our take: An excellent grill that stands out for its durability, generous cooking space, and precise heat control.

What we like: Provides over 450 square inches of cooking space. Offers two tiers for the Divide & Conquer System. Features a wheeled cart for easy maneuvering. Compatible with Kamado Joe accessories.

What we dislike: One of the higher-priced models from the brand.

Best bang for your buck: Kamado Joe Joe Jr. Grill

Our take: A solid beginner Kamado Joe grill for those wanting to get started with kamado grilling.

What we like: Offers the best price of all Kamado Joe grills. Cooking grills are made of 304 stainless steel for durability. Temperatures range from 225°F to 750°F.

What we dislike: Has a smaller cooking surface.

Choice 3: Kamado Joe Classic II

Our take: Boasts similar features as many higher-end models but at a lower price.

What we like: Features a half-rack to increase cooking space. Includes a durable iron cart. Offers an ash drawer for easy emptying.

What we dislike: Can take more than two hours to assemble.

