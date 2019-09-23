The best K-Cup coffee pod

Are you a Keurig coffee connoisseur? If you've jumped on the instant-brew bandwagon, you love the perks of fresh coffee with no mess. That's why having your kitchen and office stocked with your favorite K-Cup coffee pods is a must. K-Cup coffee pods come in so many varieties, you'd be hard-pressed not to find one that you'll enjoy. Whether you're looking for boldness, sweetness, or a flavor to match the season, there's a brew waiting for you.

We're making your java search even easier with our buying guide. At the end of this article, we've also included a review of our favorite, the Original Donut Shop's Medium-Roast Coffee, which has the ideal balance of flavor and strength.

Considerations when choosing K-Cup coffee pods

Assess your machine

Before investing in new K-Cup coffee pods, do an initial assessment of your Keurig. Be sure the filter and water are both fresh. If you haven't cleaned them in a while -- be ready to roll up your sleeves if you want a clean cup of coffee. Take a look at the model as well because, unfortunately, not all K-Cup coffee pods are compatible with older models. If you're good to go on all fronts, proceed into K-Cup-shopping territory.

Choose a roast

Roast refers to the process that unlocks aroma and flavor from the coffee bean. There are light, medium, and dark roasts available, with some extremes at both ends of the spectrum. The roast is displayed on the box, so if you're more into roasts than flavors or brand names, be on the lookout for it. Some people know their roast and stick to it for life. Whereas to others, roast is secondary to flavor.

Pod features

Big brand vs. specialty company

All the big names in the coffee industry, like Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Horton's, have their own K-Cup coffee pods available. They tend to limit their product lines, though. So you might not see as many flavors as you would in the actual coffee shop.

If you're open to coffee from any company, you'll enjoy the thrill of trying new manufacturers and flavors. There are some big names in the strictly K-Cup space, too, like Keurig's house brand and Green Mountain, which are considered premium pods. Lesser-known K-Cup manufacturers have plenty to offer still, and they frequently launch experimental flavors to test the market.

Caffeinated vs. decaffeinated

Coffee options are quite black-and-white when it comes to caffeinated versus decaffeinated. The good news is that most mainstream brews and flavors are available in both versions. With that said, every Keurig owner has made the mistake of grabbing the opposite box by accident -- so don't become too worked up over it. If anything, it's a rite of passage as a Keurig owner.

Flavors

Besides brew strength, flavor is the top consideration when choosing K-Cup coffee pods. Some people prefer the flavor of regular coffee, whereas others live and die by seasonal favorites, limited editions, or one-of-a-kind flavor blends. Flavored coffee is often sweetened or has dairy products, so if you're diabetic, lactose-sensitive, or follow a sugar-free diet, be sure to check the ingredients.

Price

K-Cup coffee pods cost between 20 and 80 cents apiece, and they are typically sold in boxes of 12 to 48. Lesser-known brands or unpopular flavors will be far less expensive than premium pods from household names in the coffee industry.

FAQ

Q. Can I make iced coffee with K-Cup coffee pods?

A. Yes. Simply fill a tumbler with ice, and brew the K-Cup the same way as you would with hot coffee. Chase it with milk to keep it as cold as possible. Another option is to purchase a newer Keurig with iced coffee and cold brew features.

Q. Do K-Cup coffee pods expire?

A. Even if you don't see an expiration date, expect their freshness and strength to last between three to eight months. If you don't drink K-Cups often, be sure to label the box with the date of purchase to know when it's time to buy a new one.

K-Cup coffee pods we recommend

Best of the best: The Original Donut Shop Regular Coffee

Our take: A cup of coffee with a good balance of strength and flavor, giving it a universal appeal to casual and faithful java drinkers alike.

What we like: Flavor-packed K-Cups that satisfy light- and dark-roast lovers. Similar in taste to the Dunkin' Donuts brand coffee.

What we dislike: Brew time is a bit longer than other K-Cups.

Best bang for your buck: Amazon Fresh Go For the Bold

Our take: Truly bold for those who prefer strong in-your-face flavor. Reasonable price for big box.

What we like: Flavor isn't diluted from milk and sugar, and retains a full-body any way you drink it.

What we dislike: Boldness is off-putting to people who usually drink lighter milder roasts.

Choice 3: Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll

Our take: For people who need a boost through a sweeter brew, especially genuine cinnamon lovers.

What we like: Ideal for a dessert coffee or morning pick-me-up. Cinnamon bun flavor is mild yet detectable, so it's not sickly sweet.

What we dislike: Price is often affected seasonally, so it varies quite a bit.

