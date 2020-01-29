The best junior gymnastics bar

Practice makes perfect, so for gymnasts, having quality equipment makes a big difference during training. That's why buying a junior gymnastics bar for home practice is a worthwhile investment.

Junior gymnastics bars feature stable bases and sturdy frames. They have a smaller footprint than gym-quality bars, so assembly and storage are simple. Best of all, as your gymnast grows and progresses, so do their bars. Since they last through a few growth spurts, they can be enjoyed over the course of at least a couple years.

If you're in the market for a junior gymnastics bar, take a look at our buying guide. We're including our top pick, Tumbl Trak's Junior Pro Gymnastics Bar, which boasts superior stability and is fully adjustable to 59 inches.

Considerations when choosing junior gymnastics bars

Gymnastics level

Junior gymnastics bars are designed to accommodate specific levels, and in Junior Olympic Gymnastics, there are 10 of them. As the gymnast advances, you upgrade to a bar that is safe for their level. For example, a gymnastics bar for a level three gymnast won't be safe or appropriate for level four and above.

Height adjustability

Many junior gymnastics bars have adjustable heights, typically between 36 and 60 inches. In some sets, you must disassemble the bars to raise the height. In others, there's a knob system to make adjustments more quickly.

When it comes to junior gymnastics bars, safety is paramount. Regardless of how height is adjusted, make sure the bars are stable and safe for use.

Weight limit

Junior gymnastics bars have designated weight limits. Some are around 100 pounds, where others support closer to 350 pounds.

To get the most out of your bar, it's best to purchase one that gives your child room to grow. In other words, avoid buying a bar if its limit is too close to your gymnast's current weight.

Features

Edges and hardware

Because safety is a top concern with junior gymnastics bars, check for quality edges and hardware. Bars should have rounded edges and flush nuts and bolts to avoid grazing or injury.

Assembly

While there are perks to junior gymnastics bars that are quickly assembled or portable, the downside is that they're usually lightweight. Even though they tend to take much longer to set up, bars that require involved setup are generally safer and more stable.

Bar

The recommended bar diameter is 1.5 inches. In terms of materials and finishes, fiberglass bars with wood coating are best.

Width

Junior gymnastics bars are generally four feet wide and accommodate a gymnastics mat beneath them. They take up considerable space, so make sure you have enough room to fit them comfortably.

Color

Depending on the manufacturer, you might be able to find a set of bars in your gymnast's favorite color. While this feature is stylish as opposed to functional, it's a great way to personalize their new favorite piece of equipment.

Bundles

There are mixed reviews on bundles of junior gymnastics bars. Some people feel it's the most cost-effective way to obtain a mat and other accessories in addition to bars. Others are concerned that bar quality is compromised for value and the bar may be made from inferior materials.

Price

Light-duty junior gymnastics bars cost around $200, but they're intended for light use. To practice more advanced exercises, bars with stable bases and sturdy frames are closer to $300. Heavy-duty junior gymnastics bars that support more weight cost $300 and above.

FAQ

Q. What tools will I need to assemble junior gymnastics bars?

A. Depending on the design, you might not need any. Certain sets come with their own set of tools; for others, you need to use your own. At the very least, you'll need a wrench or screwdriver.

Q. My kid isn't a gymnast, but they play other sports. Can they benefit from junior gymnastics bars?

A. Absolutely, provided they know how to use them safely. Bars are great for balancing exercises, core strengthening, and pull-ups.

Junior gymnastics bars we recommend

Best of the best: Tumbl Trak's Junior Pro Gymnastics Bar

Our take: Versatile choice made of beechwood and powder-coated steel.

What we like: 125-pound weight limit. Adjustable height 38 to 59 inches. Safe rounded corners and easy assembly.

What we dislike: Important to confirm all knobs line up and are tightened prior to use.

Best bang for your buck: Z Athletic's Gymnastics Expandable Kip Bar

Our take: Popular choice for level 3 or 4 gymnast. Welded steel legs and rail design.

What we like: Easy assembly and adjustability from 36 to 58 inches. Two-year warranty covers breakage.

What we dislike: An extension kit may be required to practice advanced techniques and exercises.

Choice 3: gymmatsdirect's Gymnastics Junior Training Bar

Our take: Best for beginner and intermediate gymnasts up to 130 pounds.

What we like: Adjusts between 36 and 59 inches with well-designed screw knobs. Top-quality stainless steel design. Noticeably well-made.

What we dislike: Some gymnasts may experience difficulty getting a good grip on the synthetic varnished wood bar.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.