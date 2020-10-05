The best jump starter of 2020

Being stranded with a dead car battery could potentially place you in a life-threatening situation. With today's compact technology, there's no reason why you shouldn't keep a portable jump starter in your vehicle at all times.

Staying up with the latest and greatest can be a daunting task, however, as new jump starters are constantly added to the market.

To help you make a wise purchasing decision, we searched the market to find models that are worthy of being included in our recommendations. To learn which jump starters made the cut this year, keep reading.

Best jump starters of 2020

1. NOCO GB150 Boost HD Pro 4,000-Amp Car Battery Jump Starter: The new top choice for 2020 is this compact powerhouse -- a 4,000-amp portable lithium jump starter.

2. Scosche PBJ300-1: This jump starter makes our list this year for the first time for its extreme versatility and exceptional value.

3. Michelin ML0728 Multifunction Portable Power Source XR1: Another newcomer to our list, this all-in-one model can be a lifesaver in emergency situations.

What you need to know before buying a jump starter

If you're thinking about getting a jump starter, you first want to consider the types of vehicles you have, because that determines how powerful your jump starter needs to be. The smaller the car, typically the less power you require. If you have more than one vehicle, however, choose a jump starter that can work on the largest one. Although there are other commonly advertised numbers, the power is best measured in CCA (cold cranking amps). Look for a jump starter that meets or exceeds your vehicle battery's CCA needs, which could range anywhere from 150 to 700 or more.

There are two types of jump starters: lead acid and lithium-ion. A lead acid jump starter is larger, heavier, and requires more maintenance, but it usually costs less (roughly $80 to $180). A lithium-ion jump starter is small enough to fit in a glove compartment and can go for up to six months without needing to be recharged but may cost considerably more ($50 to $300).

Jump-starting your vehicle can be dangerous. If you connect the wires wrong or accidentally create a short circuit by allowing the cables to touch, you may be injured. It's best to look for a jump starter with built-in safety features to help keep you from harm. Short-circuit protection, reverse polarity alarms, spark-proof connections, and overload protection can all be instrumental in keeping you safe.

The final element to consider when purchasing a jump starter is the bonus features it offers. The most common extras are a built-in work light and the ability to serve as a charger for your mobile devices. However, you can find models that include everything from a tire inflator to a speaker with Bluetooth compatibility. The key is not to be seduced into purchasing something you don't need. When considering the extras, make sure they're features you will actually use; otherwise, save some money and get a no-frills model.

FAQ

Q. I had to jump start my car three times this month. Is my jump starter working properly?

A. Your jump starter is working like a champ. However, the charging system in your car may have a problem or your battery is simply at the end of its life span. It's best to get this problem fixed before your battery decides to stop working completely.

Q. Can I damage my car by using a jump starter that's too powerful?

A. No. The starter circuit only takes the power it needs. For example, if your car requires 400 amps and your jump starter can deliver 600 amps, the car will only draw 400 amps from the jump starter.

In-depth reviews for best jump starters

Best of the best: NOCO GB150 Boost HD Pro 4,000-Amp Car Battery Jump Starter

What we like: This is an easy-to-use unit that can perform up to 40 jump starts on a single charge. The model features a mistake-proof design with both spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection for added safety.

What we dislike: To get the best, you have to pay a bit more.

Best bang for your buck: Scosche PBJ300-1

What we like: This compact unit comes with a number of accessories, including a durable travel case. Besides functioning as a charger, this model also serves as a flashlight with an SOS alert for emergencies.

What we dislike: Very rarely, a model that doesn't fully charge passes through quality control. Be sure to test the unit upon receipt.

Choice 3: Michelin ML0728 Multifunction Portable Power Source XR1

What we like: Not only can this portable emergency kit jump start your vehicle, it also includes an air compressor to inflate your tires, 2 AC power ports, a USB power port, an LED work light, an AM/FM radio, and more.

What we dislike: The air compressor hose can be a little tricky to position for optimal performance.

