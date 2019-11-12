The best jump rope

When was the last time you used a jump rope? If the answer is third grade, it may be time you gave it another go. If you've tried it more recently, then you already know what a great workout one can be. Jumping rope is one of the best cardiovascular exercise tools available. Jump ropes are small, inexpensive, and easy to use. If you want to take your cardio workout to the next level, it's important to invest in a good jump rope.

Our useful buying guide and reviews at the end can give you all the advice you need to choose the right jump rope. Our top pick, WOD Nation's Speed Jump Rope, is great for CrossFit and almost any other fitness regimen.

Considerations when choosing jump ropes

Jump rope benefits

Jumping rope has been popular with school children and elite athletes for nearly 400 years, as it's not only fun, but it also gets your heart and whole body working, too. It's a more efficient workout than jogging, it burns calories quickly, it's beneficial to your bones and joints, and it can do wonders for your coordination. With all these benefits, there's no reason to not jump on the jump-roping bandwagon.

Jump rope types

You may be surprised to find out how many different types of jump ropes are available. Some are for play, while others are for serious cardiovascular work. Here are the most popular types of jump ropes you can buy:

Bead jump ropes are made from polyurethane beads that are threaded over a nylon or plastic cord. The beads are often colorful and are the most popular for exhibitions as well as competition. Though the sound they make on the ground helps to build a rhythm for the user, they are some of the slowest ropes on the market.

PVC jump ropes are the most popular style for fitness enthusiasts who want a basic cardio workout. They're relatively thin cables that come in many different weights and sizes. They're quite durable and are moderately speedy, so they work well for both beginners and experts. One disadvantage of a PVC rope is that they can tangle rather easily.

Speed jump ropes are the fastest of any jump rope design. Most are made from metal cables that have a rubber or plastic coating over them. Some use ball bearings between the handles and the cable to keep the movement smooth. While they offer great speed and versatility of movement, they are not recommended for beginners or those who aren't already in decent cardiovascular shape.

Leather jump ropes have diminished in popularity since the arrival of the PVC jump rope. However, some martial artists and boxers still prefer this classic design. They are rugged, easy to stow, and resist tangling. However, leather can easily become damaged when used in a damp environment, and they are somewhat heavy.

Length

The length of your jump rope is important in making sure you get the most out of it. Follow these general guidelines to find the right size for your height:

If you are 4'9" to 5'4", purchase an 8-foot rope.

If you are 5'5" to 5'9", purchase an 8.5-foot rope.

If you are 5'10" to 6'1", purchase a 9-foot rope.

Features

Extra cable

Some PVC and speed ropes come equipped with an extra cable to mount on the handles if and when the original cable wears to the point that it's no longer useful.

Carrying case

Having a small carrying case or bag for your jump rope can be helpful. It's a good way to stow your rope quickly and even throw it into your gym bag without the fear of it getting tangled up with your other equipment.

Adjustable length

Many jump ropes have an adjustable length that lets you customize the length of your rope based on your height.

Price

Most jump ropes cost between $10 and $25. A $10 jump rope is usually a basic beaded rope. For $15, you can get a higher quality beaded rope or an adjustable PVC rope. If you spend $25, expect a top-quality speed rope or a leather rope.

FAQ

Q. Is jumping rope safe for everyone?

A. Not necessarily. Although jumping rope is a relatively safe and easy means of exercise, those who have some physical limitations should not try to jump rope. People with bad knees, arthritis, trouble with hips, and those with balance issues should stay away from jump ropes unless otherwise directed by a doctor.

Q. What kind of posture should I have when jumping rope?

A. If you want to stay safe, you need to have proper posture when jumping rope. Leaning forward or craning your neck can lead to missteps and injuries. You should stand up straight and have your knees slightly bent when jumping rope.

Jump ropes we recommend

Best of the best: WOD Nation's Speed Jump Rope

Our take: Amazing speed and durability makes this rope a top pick.

What we like: Quadruple ball-bearing system makes this a smooth-swinging rope. The lightweight coated steel cable is easy to use and comfortable in your hands.

What we dislike: Handles can get slippery when you sweat.

Best bang for your buck: Survival and Cross' Jump Rope

Our take: Surprisingly inexpensive for such a well-constructed jump rope.

What we like: Durable build. Steel swivel bearings. Fast and fluid movement during workout. Easily adjustable length.

What we dislike: Prone to tangles. Not great for performing crossovers.

Choice 3: FitSkuad's Jump Rope

Our take: A dependable and well-made rope that won't disappoint.

What we like: Foam-covered handles are comfortable. Comes with extra cables, carrying bag, and instruction book.

What we dislike: Not long enough for users taller than six feet.

