Celery juice isn’t just a celebrity craze — many juice stands and shops offer this nutritious, ultra-hydrating juice as a standalone product. However, buying fresh-pressed juice is expensive, especially if it’s organic, making a juicer for celery a smart investment.

While claims that celery juice can cure serious health conditions are not proven, celery juice is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, all which have health benefits. It’s important to buy a juicer that extracts these nutrients without overheating the juice. Read our buying guide on how to select the best juicer for celery, where we’ve also included our top picks, like theOmega J8006HDS Juicer and Nutrition System, which produces a juice that’s rich in vitamins and nutrients.

Considerations when choosing juicers for celery

Juicer types

Centrifugal juicers: Also called high-speed juicers, centrifugal juicers quickly pulverize celery and other produce with a series of sharp teeth. To remove pulp and small particles, the juice is then spun and passed through a filter. Centrifugal juicers work the fastest of all the types but are noisy and can get hot in the process. This can lead to oxidation, which lowers the nutrient value of your juice. Centrifugal juicers are typically more budget-friendly.

Masticating juicers: If you have the patience and the means, masticating juicers are ideal for making celery juice because they work at slower speeds, which means your juice is less at risk of overheating and oxidation. These “cold-pressed” juicers operate by using a teethed auger to compress produce, which is then further pressed. They yield more juice from the solids than centrifugal juicers. Masticating juicers are the most expensive juicer type and take the longest to press juice. It’s important to note that they extract celery juice without losing much of its nutrient value.

Twin-gear juicers: Also called triturating juicers, twin-gear juicers feature two gears that crush celery to extract its juice. They work a little faster than masticating juicers and can yield a lot of juice without compromising its nutrient profile. Like masticating juicers, they’re also quieter than centrifugal juicers but require some pre-cutting of the celery before feeding it into the chute.

Features

Horizontal vs. vertical

Masticating juicers take up more counter space because of their horizontal design. You can find select masticating juicer models in a vertical design, which typically operate at higher speed like centrifugal juicers. Centrifugal juicers are horizontal and have the smallest footprint.

Versatility

A benefit of shelling out for a masticating juicer is their versatility to make foods like nut butters and nut milk as well as baby food and even pasta. Masticating and twin-gear juicers are also better at extracting juice from leafy greens and softer produce. Centrifugal juicers are the least versatile juicer type and are ideal for tougher produce, like apples and carrots.

Chute size

The wider the chute (where you feed your celery into the juicer), the less time you spend cutting it up beforehand. Masticating juicers feature narrow chute sizes, which means more prep time. Vertical juicers typically feature the widest chutes.

Ease of cleaning

Even if your juicing time is swift, cleaning a juicer with all its component parts can be a hassle. You need to partially disassemble and clean your juicer after each use to avoid bacteria developing. Look for a juicer with dishwasher-safe parts that you can load on the top rack so you’re not stuck scrubbing every nook and cranny.

Price

Expect to pay between $70 and $600 for a juicer that can handle celery. Centrifugal juicers start at $70 and go up to $300. Masticating and twin-gear juicers start at $100 and can cost upwards of $600.

FAQ

Q. How long is my celery juice good for after I juice it?

A. Because your celery juice will lose nutrient value the longer it’s exposed to oxygen, it’s best to drink it straightaway. That being said, celery juice made from a masticating juicer will last in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 48 hours.

Q. How often should I drink celery juice?

A. One of the benefits of owning a juicer is that you can economically drink fresh celery juice every day. Health-conscious consumers drink 16 ounces of celery juice (roughly the amount extracted from one large bunch of celery) every morning on an empty stomach.

Juicers for celery we recommend

Best of the best: Omega J8006HDS Juicer and Nutrition System

Our take: From one of the top manufacturers in the industry, this Omega masticating juicer yields the most nutritional celery juice around.

What we like: Low speed (80 RPMs) maintains nutrients by reducing oxidation. High juice yield. Multifunctional; can grind coffee and make nut butters. 15-year warranty.

What we dislike: Small chute means you need to cut up your celery beforehand.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach Slow Masticating Juicer

Our take: For a reasonable price, this basic masticating juicer gets the job done.

What we like: Sturdy and affordable. Cold-pressed juicer type yields nutritious juice without breaking the bank. Easy to use and clean. BPA-free.

What we dislike: Horizontal design takes up space on the countertop. Noisy.

Choice 3: Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite

Our take: A powerful top-of-the-line centrifugal juicer that makes celery juice in a jiffy.

What we like: Attractive brushed stainless steel design. Vertical orientation doesn’t take up much space. Two speed settings provide ample power and fast juicing.

What we dislike: Not the easiest model to clean.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.