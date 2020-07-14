The best juicer of 2020

Using a juicer to create your own fresh juice is not only healthy but also delicious, allowing you to make the juice combinations of your dreams.

Of course, juicing isn't a replacement for eating fruit and vegetables, since juice lacks fiber, but it still contains vitamins, minerals, and a range of other nutrients. The only trouble is picking out the right juicer to meet your requirements.

We've researched all the latest juicing trends and technologies to bring you the best juicers of 2020, including some old favorites and a newcomer.

Best juicers of 2020

Our short list of the best juicers can help narrow your search. Jump to the end of this article for more details about each one.

1. Breville's JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus

This top-notch centrifugal model features a micro mesh filter that extracts more juice, vitamins, and minerals than standard models, which is why it has held onto the top spot.

2. Caynel's Slow-Masticating and Cold-Press Juicer

This new favorite of ours performs reliably, is easy to clean, and comes with an affordable price tag.

3. Omega's J8008C Juicer Extractor and Nutrition Center

We love this masticating juicer, which is a returning favorite of ours, but it doesn't quite clinch the top spot since the high price is prohibitive for some buyers.

What you should know before buying a juicer

The right juicer will have you juicing morning, noon, and night, where the wrong one will soon find itself relegated to the back of the cabinet before an eventual journey to the thrift store.

One of the most important decisions to make is between a centrifugal juicer and a masticating juicer (also known as a cold-press juicer or slow juicer). Centrifugal juicers use a combination of cutting blades and centrifugal force to produce juice, whereas masticating juicers use augers to crush fruit and vegetables to release their juice. Centrifugal juicers are faster and less expensive, but masticating juicers retain nutrients better and extract juice more effectively -- even from tricky produce such as leafy greens.

If you choose a centrifugal juicer, you can end up with a foamy layer on top of your juice (which some people find unpleasant to drink) unless you choose a model with a built-in foam separator.

It's important to consider the size of the feeding tube through which you feed produce into the juicer. If it's too small, you need to do lots of chopping before you can fit produce into your juicer.

You juicer comes with a juice pitcher into which the juice pours from the spout when it's ready. This pitcher should be large enough to hold the amount of juice you want to make and should be clear so you can easily see when it's full.

Basic centrifugal juicers start at around $30, while high-end masticating juicers can cost up to $400.

Tips

You get the most nutrition out of your juice if you drink it right away, but you can store it in the fridge to drink later for up to 48 hours.

When making juice without a recipe, stick to no more than three types of fruit or veg and perhaps an herb or spice. Too many ingredients can overwhelm a juice, and it may not taste great.

Always wash your produce before juicing it and be sure to remove the peel from any citrus fruits.

If you want to make the juicing process quicker in the morning, wash and chop the ingredients for your juice the night before and store them in the fridge until you're ready to use them.

Try not to overfill your juicing basket or force produce down the chute before your juicer is ready to take more, as you may cause the juicer to leak or become blocked.

In-depth recommendations for best juicers

Best of the best: Breville's JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus

What we like: This juicer performs well and gets more juice out of your produce, meaning less waste. It juices quickly and has an extra-wide chute for your convenience.

What we dislike: Has some nooks and crannies that are hard to clean.

Best bang for your buck: Caynel's Slow-Masticating and Cold-Press Juicer

What we like: We appreciate the reasonable price and efficient performance. Extra-wide chute cuts down on prep work by allowing you to juice whole fruits and veggies. Comes with a special strainer just for making frozen treats.

What we dislike: It has just one speed, and some reported that it was on the noisy side.

Choice 3: Omega's J8008C Juicer Extractor and Nutrition Center

What we like: The masticating design extracts juice effectively, even from leafy greens and herbs. Runs quietly. Has other uses, such as making nut butter.

What we dislike: Expensive and has a handful of minor flaws, such as the small feeding chute. But if you can afford it, you're not likely to be disappointed.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.