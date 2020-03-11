The best juice cleanse

Maintaining any healthy diet plan is always challenging, and many people find themselves in need of a reset or recharge before starting a new one. One option growing in popularity is a short-term juice cleanse, also known as a juice fast. A juice cleanse replaces all solid foods with blended beverages containing fruits, vegetables, seeds and insoluble fibers. These beverages can be made from scratch, consumed as a ready-made smoothie or reconstituted from a powder base.

The goal of a juice cleanse is to clear out the user's digestive system in order to improve the absorption of vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. The fiber in a juice cleanse should help eliminate any toxic materials in the intestines and colon. Many people report a boost in their energy levels after completing a three-day juice cleanse program.

If you are interested in starting a juice cleanse regimen, read our helpful guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. At the top of our list is the Smart Pressed Organic Greens Superfoods Juice Powder, a versatile powder base containing organic ingredients and generous amounts of fiber.

Considerations when choosing juice cleanses

Processing method

Fruits and vegetables naturally contain essential minerals, vitamins, fiber, proteins and carbohydrates, but they must be processed in order to be marketed as juice cleanses. Many juice-based products are pasteurized, but this commercial high-heat process can damage or destroy vital nutrients. In order to preserve the benefits of a juice cleanse, producers often use alternative processing methods.

One common method of extracting juice is called "cold pressing." Cold-pressed-juice cleanses retain many of their original nutrients because the expelling equipment is never heated. If the ingredients have not been heated at all, the product can be called "raw." A raw juice cleanse is shipped refrigerated, but does not contain preservatives. Users must assume the risks involved with unpasteurized juice products.

Some shelf-stable juice cleanses go through a high-pressure process similar to pasteurization, so they are safer to consume but lose some of their nutritional value.

Organic content

Many people seek out the word "organic" when shopping for healthier food items, and in the case of juice cleanses, this is a good practice. Certified organic fruits and vegetables have been grown under strict conditions, and they are usually free of commercial pesticides that can leach into nonorganic juice products. However, the cost of a completely organic juice cleanse can be significantly higher than a shelf-stable brand found in grocery stores. Juice cleanses sold in powder form can also be considered organic, as long as the source materials are certified organic by the USDA.

Nutritional content

A juice cleanse is an intensive program designed to last three days or less. It is not a meal-replacement diet. The nutritional content should be high enough to maintain good health for the length of the regimen. Juice cleanses containing little to no sugar are ideal, although some manufacturers do add sweeteners for flavor, or users can blend the powder with a sweetened base. High protein is also a good idea to reduce hunger pangs between meals. As with any other type of body cleanse, the type and amount of fiber is also important. A quality juice blend should have both soluble and insoluble fiber supplements.

Price

While it is possible to perform a juice fast using inexpensive shelf-stable juices, real juice cleanse regimens start around $30 to $40 for powder-based meals. For longer-term juice-cleansing programs, expect to pay $100 or more for ready-to-go proprietary blends packed with nutrients, protein and fiber.

FAQ

Q. Are there any negative side effects associated with a juice cleanse?

A. As with any other restrictive cleansing program, a juice cleanse can have both positive and negative effects on the body. You may find yourself needing to use the bathroom more often, and with more urgency. Your energy level and overall appetite can drop significantly, and you may experience changes in muscle tone.

Q. After I've finished a juice cleanse, can I assume my usual diet right away?

A. You will probably want to start reducing your intake of "danger" foods, such as caffeine, red meats, salt and sugar before you even start a juice cleanse, then you should consider slowly adding healthier foods to your diet after the juice cleanse. You don't want to overload your digestive system while it is still recovering from the cleanse.

Juice cleanses we recommend

Best of the best: Smart Pressed's Organic Greens Superfoods Juice Powder

Our take: This shelf-stable juice cleanse powder maintains all the benefits of superfoods and green leafy vegetables, and it meshes well with common diet plans.

What we like: Can be blended with a variety of beverages. Creamy texture and good flavor profile. Ingredients are cold-pressed and organic.

What we dislike: May not be as convenient to use as a premixed formula. Nutritional information does not disclose all ingredients.

Best bang for your buck: Purity Products' Certified Organic Juice Cleanse

Our take: For those who are new to juice cleansing, this affordable formula provides good fiber content without the grittiness or bitterness of some higher-end products.

What we like: Includes over 20 fruit and vegetable extracts, plus five grams of fiber. Affordable price point for first-time users. Appealing sweet and tangy flavor profile.

What we dislike: Can trigger a laxative effect for some users. Dry formula requires extensive blending to reach proper texture.

Choice 3: Lemonkind SUPER DETOX ME Metabolism Booster Three-Day Reset Cleanse

Our take: Ideal three-day cleansing program for those who want to start a new diet plan with a "clean slate." Users should anticipate strong effects, however.

What we like: Portion-controlled packaging, no mixing required. Program requires only three days. Formula includes cold-pressed superfoods, vegetables, and fruits.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Mixed reviews on flavor profile. Some digestive issues reported.

