The best jointer

A good planer is an invaluable tool in any wood shop -- home or trade. There isn't a quicker way to produce that initial flat surface you need for accurate work, and they'll square the edge for you, too. There are numerous alternatives, from entry-level benchtop models to floor-standing giants, so we've put together a quick concise guide. We've also made a few recommendations that showcase your price and performance options. Our favorite model, the Powermatic 8" planer, combines tremendous solidity and superb build-quality with the accuracy and ease of use a professional demands.

Considerations when choosing jointers

There are three key features that have the greatest impact on your decision: size, construction, and cutter block

Size

When we talk about jointer size, there are two factors: width of cut and physical machine size.

Jointers are described with an inch count, such as six-inch or eight-inch, which indicates the maximum width of cut. For many people, a six-inch jointer is big enough. Dimensioned lumber that's called six-inch is actually a little less than six inches -- and that's quite a wide board. Few will need larger, but models as large as 12 inches are available.

Physical size varies from compact benchtop machines to large floor-standing models. Six-inch machines can be either model. Eight-inch and bigger are almost all the latter. The longer the table, the less chance there is of a board tilting.

Actual dimensions of the machine are important, and so is workspace. If you're jointing a four-foot board, for example, you'll need at least 10 feet of working space to feed it in and take it off comfortably.

Construction

For accurate work, you need a solid construction. Cast iron is preferred for tables. Fences are usually aluminum. Benchtop jointers often have aluminum tables to keep the weight light, so they're more portable. It's recommended you bolt them down anyway if possible. Worm-drive gearing is better than screw threads for adjustment. Locking clamps are fast and secure.

Cutter block

Cutter blocks hold the blades -- called "knives" -- on jointers. They define finish quality. The original style was two or three straight knives that run the full width. They're effective when sharp but awkward to change and set up properly. Helical cutters have lots of small four-sided knives that slice almost continuously as the block rotates. They are quieter, easier to change, and give a better finish. However, they are considerably more expensive.

There is a third type, called "segmented," which you'll see occasionally. It's a cross between the two previously mentioned, only with six or more knives. You also see them described as "helical style." They're an improvement on straight-knife cutter blocks, but they aren't proper helical cutters.

Features

The cutter will be doing upward of 20,000 rpm, so push blocks are used to guide boards while keeping your hands out of the way. Good jointers provide push blocks. The best are magnetic, so you can stow them easily on the machine.

A dust-extraction port is vital. Check the size. If you already have some kind of extraction system, you may need an adapter.

Wood can be unpredictable, so if anything goes wrong, you want the off button to be easily accessible.

Price

The cheapest six-inch benchtop jointers are about $300, but you would expect to pay $450 for a quality machine. Floor-standing six-inch and eight-inch models start at about $1,000, and it's probable to pay $2,500 or more for professional tools.

FAQ

Q. What is snipe?

A. At the start or end of the cut, the knives can dig in, gouging a deeper chunk than intended. It can be caused by a poorly adjusted out-feed table, but lack of operator experience might also be a factor. Check setup carefully, and practice on cheap lumber.

Q. Do jointers need much maintenance?

A. No. Just give it a good clean after use to stop dust and dirt from wearing at screws, gears, or ways. Some lubrication may be required (check manual), but don't use oil on tables or fences. It can transfer to your wood and spoil the finish. Be sure knives are sharp. Blunt ones will tear your work, not cut it.

Jointers we recommend

Best of the best: Powermatic 8" Floor-Standing Jointer

Our take: High-quality precision tool for the discerning professional.

What we like: Excellent rigidity and extra-long tables provide a solid platform for accurate work. True helical cutter block is comparatively quiet, and delivers a fine finish.

What we dislike: Expensive. Assembly and setup takes time and patience.

Best bang for your buck: Rikon Power Tools 6" Benchtop Jointer

Our take: Sturdy budget model ideal for the home woodworker.

What we like: Large fence can be angled out to 135º. Quick height adjustment. Relatively easy blade changes. Machined aluminum tables reduce weight. Good performance for the price.

What we dislike: Segmented cutter is not a true helical head.

Choice 3: WEN 6" Benchtop Jointer

Our take: Sturdy low-cost machine for jobs that don't require high precision.

What we like: Cast iron tables are unusual on a smaller jointer, providing excellent rigidity. Fence angles to 45º in and out. Two-year warranty.

What we dislike: No calibrated depth guide -- adjusted by eye only. Two-blade cutter block.

