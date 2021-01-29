The best jitterbug phone

The progression from landlines to smartphones is generally seen as a positive thing, but older generations can be overwhelmed by the bells, whistles, and multiple functions of a cutting-edge smartphone.

This is why many phone manufacturers now offer products designed specifically for older customers. GreatCall was one of the first companies to release such a phone, which they called the Jitterbug. Other manufacturers also began adding phones with oversized keypads, larger displays, and other accessories. The term “jitterbug phone” has become more generic over time, describing any phone designed for older demographics.

If you or a loved one are seeking a more user-friendly phone, read our buying guide. We’ve compared dozens of jitterbug-style devices on the market and have created a list of recommendations. Topping our list is GreatCall Jitterbug Smart2 Prepaid Smartphone for Seniors, a good introduction to smartphone technology for older users accustomed to flip or candy bar cell phones.

Considerations when choosing jitterbug phones

User interaction

While standard smartphones pack a lot of features into a streamlined device, older users often find it difficult to interact with the smaller function keys and miniaturized touchscreens. Jitterbug phones address this issue in a number of ways.

The buttons on a jitterbug phone may be oversized and have easy-to-read numbers and letters. The keypad also has a more solid response, assuring users that the numbers have been entered properly. While these oversized keypad buttons affect other design aspects such as screen size or additional function buttons, they’re ideal for users whose main interest is making phone calls, not texting or internet access.

On a number of jitterbug smartphones, the touchscreen offers even better accessibility than a keypad. The font size can be adjusted for clarity and readability. An oversized touch-activated keypad replaces standard buttons for dialing. Instead of a menu featuring dozens of rarely used apps, a jitterbug smartphone can display only the most important functions, including a medical panic button.

Hands-free interaction is always a useful feature, but it’s especially helpful for jitterbug users. They can bypass a keypad system completely with a few simple voice commands. The ability to say “Call my son” without memorizing or dialing a phone number can be a blessing for seniors with cognitive issues.

Design

Jitterbug phones are designed with user-friendliness as a priority. Jitterbug phones need to fit easily into the user’s hand and feel secure during use. This is one reason why older designs such as the one-piece candy bar and collapsible flip phones are still popular — they can be much easier to hold than a flat tablet-style smartphone.

Jitterbug phones should also be easy to answer, dial, amplify, and disconnect. The user should be able to hear the phone ring, answer the call, speak comfortably, and disconnect the call with minimal complications. An easily accessible charging station or a wireless recharging pad for multiple devices is also a good idea, since plugging in a standard charger cord can be a challenge for older users.

Additional features

When it comes to jitterbug phone functionality, there are essentially two camps. Some users seek out models with limited accessories and services, preferring to use these stripped-down devices for phone or text communication only. There are jitterbug phones and carriers that only provide phone access and a digital FM radio, and no actual internet access.

Other jitterbug customers are interested in the same additional services and features offered on standard devices by familiar carriers. Bluetooth connectivity is often included, as is internet access and emergency calling. Jitterbug smartphones can also store apps, but memory capacity can be an issue. Digital cameras with decent resolution are often standard, as is video capability.

Price

The price of the device itself is only part of the equation. A basic jitterbug phone can cost between $40 and $80, while jitterbug-style smartphones with all the available accessories and apps can cost as much as $1,000. The real cost of ownership depends on the level of service from a carrier. Some devices are locked into a specific carrier service. An unlocked jitterbug phone allows users to choose from a variety of carriers, but there are often long-term service contracts to consider.

FAQ

Q. Can you access the internet or send text messages with a jitterbug phone?

A. It depends on the carrier and the phone’s capabilities. There are plans available for users who seek services such as internet and unlimited texting, but there are also plans that only cover phone service. Elderly jitterbug users may not be interested in an upgraded service.

Q. I have a cell phone with a larger display and oversized buttons, but it’s not called a Jitterbug. Is there a difference?

A. Not really. While Jitterbug is the brand that started it all, other cell phone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung now offer similar phones with oversized displays and other accessories. They aren’t marketed under the “Jitterbug” brand name, but the term has become shorthand for any phone designed for older consumers.

Jitterbug phones we recommend

Best of the best: GreatCall Jitterbug Smart2 Prepaid Smartphone for Seniors

Our take: This Jitterbug brand smartphone is the upgrade many current flip or candy bar phone users should consider first. We like the hybrid feel between phone styles.

What we like: Large 5.5-inch screen improves readability. Smartphone design, but maintains oversized flip phone display. Includes 13 megapixel camera and flash. Can be set up for emergency medical calls.

What we dislike: Processor speed is slower than expected. Some hidden fees reported.

Best bang for your buck: GreatCall Jitterbug Flip Prepaid Cell Phone for Seniors

Our take: Some older consumers still prefer a compact flip phone without all the extras of a smartphone, making this affordable model a good choice.

What we like: Oversized buttons for easier dialing. Includes two large screens, outside and inside. One-button emergency dialing possible. Long battery life per charge.

What we dislike: Original volume level is too low for some users. Compatibility with Bluetooth and other technology is variable.

Choice 3: Easyfone A1 3G Unlocked Senior Flip Cell Phone

Our take: Many jitterbug-style phones arrived locked into a specific carrier, but this unlocked flip phone allows buyers to do some comparison shopping among service providers.

What we like: Phone is unlocked, allowing a choice of carriers. Includes an FM radio function. Classic flip phone design is easy to hold. Compatible with hearing aids. Oversized buttons and large screen.

What we dislike: Emergency help button is easily activated and could lead to false alarms.

