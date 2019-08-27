The best jigsaw puzzle

Are you looking for a new challenge that keeps your mind and hands occupied? Take a break from electronics and enthrall yourself with a new jigsaw puzzle. As an ever-popular family-friendly activity, everyone can enjoy playing a role in the completed puzzle.

Jigsaw puzzles -- depending on their piece count and design complexity -- can be enjoyed by all ages, from toddlers on up. With some puzzles peaking at 1,000 pieces, a great deal of concentration goes into puzzlework. That's why features like textured pieces, laser-cut edges, and glare-free finishes are worth considering when comparing puzzles.

To find the right one for you, take a look at our buying guide. Our favorite is the Ravensburger Bizarre Bookshop 2 Jigsaw Puzzle, which has a delightful bookish theme and a thousand glare-free pieces.

Considerations when choosing jigsaw puzzles

Finding a quality puzzle

If you want a jigsaw puzzle you'll enjoy for years to come, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Piece cut: Jigsaw puzzles that are well-cut have crisp edges and matching pieces that fit easily into one another.

Clarity: A puzzle's image should have reasonable clarity, namely without any blurring from the printed picture.

Construction: Well-made pieces won't bend or warp when you put them together, and there should be no peeling edges or layers.

Reputation: Certain brands of jigsaw puzzle manufacturers have sterling reputations for accurate piece counts, whereas others are notorious for missing or duplicate pieces.

Piece count

Piece count determines the complexity of a jigsaw puzzle. The higher the number, the greater the challenge.

For the most part, ages 10 and up can enjoy puzzles with 300 or more pieces. Children between ages two and 10 have vast differences in attention span, fine motor control, and problem-solving capabilities. As a result, puzzle counts are divided into four or five brackets according to age, starting with 30 pieces or less for two- to three-year-olds.

Features

Cut style

Jigsaw puzzles are either ribbon cut or random cut. Ribbon cut is the traditional jigsaw style, as it's made of square edges as well as interlocking nooks and knobs.

Random-cut jigsaw pieces are considered more challenging to deal with, as they can be cut in almost any shape, which may be geometric or completely random.

Image

Jigsaw puzzle images are either photographs or illustrations. Photographs are considered easier to follow, as details are more realistic and defined. Illustrations can be somewhat challenging depending on the clarity and resolution of the picture.

Color

Color plays a role in the difficulty of a jigsaw puzzle. Puzzles with distinct areas of different colors are easier to subdivide and piece together. On the other hand, puzzles with limited color schemes -- such as those with limited shade differences -- require more attention to detail to distinguish pieces.

Jigsaw puzzle prices

Starting at $5 are puzzles with 100 or fewer pieces. Mid-range sets, priced around $15, have between 100 and 1,000 pieces -- and in this bracket, quality leads. If you're willing to spend $20 and above, there are more challenging jigsaw puzzles, which can have well over 1,000 pieces.

FAQ

Q. Can colorblind individuals enjoy jigsaw puzzles, too?

A. Absolutely. The only difference is that they see colors differently than non-colorblind people. It won't affect how they see detail in the picture. If anything, in certain puzzles, their colorblindness lets them see a color contrast that gives them an edge when putting the pieces together.

Q. How long will it take me to complete a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle?

A. If you're the only person doing it, expect to spend up to 10 hours on it. Some people prefer 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles as an ongoing activity -- you can set it up on a table and work on it when you have a few spare minutes throughout the day.

Jigsaw puzzles we recommend

Best of the best: Ravensburger Bizarre Bookshop 2 Jigsaw 1000-Piece Puzzle

Our take: Interesting bookshop picture with a throwback illustration for traditional puzzle lovers.

What we like: Vivid colors and challenging design make it a fun puzzle. Consistently well-cut pieces with no peeling edges.

What we dislike: Some pieces don't fit well into others.

Best bang for your buck: White Mountain Candy Wrappers Jigsaw 1000-Piece Puzzle

Our take: Despite the large piece count, the candy-wrappers picture makes it easy for puzzle lovers of all ages to enjoy.

What we like: Choice of rectangular design makes it accessible to younger children, and throwback candy wrappers make this a great family gift for adults.

What we dislike: Inconsistent piece lots and reports of duplicate and poorly-cut pieces.

Choice 3: Educa Antique World Map 1000-Piece Puzzle

Our take: Breathtaking world map whose monochromatic design is an interesting challenge, as it's so detail-driven.

What we like: Impressive quality with decent piece thickness. It's fun to see the world take shape, and if you're good at geography, you have an edge on this puzzle.

What we dislike: Design might not be as thrilling to those who don't love maps, and there are some reports of problematic or missing pieces.

