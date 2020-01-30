The best jewelry-making kit for kids

Keeping your kids occupied can be a serious challenge, especially if you want to cut down on their screen time. Instead of buying even more toys for your children, consider arts and crafts projects that let them be active and creative. A jewelry-making kit is especially fun, because your kids can create wearable crafts, like necklaces and bracelets, with beads, rubber bands, clay, and charms that they can share with their friends. It can be an excellent activity for more than one child -- even for the whole family.

With our buying guide, you'll learn all you need to choose the best jewelry-making kit for your kids. We've included some specific product recommendations at the end, too, like our top choice from TS Yuniku, which includes over 500 beads that snap together instead of using thread or string.

Considerations when choosing jewelry-making kits for kids

Age

It's important to choose a jewelry-making kit that's age-appropriate. Younger children don't usually have the motor skills necessary for more complicated jewelry-making techniques, while older kids may be frustrated by simplistic jewelry projects.

Preschoolers or kids who are three to five years old usually do best with beads that snap together or larger beads that are easier to string on thread. They often appreciate kits with brightly colored beads that feature animals or large alphabet letters.

Elementary school children or kids who are six to nine years old have the motor skills to thread medium-size beads on string or make woven jewelry with a loom. They like brightly colored beads but usually prefer their favorite cartoon or movie characters to animal designs.

Preteens and younger teens who are 10 to 14 years old can handle most jewelry-making techniques but typically won't enjoy simple kits with snap-together beads or looms for weaving bracelets. They may have their ears pierced by this point, so they like making earrings in addition to necklaces and bracelets.



Jewelry technique

You can find jewelry-making kits for kids that use a variety of techniques. Your kids may find that some allow them to express themselves better than others, so pay attention to which type of kits they like best.

Beading kits work for kids of nearly any age. You usually just have to snap the beads together or string them on a piece of thread to create. Advanced kits may use multiple strands, though, so you can create more complicated designs.

Weaving kits include a loom to create woven jewelry with rubber bands for younger children and floss, leather, or hemp for older children.

Clay mold kits allow your kids to create their own beads and charms with clay. They can also paint the beads for total customization. The beads can then be strung together for a necklace or bracelet.

Features

Instructions

You should always supervise your kids when they're using a jewelry-making kit, especially if they're very young or have never used a particular kit before. That's why you'll want to find a kit with detailed instructions that you can go over together. Some kits provide written instructions, while others offer video tutorials.

Size

If you have multiple children or are buying a kit for use at a party, you want to make sure it contains enough supplies for everyone who wants to play. You'll want to be sure that there are enough supplies for the jewelry itself, such as beads and thread, as well as the tools necessary to make the jewelry. A group of kids can get pretty frustrated if they have to share a single loom for woven jewelry, for example.

Stickers

Smaller children may not have the motor skills to neatly paint the jewelry that they make, so you may want to purchase a kit with stickers instead. It's much easier for smaller fingers to peel and stick them on the jewelry they make.

Storage

To keep your kids from making a mess with their jewelry-making kit, choose an option that comes with a storage container. This allows you to organize the beads, metal fixings, and other supplies and keep them from getting lost or chewed on by toddlers or pets.

Price

You'll usually pay $10 to $25 for jewelry kits for kids. The cheapest kits are generally those that feature a loom for weaving rubber bands and cost between $10 to $12. For $12 to $15, you can get a kit with plastic and/or wooden beads and cord to string them on. Kits that are $20 or more are larger and include multiple tools.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to purchase any additional supplies or tools for a jewelry-making kit for kids?

A. Most kits include everything you need, so your kids can start making jewelry as soon as you open the box. But you may want to supplement the supplies with additional bead or cord options or invest in some tools for more advanced projects, such as needle-nose pliers.

Q. When should my kid transition to a jewelry-making kit for adults?

A. It really depends on your particular child, but most grow out of kid-oriented kits around the age of 14 or 15.

Jewelry-making kits for kids we recommend

Best of the best: TS Yuniku's Pop Beads for Kids 550-piece Jewelry Making Kit

Our take: A large kit that doesn't require any additional supplies and allows young children to snap beads together to make necklaces, bracelets, and headbands.

What we like: Features more than 500 snap beads in a wide range of colors and shapes, including glow-in-the-dark beads. Beads are made of sturdy ABS plastic. Includes a storage box.

What we dislike: Generally, only suited for kids who are 10 or younger.

Best bang for your buck: ALEX Toys' DIY Friends 4Ever Jewelry

Our take: A kit that allows your kids to make colorful, braided bracelets and is a particular hit with preteens and at slumber parties.

What we like: Includes four looms, so multiple kids can make bracelets at one time. Comes with enough embroidery floss and beads for more than 20 bracelets. Contains patterns to help inspire kids' creations. Storage case makes it easy to take the kit on the go.

What we dislike: Requires more skill and patience than other kits, so it's best suited for older children.

Choice 3: Melissa & Doug's Created by Me! Deluxe Wooden Alphabet Beads Set

Our take: Another great jewelry-making kit for younger kids. Also includes options for kids of different ages to use together.

What we like: Features chunky beads made of wood that are easy for small kids to grip. Helps develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Includes beads in a variety of shapes, colors, and letters, so it appeals to all genders.

What we dislike: Storage box is well-constructed but doesn't have a lid.

