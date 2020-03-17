The best jewelry-making kit for adults

Jewelry can be the conversation piece of an outfit, so it's no wonder every fashionista wants to don something unique. If you invest in a jewelry-making kit, you can always rock one-of-a-kind accessories that get people talking.

If you're ready to embark on a new creative journey, jewelry-making kits for adults include all the essentials to get you started. From beads and string to hand tools, you're set up to design necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and even keychains. It's never been easier to dive into new projects -- ones you can wear out and show off to the world.

Before you start designing, take a look at our guide on jewelry-making kits for adults. Our favorite is the Modda Jewelry-Making Kit. Its unique assortment is a popular choice for creating countless styles of drop earrings.

Considerations when choosing jewelry-making kits for adults

Types of jewelry-making kits

Starter kits: If you're new to tinkering, invest in a starter kit to hit the ground running. These keep the learning process simple, as they have a somewhat limited accessory collection. This isn't a bad thing; rather, it lets you focus on mastering the basics before graduating to more complex designs.

Deluxe kits: Deluxe kits include a wide variety of pieces, including multiple tools and a multitude of all other components. These kits provide plenty of versatility, as they often have an impressive selection of beads. Deluxe kits may include quality storage cases as well.

Tools-only kits: If you have plenty of beads and findings or hand-picked materials for a piece you envision, you might just need a tools-only kit. These are usually geared toward intermediate or advanced jewelry designers and tend to have more ergonomic handles. With these, the more you spend, the better the quality.

Kit components

Instructions: If you're new to jewelry-making, you'll appreciate the instructions included in starter and deluxe kits. Some kits offer quick-start guides, while others include full-fledged beginner classes with exclusive online access.

Tools: Jewelry-making kits include a combination of tools such as snippers, tweezers, wirecutters, and pliers, just to name a few. More extensive kits also include crimping tools, hole punches, and scissors. Most tools are covered with rubber or silicone grips, and premium ones feature contoured handles.

Findings: Findings consist of closures, hooks, clasps, and jump rings. These pieces either hold jewelry together or function as spacers. Basic kits have them in gold or silver, whereas premium kits include findings in more than one finish.

String, wire, or chains: The beads and jewelry determine which type of string, wire, or chains come in your kit. Starter kits usually stick to beads and cord or elastic string, while deluxe kits include several types of string, wire, and chains.

Jewelry: No two jewelry-making kits are alike, which is why there's so much variety when it comes to beads, charms, and other embellishments. Beads can be made from plastic, glass, ceramic, or even paper. Charms and embellishments are often made of metal, though if you're an advanced designer, you might be using sterling silver or gold-plated charms.

Price

Starter kits geared toward beginners cost $15 to $25. If you'd like better tools and a larger bead assortment, expect to spend between $30 and $60. For more experienced designers, kits priced around $100 include professional-quality materials on all fronts, including beads, charms, and findings.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to create a piece of jewelry?

A. It's hard to say, as each designer works at a different pace. The length of time is also affected by how involved the design is. If you're making simple drop earrings, it could take around 25 minutes. For a multi-layer necklace with many beads, you might be working on it for a couple days.

Q. What are some other types of jewelry-making kits out there?

A. There are leather jewelry-making kits, which are popular for western, country, and rustic designs. Other kits that have grown in popularity involve wire charm bracelets, feather jewelry, and string art earrings.

Jewelry-making kits for adults we recommend

Best of the best: Modda's Jewelry-Making Kit

Our take: Premium starter kit with a unique combination of beads, strings, and materials.

What we like: Top-quality beads in vibrant colors. Comfortable pliers. Comes in more than one color variety.

What we dislike: Directions have ultra-tiny print that can be hard to read.

Best bang for your buck: Paxcoo's Jewelry-Making Supplies Kit

Our take: Affordable, well-stocked beginner kit with everything you need to create professional-quality pieces.

What we like: Varying materials to create more than one type of jewelry. Quality carrying case. Has a two-year warranty.

What we dislike: May include slightly different items than pictured.

Choice 3: Sabrikas Giftware's Adults' Deluxe Jewelry-Making Starter Kit

Our take: Tool kit and quick-start guide plus an assortment of ornate beads -- perfect for a creative tinkerer.

What we like: Seed bead organizer. Large collection of silver findings. Comes with three premium-quality tools.

What we dislike: Box feels somewhat flimsy despite quality of materials.

