The best jewelry holder

No matter the size of your jewelry collection, you need an appropriate storage solution to hold all your treasures. To make sure each and every piece has a home, consider a jewelry holder.

Whether you have a handful of pieces or a couple hundred, it's important to find a jewelry holder that's the right size with the right level of organization. Depending on the design, the holder may have dedicated compartments, hooks, ring rolls, and drawers. Some jewelry holders are compact and easily moveable, while others can be mounted on the door or wall.

To keep your jewelry collection tangle-free and visible, invest in a jewelry holder. Our buying guide introduces you to popular designs, plus we're including our recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Songmics' Hanging Jewelry Armoire, has a whopping 90 earring slots and 32 necklace hooks.

Considerations when choosing jewelry holders

Accessibility

One of the main reasons people purchase jewelry holders is to make each piece more accessible and visible. This is achieved through dedicated spaces, compartments hooks, and drawers. While not all jewelry holders offer a high level of organization though a series of subdivided compartments, most offer at least a few separated areas.

Capacity

Only some jewelry holders list their capacities, and this is most common in more organized designs. With that said, it's fairly easy to estimate how many pieces you can fit inside a jewelry holder. To ensure you find one that accommodates all your pieces, conduct an inventory of your jewelry prior to comparing designs.

Popular types of jewelry holders

Wall-mounted: Wall-mounted jewelry holders have a diverse range of designs, including racks, necklace bars, chests, and integrated mirror designs. They save valuable space and can be installed at any height. The only downside to these jewelry holders is that they require a bit of measuring and drilling for installation.

Over-the-door: Over-the-door jewelry holders are easy to move from door to door, and some designs can be hung in the closet. While installation is easy and drill-free, you need to take care not to slam or shut the door too hard, otherwise all the pieces in your jewelry holder can be jostled from their spaces.

Desktop rack: Desktop racks are one of the more decorative options for jewelry holders, as they put all your pieces on display. While many have T-shaped bars, there are desktop racks in many arrangements. One thing to keep in mind with these jewelry holders is that they can accumulate dust.

Boxes or chests: Jewelry boxes and chests are the most traditional storage option, and they're best if you prefer one that blends in with the rest of your room's décor. Some can be placed atop a dresser or vanity, whereas others are freestanding pieces of furniture. These tend to be the most expensive choice, especially those finely crafted with real wood.

Price

If you're looking for a smaller, single-purpose jewelry holder, there are some between $10 and $50. Those with more customized organization and mirrors cost closer to $100. If you'd like a unit that holds your entire jewelry collection, be prepared to spend up to $300 on an elaborate chest.

FAQ

Q. Is it worth spending a little more to get a jewelry holder with a lock?

A. One thing to keep in mind with locking jewelry holders is that they're not tamper-resistant. If you have valuable pieces, you may wish to store them in a concealed area or keep them in a safe deposit box.

Q. I don't have a large jewelry collection. Can I use a travel jewelry holder?

A. Absolutely. As long as it suits your needs and provides ample storage space, it's a fine choice. Keep in mind that most travel holders are soft, so if certain pieces require additional protection, you may need to upgrade to a regular jewelry holder.

Jewelry holders we recommend

Best of the best: Songmics' Hanging Jewelry Armoire

Our take: Full-length over-the-door/wall-mount jewelry organizer that stores up to 100 pieces.

What we like: Equipped with hooks, nooks, and drawers. Bright white LED lights.

What we dislike: Must be careful not to slam the door once this unit is installed.

Best bang for your buck: Misslo's Hanging Jewelry Organizer

Our take: Affordable, low-profile option to store a modest jewelry collection.

What we like: Can be hung on the wall or inside a closet. Clear pockets make it simple to find pieces.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with its own hanger.

Choice 3: Umbra's Tesora Jewelry Box

Our take: Smaller option for storing favorite pieces as opposed to an entire collection.

What we like: Easy to open and close. Available in four colors. Has a seamless finish.

What we dislike: Compartments aren't subdivided and don't have ring rolls.

