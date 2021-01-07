The best Jellycat stuffed animal

If you’re looking for new plush buddies for your kids, consider Jellycat stuffed animals, which are known for their cuddly designs and quality construction.

Jellycat, the U.K.-based soft toy company, offers over six collections of stuffed critters. Given their friendly faces and big personalities, it comes as no surprise that they’re incredibly popular. From soft baby soothers to extra-large friendly creatures, there’s a Jellycat stuffed animal for everyone — including adults.

To help you start your Jellycat stuffed animal collection, we’ve put together this comprehensive buying guide. We’re introducing you to plenty of stuffed critters and sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, the Jellycat Sacha Snow Tiger, remains a kid favorite and is available in three sizes.

Coniderations when choosing Jellycat stuffed animals

Intended age

Jellycat manufactures stuffed animals for a variety of ages. Some Jellycat stuffed animals are designed to be safe for babies as young as newborns, whereas others are only recommended for ages 12 months and older.

Jellycat details this information clearly on tags and stipulates that while many of their toys are safe for babies, supervision is always required. As a result, parents are advised never to leave toys in cribs — including Jellycat stuffed animals — due to suffocation risks.

Size

The Jellycat family is quite large. Their collections include tiny critters that are a mere five inches tall, as well as extra-large buddies that are approximately 33 inches from head to tail. There aren’t any standard sizes for Jellycat stuffed animals, though it’s common to see critters from the same collection with similar dimensions.

Construction

One of the best attributes of Jellycat stuffed animals is the consistent quality in construction. All of these plush pals are made with a soft, high-quality polyester or acrylic shell. Their cuddliness is derived from a flexible filling of polyfill stuffing or plastic pellets. Stitching and details are reinforced and hold up well through plenty of years of love.

Popular collections

Cordy Roys: Cordy Roys feature classic corduroy patterns with large, pronounced ribbing. This texture makes the stuffed animals easy for little hands to hold. While these Jellycat stuffed animals have simpler designs, they often feature bold, stimulating colors.

Toothys: Toothys are considered to be Jellycat’s friendliest group of stuffed animals. Unlike other Jellycat stuffed animals that feature sewn-on mouths with neutral expressions, these have big toothy grins.

Fresh & Foodie: There are a wide variety of produce-themed Jellycat stuffed animals which are part of Fresh & Foodies. In this group, there are fruits, vegetables, desserts, and even beverages, and they all have friendly faces and floppy legs.

Popular animals

Most of Jellycat’s animals are divided into subgroups based on similar characteristics. Long Legs include critters with exaggerated limbs, while Little Legs include compact critters that stand up on their own (tiny) feet. There’s also Ocean Life, Spring Delights, and Farm Animals, in addition to several other subgroups.

Price

Smaller Jellycat stuffed animals range in price from $12 to $20. Jellycat creatures that measure 10 inches or more run between $20 and $65. Jellycat’s biggest stuffed animals, which are 18 inches or larger, cost between $70 and $170.

FAQ

Q. Does Jellycat make any small stuffed animals?

A. Yes. Jellycat has a line of tiny creatures called Pocket Pals, which are approximately eight inches or smaller. There are around 20 characters in the collection, including Frizzles Bee and Wiggly Worm.

Q. How do I keep Jellycat stuffed animals clean?

A. Jellycat stuffed animals should only be spot cleaned with a diluted mixture of warm water and gentle detergent. Some parents stick to white vinegar for spot cleaning, which is also effective at neutralizing odors. There are some non-toxic plush animal spot cleaners on the market as well.

Jellycat stuffed animals we recommend

Best of the best: Jellycat Sacha Snow Tiger

Our take: A big friendly tiger with soft details, making it a good friend for nap time or cuddling.

What we like: Face is well-defined and has reinforced details, like eyes and stitched mouth. Available in 10, 19, or 33 inches long. Has a realistic yet friendly design.

What we dislike: Arms and legs aren’t as flexible as other Jellycat friends.

Best bang for your buck: Jellycat Amuseable Pineapple Food Plush

Our take: A charming little pineapple with a big personality that’s sure to make everyone smile.

What we like: Sits up on its own given its flat-bottom design. Its “leaves” are green fuzz, which gives the character a friendly, goofy appearance. Textured body really resembles a pineapple’s shell.

What we dislike: Spot clean only, and may tip over with minimal disturbance.

Choice 3: Jellycat Bashful Grey Bunny Baby Security Blanket

Our take: A popular security blanket with soft, cozy details babies and parents love.

What we like: Made from soft polyester plush. Bunny has cute floppy ears and a tiny pink nose. Earns praise from parents for being machine-washable. Holds up well through plenty of use.

What we dislike: Blanket is only 18 x 13 inches, which is a bit small for some.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.