The best JBL speaker

If you want to be able to bring your tunes everywhere and enjoy superior sound quality, consider a JBL speaker.

You might be familiar with the JBL brand, especially if you've attended a music festival or live show. These masters of audio engineering have the same dedication to their consumer line of portable speakers. Not only are they designed to deliver exceptional sound quality and clarity, JBL speakers have a solid reputation for their durable, sometimes weatherproof construction.

Our buying guide on JBL speakers covers all their features, plus we're sharing our top choice, the JBL Flip 4 Portable Speaker, which is waterproof, making it popular for poolside entertainment.

Considerations when choosing JBL speakers

Popular types of JBL speakers

Portable Bluetooth: Portable Bluetooth JBL speakers are popular for use indoors and outdoors. Despite their small footprint, they're incredibly durable. Many models are waterproof, shock-resistant, and rust-proof, making them excellent for use at pools and beaches. They come in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from the size of a deck of cards to a two-liter soda bottle.

Party: JBL's PartyBox speakers are intended for indoor use, as they're not designed with any protection from the elements. They are, however, outfitted with a variety of party-ready features, including a broad range of customizable settings for lights and sounds. They also have outputs that can be connected to microphones and electric guitars.

Smart: The JBL Link collection of speakers are equipped with Google Assistant and can be controlled via voice, tablet, or phone. They can also be connected to other smart speakers around your home. These speakers are desirable among homeowners seeking an alternative to in-ceiling audio systems.

Kids: Young music enthusiasts can enjoy JBL's kid-friendly collection of speakers. They're built to last through heavy use, so they're often waterproof or shock-proof. These speakers are available in a variety of colors and often have light show capabilities as well.

Car and boat: JBL manufactures speakers for cars and boats, as well as component systems. Subwoofers, tweeters, amplifiers, and mid-bass speakers are available in these collections. Keep in mind that these aren't portable and often require professional setup and configuration if you're not savvy with audio installation.

Features

Portability

Portable JBL speakers are easy to bring on the go, and some models include details that make portability even easier. Certain JBL speakers have carabiner clips for hanging, and others are equipped with wrist straps. Larger JBL speakers like soundbars occasionally have handles or grips.

JBL Connect+

Speakers with JBL Connect+ can be paired with one another to achieve a far-reaching, surround-sound experience. Depending on the speaker, it can use Bluetooth to connect with up to 100 compatible JBL speakers. Syncing can occur on the device itself with the press of a button, or it can be controlled using the JBL app on your phone.

Price

Compact JBL speakers with limited capabilities cost $25 to $50. If you spend closer to $100, you can find a wide variety of Bluetooth speakers, many of which are waterproof. JBL's high-end speakers, including car and marine speakers, cost $100 to $500.

FAQ

Q. Does JBL manufacture home speakers?

A. Yes, JBL has an extensive line of speakers intended for home audio use. They're typically purchased individually or in pairs and are linked up to a home audio system. They're not portable and tend to be more fragile than JBL's portable or outdoor speakers.

Q. I'm not tech-savvy. How difficult is it to link up several speakers through JBL Connect+?

A. It's user-friendly, and even kids can handle setting it up. JBL speakers with this capability come with an easy-to-follow quick-start guide. You can also learn how to link speakers by hopping on JBL's YouTube channel for a tutorial.

JBL speakers we recommend

Best of the best: JBL Flip 4 Portable Speaker

Our take: Waterproof battery-powered model that supports two audio sources simultaneously.

What we like: Can be linked with up to 100 speakers with Bluetooth connectivity.

What we dislike: Low-profile button design can be difficult for new users to find.

Best bang for your buck: JBL GO Portable Speaker

Our take: Tiny but capable budget-friendly option available in several colors.

What we like: Connects via Bluetooth or aux port. Volume is impressive given its diminutive size.

What we dislike: Design is a bit boxy. Only five hours of play time.

Choice 3: JBL Pulse 4 Portable Speaker

Our take: Waterproof design featuring exceptional sound and mesmerizing visual effects.

What we like: A 360-degree speaker with 12 hours of Bluetooth streaming. Customizable light show.

What we dislike: High price point but expected given the quality.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.