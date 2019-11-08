Few situations are as frustrating as struggling to remove a jar lid. Whether you're dealing with a tamperproof, childproof, or vacuum-sealed lid -- or just one that's a little sticky -- you usually need good hand and arm strength to open the jar. If you have arthritis, joint pain, or other hand issues, you often can't generate the strength to remove the lid. You can eliminate all the frustration of dealing with a stubborn lid by investing in a jar opener. This simple device helps generate the power, leverage, and/or grip you need to remove a difficult lid, so you can access the contents inside the jar without any struggling.

With our buying guide, you'll be armed with all the information you need to find the best jar opener for your kitchen. We also offer some specific product recommendations, including our top choice, the EZ Off Jar Opener, which works for a wide variety of lids and offers easy installation with a peel-and-stick adhesive.

Considerations when choosing jar openers

Type

Classic jar openers

Classic jar openers feature a metal lever arm that's adjustable, so they're able to clamp onto a lid and twist it off. They don't use a lot of space in a drawer and work for both small and large jars.

Wall-mounted jar openers

These are usually made of plastic and attach to the area beneath a cabinet. They feature V-shaped teeth that work to remove lids in a variety of sizes when you place the lid in the teeth and twist. These usually require two hands to use.

Grip bands, pads, and cones

All of these types work solely to provide a better grip on a jar lid. They're made of rubber or silicone, take little room in a drawer, and are extremely affordable, but they still require quite a bit of hand and arm strength to use.

Jar keys

Jar keys are openers that work to remove vacuum-sealed lids. They're able to break the seal, so you can twist the lid more easily. A jar key works similarly to a bottle opener; though, it doesn't do any damage to the lid. It doesn't require much storage space either.

Twist-handle jar openers

Jar openers with twist handles are the perfect option if you suffer from arthritis. They feature a ratchet-like grip that catches the lid with a clamp that you're able to adjust. There's a handle connected to the clamp that you twist to open the jar. While these don't require much hand strength, you do need two hands because one has to hold the jar.

Clamp-and-lock jar openers

This type features an extended handle that provides leverage and a triangle-shaped head that goes over the lid. You tighten the head with a crank, which provides a tight grip, so you can use the handle to generate leverage and open the jar.

Automatic jar openers

Automatic jar openers use electricity to remove lids. Some are small handheld models, while others are large countertop models that have a compartment to place the jar. Whichever type you choose, you only have to press a button to open a jar. Many automatic jar openers can be used with just one hand, too.

Space and dimensions

When you're choosing a jar opener, think about how much space you have available to store it. Many models are fairly compact handheld devices that can easily be stored in a drawer. Others require installation beneath a cabinet; though, that frees up counter space. Large automatic jar openers require the most storage space because they typically have to sit out on the counter because they're too large for a drawer.

Features

Lid compatibility

Not all jar openers are capable of removing all types of lids. Some jar openers can only remove certain size lids. Others can only open jars with lids that have a large diameter.

Some jar openers are specifically designed for use with vacuum-sealed jars, while others can open nearly any kind of container, including jars, soda bottles, and medicine bottles. It's important to understand what types of jars a device can open, so you can decide if it will be effective for your needs.

Electric

Automatic jar openers require the least amount of hand strength to operate, but it's important to consider how the device is powered. Handheld automatic openers are usually battery-operated, so you can use them anywhere in your home without worrying about where the closest outlet is. Large countertop automatic jar openers, on the other hand, have a power cord, so they must be plugged into an outlet.

Portability

If you're usually on the go and often encounter jars that you have trouble opening, give some consideration to how portable a jar opener is. Many models are handheld, so you can easily toss them in a bag when you're traveling. Countertop automatic openers and cabinet-mounted models aren't portable, so they're suitable for home use only.

Price

Jar openers range in price from $7 all the way up to $200. Basic rubber grip pads and bands are usually between $4 and $8, while more complicated manual openers typically cost between $7 and $25. If you want an automatic opener expect to pay $15 to $40 for a battery-powered model and $100 to $200 for a countertop model that you plug in.

FAQ

Q. Are jar openers effective for children?

A. A jar opener can come in handy for kids because children generally don't have the hand strength to open difficult jars. It's best to stick to basic rubber or plastic models for kids, so you don't have to worry about your child being nicked by any sharp edges.

Q. Can a jar opener open a soda or beer bottle?

A. Many jar openers can remove twist-off caps from beverage bottles. If the bottle features a non-twist-off cap, you'll need a bottle opener instead.

Jar openers we recommend

Best of the best: EZ Off's Jar Opener

Our take: An under-cabinet jar opener that saves space in the kitchen and can open jars of all sizes, making it ideal for seniors, people with joint issues, and amputees.

What we like: Can open childproof, tamperproof, factory-sealed, and sticky lids. Installation is extremely easy thanks to its peel-and-stick adhesive back. Doesn't take up any storage space. Works well for children, arthritis sufferers, and amputees.

What we dislike: Can leave rough areas along the edge of metal lids.

Best bang for your buck: Brix's JarKey Jar Opener

Our take: An extremely effective opener for vacuum-sealed jars. Compatible with most small jars.

What we like: An easy-lifting motion instantly breaks the vacuum seal holding a lid on a jar. Doesn't have any points or sharp edges. Can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Works on nearly all small to medium vacuum-sealed jars. Recommended by a variety of arthritis groups across the globe.

What we dislike: Doesn't work for large lids.

Choice 3: Kuhn Rikon's The Gripper Jar Opener

Our take: A clamp-and-lock jar opener that doesn't just open jars, but it can also remove lids from medicine bottles and soda bottles.

What we like: Constructed with sturdy, durable plastic. Can remove smooth and grooved lids that range from one to 3.5 inches in diameter. Features a long handle that offers excellent leverage. Hole in the handle allows you to hang it for storage.

What we dislike: Dents the lid if you tighten it too much.

