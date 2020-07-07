The best jar candle

Whatever the season, time of day, or mood, there is undoubtedly a candle that can enhance the ambience. Jar candles offer a comforting glow, a warming spirit, and often a pleasing, inviting aroma. As the wax is contained in a jar, these candles offer lengthy, safe burns and an array of options on size, scent, and color.

Our buying guide shares what's important to keep in mind when shopping for candles, how to get the most out of them, and why our top pick, the long-lasting Yankee Candle in Lemon Lavender, is worth checking out.

Considerations when choosing jar candles

Wax

There are three main types of wax used in jar candles:

Paraffin: Paraffin is the most common type of wax. It's inexpensive and welcomes integrations of various oils to make a wide range of scents. Paraffin is made from fossil fuel residue; as a result, it isn't sustainable and may smoke and give off noxious smoke or fumes.

Soy: Candles made from soybean wax burn long and clean. They rarely smoke or leave any residue, and as they're made from a sustainable resource, they're environmentally friendly. They have milder fragrances than paraffin candles and take longer to warm up and throw their scent.

Beeswax: Similar to soy candles, beeswax candles are sustainable and produce little to no smoke or residue. They may or may not be scented and are often used to remove impurities from the air. They also burn brighter than soy wax candles.

Burn time

A candle's quality and maintenance influence how long it burns. Smaller candles have a longer relative burn time than larger options -- typically, a jar candle offers six to nine hours of burn time per ounce of wax. Keep in mind that the listed burn time on a candle is under optimal circumstances and may be hard to achieve.

Care

To optimize the burn, wicks should be trimmed to 1/4 or 1/8 of an inch before lighting to prevent a high flame from smoking and blackening the jar. Light candles for three to five hours initially to allow for an even burn and avoid tunneling. After the first use, keep your candle lit for around one to two hours. Snuff out the candle and cover it when done to prevent it from dirtying.

Features

Fragrances and scents

Jar candles come in a wide range of aromas. Popular scents include fruity or floral fragrances such as lemon, lavender, jasmine, or peppermint. Many scents affect your mood, helping to calm, motivate, or relieve people within range. Some companies may offer scents that are evocative of events, places, or things, such "summer night" or "hearth."

Personalization

Jar candles make terrific gifts and keepsakes. Some companies offer the option to personalize the outside of the jar with a note, or even feature a picture inside the jar that's revealed after the wax melts.

Price

Most paraffin and soy candles of various scents cost between $10 and $25. The largest candles (from 22 ounces) run higher. These may also be handmade and locally sourced. Additional features add to the price.

FAQ

Q. How do I avoid and fix tunneling?

A. When a candle burns unevenly, tunneling occurs. Avoid this by timing your burns so enough of the wax melts during each session. When tunneling starts, it needs to be tended to immediately, before it's too far gone and can't be fixed. This can be done by not trimming the wick to allow a higher flame to melt the sides, and letting the candle burn for longer. You may end up having to cut out the tunneled portion.

Q. Where should I place my jar candle?

A. Jar candles are relatively safe to use. Provided you trim the wick before lighting, you shouldn't see any smoke, and the flame will be contained within the jar. As such, you can put the jar anywhere, but it's still best to avoid places with a breeze or where plants, pets, or children can get near it. Find a spot in the center of the room so the glow and scent can disperse.

Jar candles we recommend

Best of the best: Yankee Candle's Large-Jar Lemon Lavender Candle

Our take: From a trusted name in candles comes a long-lasting, aromatic offering.

What we like: Colorful, large candle that can burn up to 150 hours. Lemon lavender provides a calming, soothing scent, but many other fragrance options are available.

What we dislike: Expensive option. Made of paraffin wax, which not all users prefer.

Best bang for your buck: Lulu Candles' Soy Pineapple Evergreen Jar Candle

Our take: Elegant, handcrafted soy candle providing a clean burn and pleasant aroma.

What we like: Long burn time at an affordable price. Vegan option made from sustainable soy. Variety of natural scents also available.

What we dislike: All jars are uniform in look. Scent is relatively mild.

Choice 3: NEST Fragrances' Classic Blue Garden Jar Candle

Our take: Classic-looking, smaller-sized candle featuring powerful, varied scents.

What we like: Burns up to 60 hours. Unique scent options available. Made with refined wax providing a cleaner burn. Box makes for a quality gift.

What we dislike: Packaging and style contribute to a high price.

