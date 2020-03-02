The best Janome sewing machine

Janome is a leading name in sewing machines, and its reputation is well-earned. They boast an impressive line of dependable, user-friendly machines for sewists of all experience levels

Whether you need a compact model for apartment living or prefer a professional-grade machine for home and fashion design projects, there's a Janome for you. No matter which Janome you choose, rest assured you're making an investment in a solid, long-lasting sewing machine.

To find the Janome sewing machine that lets your creative juices flow, take a look at our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top model, Janome 7330 Magnolia Computerized Sewing Machine, offers a high-functioning design that is perfect for sewing enthusiasts ready to step up their game.

Considerations when choosing Janome sewing machines

Mechanical vs. computerized

There are either mechanical or computerized sewing machines, so decide which one better suits your needs. Both types can handle considerable sewing projects, so the main difference is how many features they include.

Mechanical models are easy to service and maintain and are great for novices and hobbyists. Computerized models, on the other hand, offer maximum versatility through technology. They're a bit more expensive, so they're only worth the sticker price if you intend to use -- or learn to use -- all the features.

Size and weight

Janome sewing machines come in a variety of sizes, from compact models for easy portability to heavy-duty ones that become permanent fixtures in crafting spaces. The lightest machines are made with plastic shells, and all-metal machines weigh significantly more.

Features

Stitches

All Janome sewing machines have a set of five basic stitches: straight, zigzag, triple-step zigzag, blind hem, and overlock. More advanced machines (namely computerized ones) can offer dozens of unique stitch options. These models are often preferred by intermediate or advanced enthusiasts, designers, and quilters.

Automatic features

Automatic features in sewing machines make projects as simple and headache-free as possible. Thread tension, for example, makes fine-tuning tension much easier on intricate projects.

In terms of automatic buttonholers, some Janome machines have as many as 12 stitch settings. Machines either have one- or four-step buttonholers, so make sure you compare specs to know which one your preferred model has.

Feed system

Feed systems in sewing machines control how material passes through the machine. Janome excels in this department, as their designs offer maximum control to avoid mid-project mishaps.

Janome machines have between three- and seven-piece feed dogs, some of which operate with special Acufeed technology for maximum grip and control. The drop feed lets you lower feed dogs and speed control lets you set the top speed of the feed.

Price

Beginner Janome sewing machines cost up to $125. If you want a versatile machine for users of all experience levels with a variety of features, expect to spend between $150 and $500. Advanced computerized machines for experts and professionals have all the bells and whistles and cost anywhere between $500 and $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need an expensive Janome sewing machine for quilting?

A. No. Quilting can be done on basic machines, though it's best to have a Janome designed to handle thicker or layered fabric. Seasoned and professional quilters may want to invest in high-end Janome machines for premium features like embroidery or programmable settings.

Q. Does Janome make sewing machines for kids?

A. They do, and they're affordable for budding crafters or designers. If you think your kids can pick up techniques quickly, you may be better off investing in an adult beginner sewing machine instead. These have the basic features as well as some bonus ones they can experiment with, either at home or in a class.

Janome sewing machines we recommend

Best of the best: Janome 7330 Magnolia Computerized Sewing Machine

Our take: Enjoy easy operation for all experience levels with this machine.

What we like: Features 30 built-in stitches. Double-lift presser foot accommodates thicker materials.

What we dislike: Some challenges with the tension at times.

Best bang for your buck: Janome 2212 Sewing Machine

Our take: Solid choice for beginner enthusiasts. Bargain buy given dependability.

What we like: Has 12 stitch settings. Easy operation.

What we dislike: Must make sure bobbin is secure to avoid thread mishaps.

Choice 3: Janome Magnolia 7318 Sewing Machine

Our take: Lightweight portable design for small spaces.

What we like: 18 stitches and jam-proof design with top-loading bobbin. Helpful starter guide included.

What we dislike: May not be best if you regularly sew thicker materials.

