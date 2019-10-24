The best jade roller

Jade rollers may be the latest influencer fad, but these nifty beauty tools deliver tangible results. If you frequently wake up with puffy eyes, wrinkles, or dull skin, a jade roller is a good investment. It will smooth out your skin and improve circulation, making you look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for your day ahead.

Don't just take our word for it. Jade rollers date back to seventh-century China and have a long history of use for anti-aging and massage purposes. To learn more, read this buying guide, which includes our recommendations of top jade rollers, such as Deciniee's Two-in-One Jade Roller, which comes with a gua sha tool.

What is a jade roller?

Jade rollers look like mini paint rollers and are made from polished jade stone. They fit in your hand and are designed to be rolled over the contours of your face and neck for a mini massage.

Benefits of a jade roller

While jade rollers don't have any proven long-term benefits, there are subtle benefits of use, much like you would experience from a facial massage.

Reduces puffy skin: Gently pressing a jade roller on your face breaks up fluid retention, making your skin appear less bloated. Smaller rollers work well to depuff bags under the eyes. To enhance this effect, store your jade roller in the fridge for a cooling sensation on swollen skin.

Promotes detoxification: Another touted benefit of the jade roller is lymphatic drainage. The gentle massaging motion of the roller stimulates the lymphatic system under the skin to move toxins out of the body.

Smooths out wrinkles and fine lines: The motion and pressure of a jade roller promote blood flow, potentially increasing elastin and collagen in your skin and minimizing the appearance of fine lines.

Relieves muscle tension: As mini-massage tools, jade rollers are great for loosening up the tension we hold in the face, especially at the brow and jawline. Applying deep pressure can help with TMJ or tension headaches. Store the roller in the fridge for extra cooling relief.

Enhances topical skincare: Beauty influencers recommend using jade rollers after applying serums and/or face oils to cleansed skin. The jade roller helps facial products penetrate deeper. With increased absorption, your serums and oils will work better and provide a smoother base for makeup.

Considerations when choosing jade rollers

Material: The best rollers are made from authentic jade. Purists insist on the unique energetic properties of real jade (such as its ability to remove "negative energy" and move stagnant "Qi"). You'll also find rollers that look authentic but are actually made from aventurine quartz or lab-made gemstones. Plastic "jade" rollers are also available and much cheaper than stone.

Size: While all jade rollers are handheld, the roller size can vary. Select a larger size if you plan to use the roller to sweep across the forehead, face, or other body parts. Smaller sizes, around an inch wide, are optimal for other areas of the face, like the nose and under the eyes.

Features

Double-ended: If you can't decide whether you need a large roller, small roller, or both, opt for a double-ended roller that has a small roller attached to one end of the handle and a larger roller attached to the other end.

Gua sha accessory: Jade roller sets often come with a gua sha tool, which is also made of jade. This flat, handheld tool comes in various shapes and is used to scrape and smooth the skin for precise neck and facial contouring and lifting.

Price

Jade rollers are priced between $10 and $40. For an authentic jade stone, expect to pay between $30 and $40.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean a jade roller?

A. It's important to clean your roller after each use to prevent bacteria from spreading on your face, which can lead to breakouts. Simply wash the roller head with warm water and a gentle cleanser. Allow to dry completely before storing to prevent any metal components from rusting.

Q. Is there anyone who shouldn't use a jade roller?

A. Jade rollers are a safe alternative to invasive cosmetic procedures and work on all skin types. Just don't press too hard and never use on broken, bruised, or wounded skin.

Jade rollers we recommend

Best of the best: Deciniee's 2-in-1 Jade Roller

Our take: A double-ended jade roller that comes with bonus accessories.

What we like: Kit includes a gua sha tool and box with magnetic closure. Made from authentic jade. Features both a small and large roller all in one.

What we dislike: Some reports of the smaller end sticking.

Best bang for your buck: Truweo's Jade Roller and Gua Sha Scraping Tools

Our take: A starter jade roller kit at an entry-level price.

What we like: Set includes a double-ended roller and gua sha tool for a bargain deal. Comes with clear instructions. Lightweight. Provides stress relief.

What we dislike: May not be that durable.

Choice 3: Herbivore's Jade Facial Roller

Our take: A wildly popular jade roller from a trusted, natural skincare brand.

What we like: Double-ended roller with a new design for improved durability. Promotes lymphatic drainage, resulting in less puff, lines, and wrinkles.

What we dislike: Not made from authentic jade but from aventurine quartz.

