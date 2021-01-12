The best isopropyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol is the ingredient commonly used in hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes. It can disinfect and sterilize surfaces, killing germs. If you’re making your own hand sanitizer at home, this is the product to buy.

There are different purities of isopropyl alcohol, so you want to make sure you buy a bottle with the correct strength for the job. There are a host of other considerations you’ll need to make before purchasing, and we’ve got you covered in this buying guide. We’ve also reviewed the best isopropyl alcohols and included our top choices, like the laboratory-grade MaxTite 99.9% Isopropyl Alcohol, which comes in a wide range of sizes to suit your needs.

Considerations when choosing isopropyl alcohol

Size

Bottles of isopropyl alcohol range widely in size. For home use, a bottle between eight and 16 ounces should suffice. Manufacturers also offer quart- and gallon-sized bottles, which are appropriate for bigger disinfecting jobs like in an office building or hospital.

Purity

Isopropyl alcohol typically comes in purities of 70%, 99%, and 99.9%. A bottle of 99.9% isopropyl alcohol is the strongest and dries the fastest, because it has the least moisture content. 70% is considered rubbing alcohol and can be used as an antiseptic on the skin.

Odor

All isopropyl alcohol carries a strong alcoholic odor. Be sure you’re in a well-ventilated area when using it.

Quantity

Buying more than one bottle of isopropyl alcohol in a multipack is more cost-effective, as is buying a larger container if you’re using it regularly.

Country of origin

Isopropyl alcohol produced in the United States meets stricter quality standards than other countries. For a methane- and contaminant-free isopropyl alcohol, we recommend only purchasing products manufactured in the U.S.

Features

Spray top

If you’re looking to buy a bottle of isopropyl alcohol for cleaning or drying electronics like your computer, opt for a spray top. 99.9% isopropyl alcohol actually removes moisture from electronics and is easiest to deploy in a spray mist.

Seal

Isopropyl alcohol is prone to evaporating, which is in part why bottles come sealed. You must remove the seal to use the product. Be sure to screw the cap back on correctly to avoid leakage or evaporation.

Bottle material

Generally, isopropyl alcohol comes in opaque plastic bottles. While it can be stored in a variety of containers due to its stability, be sure to store it away from heat and flames as it is highly flammable.

Price

For a small bottle of isopropyl alcohol from eight and 16 ounces, expect to pay between $9 and $13. For larger bottles, you can pay up to $35 for a gallon jug.

FAQ

Q. Does isopropyl alcohol kill coronavirus?

A. An alcohol concentration of around 70% kills the coronavirus on surfaces. Higher purities (above 95%) evaporate too quickly to get the job done. If you’re making your own hand sanitizer, buy a 99% purity isopropyl alcohol to mix with aloe vera gel in a 2:1 ratio of alcohol to aloe vera.

Q. Is isopropyl alcohol toxic to ingest?

A. Yes. If ingested, immediately drink one to two glasses of water and seek medical attention. It can also be harmful if it splashes in your eyes. If this happens, immediately flush your eyes for 20 minutes with cold water. Also avoid inhaling it.

Q. Can I mix isopropyl alcohol with bleach to kill germs?

A. No. It’s very dangerous, because the two substances mixed together create chloroform, which is toxic. Isopropyl alcohol alone kills a wide range of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, as does bleach, so there’s no need to combine them.

Isopropyl alcohol we recommend

Best of the best: MaxTite 99.9% Isopropyl Alcohol

Our take: A laboratory-grade isopropyl alcohol that comes in a variety of sizes for your needs.

What we like: Great for cleaning electronics. Comes in eight- to 32-ounce bottles, gallon jugs, and even a 55-gallon drum. Highest purity.

What we dislike: While bottles are factory sealed, minor reports of broken seals.

Best bang for your buck: Duda Energy 99.9+% Pure Isopropyl Alcohol

Our take: A bargain multipack of four bottles of 99.9% isopropyl alcohol.

What we like: An industrial-grade isopropyl alcohol that can be used to clean a variety of household surfaces. Doesn’t streak.

What we dislike: Some reports of leakage during shipping.

Choice 3: MG Chemicals 99.9% Isopropyl Alcohol Electronics Cleaner

Our take: A convenient spray isopropyl alcohol designed for cleaning electronics.

What we like: Dries quickly and removes moisture from your electronics. Easy to apply. Safe for your computer.

What we dislike: Evaporates fast, which is great for electronics but not so much for sanitizing.

