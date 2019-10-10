The best iPhone X screen protector

Most of us keep our phones on us nearly all of the time, leaving them susceptible to scratches and drops. Screen protectors are one of the easiest ways to keep your new iPhone X safe and scratch-free. There are multiple factors to consider when purchasing your own screen protector, from the different materials to the design features.

If you're not sure which type of screen protector is best for your needs, don't fret. In the guide below, we've outlined all of the details you need to know before purchasing an iPhone X screen protector. If you're looking for something that combines protection with aesthetics, you may like our top recommendation from Maxboost.

Considerations when choosing iPhone X screen protectors

When searching for a screen protector for your iPhone X, you should only consider protectors designed specifically for the unique dimensions of the iPhone X. While this narrows down your options significantly, you still have a few factors to weigh.

Types

There are three common types of screen protector materials found in protectors designed for the iPhone X:

PET (polyethylene terephthalate): This thin type of polyester film is the most inexpensive option when it comes to screen protectors. While PET will protect your screen from light scratches, it doesn't provide much in the way of impact protection. Over time the edges of these protectors may start to curl or become discolored.

TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane): Made from chemically enhanced plastic, TPU protectors provide scratch and grease resistance. They have more elasticity as well, which makes them more durable during drops.

Tempered glass: Tempered glass screen protectors are constructed with multiple layers of silicone, PET, and tempered glass. The final layer is usually a grease and smudge-resistant coating. Tempered glass screen protectors are the most popular,because of their durability and aesthetic appeal.

Design

The overall thickness of your screen protector contributes not only to its durability but to the appearance of your phone as well. An extra thick screen protector may provide you with durable protection, but keep in mind it will protrude out from the phone quite a bit. This is especially noticeable if there is no case on the phone.

Some screen protectors have an edgeless design that conforms perfectly to your iPhone X. Others might have detailed cutouts for the front camera and speakers.

Quantity

You will often find screen protectors that come in packs of two or three, sometimes more. These multipacks are an excellent choice if you're opting for a thinner screen protector that may need to be replaced more frequently.

Features

Impact and scratch protection

Even the most basic screen protectors should shield your phone screen from scratches. As a general rule, the thicker the material, the more scratch protection it provides. When it comes to impact protection, tempered glass is best.

Fingerprint resistance

Many screen protectors, especially TPU and tempered glass ones, use a special coating to prevent fingerprints and smudges. This is called oleophobic coating, and it makes grease easy to wipe off.

Installation kits

If you're worried about putting your screen protector on, look for one that comes with an installation kit. These kits are simple to use and help prevent any air bubbles. They will often come with a spray and a squeegee to make the process easier.

Price

Screen protectors can cost less than $10 or as high as $50. Lower-priced options are often made from a polyester film that provides protection from light scratches. As you increase in price you'll start to find TPU and tempered glass protectors that also provide protection from drops in addition to scratches and fingerprints.

FAQ

Q. How do I remove a screen protector from my iPhone X?

A. Most screen protectors will come off with relative ease. Simply peel down from the corner using your fingernail. The protector should come off without leaving any sticky residue behind.

Q. Will my touchscreen performance be affected?

A. No, quality screen protectors will not inhibit touchscreen accuracy or other aspects of the performance of your iPhone.

iPhone X screen protectors we recommend

Best of the best: Maxboost's iPhone X Screen Protector, Three-Pack

Our take: This slightly thinner screen protector keeps your screen safe without interfering with 3D touch features or general touch-screen functionality.

What we like: Keeps smudges and fingerprints at a minimum, works well with most phone cases, easy to install.

What we dislike: May not provide the same protection from drops as thicker alternatives.

Best bang for your buck: JETech's iPhone X Screen Protector, Two-Pack

Our take: An extra thick option that provides quality screen protection at a value price point.

What we like: Resistant to scratches. Thick layers can handle rough treatment. Fingerprints not easily visible. Easy to install.

What we dislike: Some reports of the screen protectors arriving chipped.

Choice 3: ZAGG's iPhone X Screen Protector

Our take: The price tag may be steep, but the level of performance and protection is impressive.

What we like: Provides quality protection from drops, reinforced edges help prevent chips and cracks, resistant to fingerprints and smudges.

What we dislike: Sits at a significantly higher price point than other options.

