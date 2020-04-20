It might not be the newest model anymore, but the iPhone X is still an impressive phone that's worth protecting. A quality iPhone X case will reduce the chance of your phone breaking or your screen cracking if you drop it. Some can even protect the screen from getting scratched.

This guide contains the information you'll need to find the best iPhone X case for you. In addition to laying out the types and features available, we've also included a handful of reviews of recommended cases, such as our top pick, the Spigen Rugged Armor iPhone X Case, which offers decent phone protection at an affordable price and a slim profile.

Considerations when choosing iPhone X cases

Types of iPhone X cases

Consider the different types of iPhone X cases available so you can select the one that works best for you.

Shell cases cover the back and sides of the phone. They range from extremely lightweight, flexible cases to rugged models with layers of protection and extra tough corners.

Wallet cases have slots to hold bank cards and notes, so your phone case can double as a wallet. Some wallet cases have flip fronts that protect your phone's screen when not in use, whereas others simply have the hard slots integrated into the back of a shell-style case.

Bumper cases fit only around the edge of the phone and tend to have thick material at the corners to offer a good deal of drop protection. They don't offer much protection against general scratches and scrapes, however.

Pouches are designed to protect your phone from getting scratched in your bag or pocket when not in use. But if you drop your phone, protection is nonexistent.

Material

The material of your iPhone X case is also an important concern. There are benefits and drawbacks to all types. For instance, silicone and other soft plastic iPhone X cases are lightweight and slim but don't offer a huge amount of drop protection. Hard plastic cases offer a little more protection, especially when they feature rubber corners and shock-absorbent layers. Wood and bamboo cases offer some drop protection but are more popular for their looks than their protective properties. Metal and carbon fiber are both strong and lightweight but can be pricey.

Features

Screen protection

Check whether or not your chosen iPhone X case comes with any form of screen protection. Screen protectors are usually separate from the main body of the case and can be made from either plastic or tempered glass. If yours doesn't come with a screen protector, you should purchase one separately.

Flip stand

Some phone cases feature small, integrated flip stands, a bit like kickstands on bikes. These allow you to more easily prop up your phone to watch videos or have video chats with friends.

Color

Although it doesn't change how your iPhone case functions, you'll want to choose one in a color that you like. Some cases have more color and/or pattern options than others.

Price

You can find some inexpensive iPhone X cases for less than $10, but they probably don't offer the best protection. High-end models can cost $50 or more.

FAQ

Q. I'd like my phone case to be as eco-friendly as possible. What material should I choose?

A. Both soft and hard plastics will take hundreds of years to degrade. Think about the fact that you'll probably throw away a phone case every couple of years when you get a phone upgrade, and you'll understand why people are looking for eco-friendly alternatives. Wooden cases will degrade much more quickly. An even better choice would be a case made from a natural, sustainable material, such as bamboo.

Q. Will my iPhone X fit in other iPhone cases or universal cases?

A. The iPhone X is larger than other recent iPhones; therefore, your old iPhone case won't fit. Supposedly "universal" phone cases are unlikely to fit your iPhone X either, and even if they do, the cutouts and buttons may not be in the correct positions.

iPhone X cases we recommend

Best of the best: Spigen's Rugged Armor iPhone X Case

Our take: A lightweight and flexible case that still offers excellent protection for your phone.

What we like: Precise cutouts give you proper access to ports and buttons. Textured for adequate grip. Wireless charging compatible.

What we dislike: Corner reinforcement could be better.

Best bang for your buck: ESR's Soft TPU Case for iPhone X

Our take: This slim case adds little bulk to your iPhone and comes in clear and solid black.

What we like: Raised edges help protect screen and camera from scratches. Compatible with wireless charging. Only 1 millimeter thick. Affordably priced.

What we dislike: Unlikely to offer much protection if you drop your phone from a height.

Choice 3: Urban Armor Gear's Monarch iPhone X Case

Our take: It might be a little bulkier than some phone cases, but it offers exceptional drop protection.

What we like: Exceeds military standard for drop and impact protection. Honeycomb grip. Several color options. Unobstructed wireless charging and NFC payments.

What we dislike: No screen protection included.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.