The best iPhone lens

iPhones are well known for their quality, and the built-in lenses do a terrific job in everyday situations. However, they do have limits, and a good iPhone lens can take your photography to new levels of visual clarity and creativity.

We've been researching what's available so we can help you choose the best option. In addition to our concise report, we've selected a few favorites. Our top pick, the Gosky Titan, features a top-quality monocular and phone holder that gives you the opportunity to capture fabulous images that few can rival.

Considerations when choosing iPhone lenses

Benefits of an iPhone lens

Your iPhone takes great snaps -- within limits. But while you can get up close or zoom in on distant objects, it's software doing that, all with the same lens. If you want better photographs of scenery, you need a wide-angle lens. If you want better pictures of flowers or insects, you need a macro lens. These are typical of an aftermarket iPhone lens kit and give you lots of added versatility. Although some can be quite large, many are compact enough to fit in your pocket or bag, so they're convenient, too.

Features

Lens types

With DSLR camera lenses, things like aperture and focal length are important factors. They aren't such a big deal here, because your iPhone is the main controller and can be further enhanced with a range of apps. Some high-end lenses have adjustment, but mostly they're fixed.

This is why you see an iPhone lens kit with five or more components. Instead of fiddling with all kinds of settings, you just swap the lens -- quick and easy. Telephoto and macro lenses are common, but you might also get fish-eye, starburst, kaleidoscope, and CPL (glare-reduction) lenses that allow you to improve or add interest to your photos.

Optical quality

Optical quality is a major factor, and low-quality iPhone lenses can have flaws. If you're buying top-quality gear, it's unlikely to be a problem. A typical DSLR zoom lens for a Canon or Nikon camera is likely around $200. If you're paying 1/10th of that, you need to have realistic expectations. Will it still take great snaps? Absolutely -- but keen photographers will want to invest more.

Stability

Camera stability has a big impact. A lot of the time you're taking photos and videos on the move, capturing the fun you're having. However, if you want detailed images -- particularly close-ups -- you need a tripod. You can buy one separately, but a number of iPhone lens kits include one.

Price

There are lots of inexpensive iPhone lenses available, mostly in kits that offer a variety of interesting effects. They run anywhere from $15 up to about $35. They can be a lot of fun but lack professional optical quality. For that, you pay between $25 and $100 for single lenses. Some of the best also need a special case, which adds another $30 or so.

FAQ

Q. Does an iPhone lens fit over a protective phone case?

A. It's a question of how they mount. Some need to be fitted directly to the iPhone, and not doing so risks damage or distorted images. Others are designed to fit over your existing case, but you need to check that it's a specified feature. One high-quality lens maker, Moment, requires you to use their brand's case.

Q. Do these lenses fit iPhones with triple cameras, like the iPhone 11?

A. Most should be fine, but it's impossible to give a yes or no for all the available options, so you should check before ordering. However, the iPhone 11's cameras now offer tremendous flexibility, so make sure the extra lens you're considering offers real advantages over those already built in.

iPhone lenses we recommend

Best of the best: Gosky's Titan Monocular and iPhone Holder

Our take: High-quality solution for photographing wildlife and scenery at a distance.

What we like: Tough, professional standard monocular has excellent optics and offers terrific 12X magnification. The lightweight holder lets you capture those distant objects on your iPhone.

What we dislike: Holder quality varies. Bulky.

Best bang for your buck: Xenvo's Pro Lens Kit

Our take: A pair of quality lenses offers versatility for all kinds of photography.

What we like: Wide-angle and macro lenses offer flexibility. Rubber-coated grip fits over cases. Adjustable glow clip LED for better illumination. Useful lanyard.

What we dislike: Some edge distortion. Not for iPhone 11.

Choice 3: Shuttermoon's iPhone Camera Lens Kit

Our take: A low-cost set for those who want to experiment with iPhone photography.

What we like: Five different lenses and simple clip allowing wide angle, macro, and other effects. An affordable way to learn what your phone is capable of.

What we dislike: Mediocre lens quality. Little benefit for iPhone X and newer.

