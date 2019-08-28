Your iPhone 8 wasn't cheap--and it only gets more expensive if you damage it. Alarmingly easy to break, your phone will have a much longer life if you buy a quality case to help protect it from everyday wear and tear.

To learn more, keep reading this buying guide, which will help you find the best iPhone 8 case to fit your needs. Our number one pick is the OtterBox Commuter Series Case, a super sturdy iPhone 8 case that will protect your cell from all manner of drops, bumps, and scrapes.

Considerations when choosing iPhone 8 cases

Type

Perhaps the first factor to decide on is what type of iPhone 8 case you want. These are some of the most common options:

Hard-shell cases are generally made from hard plastic, but sometimes they include other materials, such as rubber, to improve their shock protection. They usually cover the back and sides of the phone and sometimes slightly over the edges of the screen for added protection.

Soft-shell cases cover the back, sides, and sometimes the front of an iPhone. They are made from flexible materials like silicone. They don't offer much protection from falls, but they do prevent scratches and general wear.

Bumper cases sit around the edge of an iPhone with rubber corner bumpers to protect your phone from drops. You can also find hard-shell cases with bumper corners.

Folio cases tend to be made from faux leather (real leather is uncommon) or other fabric. They have a flap that sits over the front of your phone when not in use, which you can fold out of the way when you want to use your phone. These cases can be cumbersome but are great for holding bank cards.



Screen protectors

Any type of phone case may have an integrated screen protector. These can be made from glass or hard plastic to protect your screen from impact. You can also find silicone screen protectors or soft plastic sheets. The protectors adhere to your phone screen, which helps protect it from scratches and scrapes. However, they do little to stop your screen from cracking should you drop it.

Features

Color or print

You can find iPhone 8 cases in a wide range of colors and designs. Plenty of options are either clear or plain black; those options protect your phone without changing its appearance too much. You can also find many cases in bright colors or with fun prints.

Pockets

Some iPhone 8 cases have integrated pockets for storing bank cards, transit passes, or similar items. Pockets are most common in folio cases, but you can occasionally find them in other types of iPhone cases.

Price

iPhone 8 cases can range in price from about $5 to more than $50. If you want a mid-range choice that offers plenty of protection, you'll need to pay at least $15 to $25.

FAQ

Q. Will I still be able to use my camera and charge my iPhone with its case on?

A. As long as you buy a case that's specifically designed for use with the iPhone 8, it should have cutouts in the proper positions. You can then use your camera, charge your phone, and access all the control buttons without removing the case. Some iPhone 8 cases are also compatible with wireless chargers.

Q. What type of iPhone 8 case is best for extremely active users?

A. If you put your iPhone through its paces, taking it on hikes, runs, bike rides, and more, you need a rugged case that will give your phone the protection it needs. We'd recommend a shell case with corner bumpers and a screen protector.

iPhone 8 cases we recommend

Best of the best: OtterBox Commuter Series Case

Our take: This heavy-duty case has a double-layered design for increased protection. The reinforced corners help protect it from drops.

What we like: Attractive design with cut-out hole to show the Apple logo. Slim construction doesn't add too much bulk. Port covers block dust and debris from entering.

What we dislike: No screen protector.

Best bang for your buck: Shamo's Crystal Clear Shock-Absorption Gel Case

Our take: A super thin and lightweight silicone case at a highly affordable price that won't add much bulk to your phone.

What we like: Choose between a completely clear case or a translucent tint. Soft material protects phone from dirt and scratches. Supports wireless charging.

What we dislike: Degree of drop protection is questionable.

Choice 3: TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case

Our take: Thanks to its hard plastic construction, this case offers a decent degree of protection in an extremely slim package.

What we like: Raised lips around camera lenses offers better protection from scratches. Space to accommodate a screen protector (though not included). Choice of colors.

What we dislike: Doesn't provide much grip when holding your phone.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.