The best iPhone 7 case

If you consider your iPhone 7 to be your copilot in life, you should protect your investment with a sturdy case. But how much protection do you need in an iPhone case? Think of how often it bumps into other things, gets thrown into a bag, and ends up falling on the floor. While all cases offer some protection, if you're harder on your phone, you may need something that includes drop protection, reinforced edges, or even water resistance.

To inform your decision, keep reading our buying guide on iPhone 7 cases. We're including our top pick, the OtterBox Defender Series, which features an ultra-durable design and lifetime warranty.

Considerations when choosing iPhone 7 cases

iPhone 7 case styles

Shell/slimline cases: If you just need to cover your bases, shell and slimline cases are as streamlined as you can get when it comes to protection. They feature thin materials that offer modest drop protection and shock absorption. While they're fairly limited in terms of protection, they are the most wallet-friendly choice -- and some protection is better than none.

Bumper cases: For more moderate protection, bumper cases fit snugly around your phone while allowing full access to the touchscreen. Their materials are engineered for drop protection, and it's not unusual to see your phone "bounce" when dropped in a bumper case. They add a bit more bulk than shell cases, and they're not the best choices for screen protection.

Rugged protection cases: If you're rough on your phone, rugged protection cases come with improved drop protection due to their construction and material choices. More often than not, they have multilayer designs, including a protective layer for the touchscreen. Some designs are even water-resistant. The only downside of rugged protection cases is that the added protection usually adds significant bulk and weight.

Materials

Plastic: Plastic (namely TPU and polycarbonate) are affordable and lightweight. Some plastic styles are flexible, while others offer improved grip features.

Silicone: Silicone is popular for its softness and flexibility. These styles also excel when it comes to shock absorption.

Carbon fiber: This ultra-durable material is made of strands of carbon that combine to be stronger than steel. Carbon fiber cases impress with their durability and quality of protection.

Metal: Hard metal cases won't crack, chip, or shatter, even on impact. As a result, they're well-liked for their high level of protection and sleek profiles.

Features

Screen protection

If you fear the dreaded shattered iPhone screen, you should probably invest in a case that offers superior screen protection. Some styles have integrated screen protectors as part of their multilayer design, while some bumper and shell cases come with compatible adhesive protection sheets.

Compartments

Cases that feature card compartments are exceedingly popular now, especially if you want to limit what you carry to the gym or club. These designs have slots to accommodate a couple credit cards, though they're not always conducive to storing business cards.

Kickstand/ring

Some iPhone 7 cases are equipped with convenience features, namely kickstands and rings. Kickstands are convenient if you want a hands-free viewing option and don't want to lean your phone against another surface. Rings are popular to ensure your phone doesn't slide out of your hand while you scroll.

Price

You can get an iPhone 7 case with basic sleeve protection for less than $10. For cases that are more durable and offer screen protection, you can spend between $15 and $30. If you're hard on your iPhone and need maximum protection, expect to spend between $30 and $60 for durable dual-layer designs.

FAQ

Q. Is it necessary to buy more than one iPhone 7 case?

A. You may wish to have a casual, everyday case as well as a sturdier, more durable one for camping and traveling. It's always good to have a spare case so you're not without protection in case your original one cracks or breaks.

Q. Is it common for iPhone 7 cases to be discontinued?

A. Certain colors or new styles may be discontinued; however, core product designs are pretty consistent. As Apple continues to release new iPhones, manufacturers cut down on production for older style cases to focus on newer ones.

iPhone 7 cases we recommend

Best of the best: OtterBox's Defender Series for iPhone 7 and 8

Our take: Popular style with a reputation for effective protection, especially with drops. Tough construction.

What we like: Dual-layer design as well as screen protection. Comes with a belt clip. Otterbox has a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Some consumers find the clip bulky. More expensive than other protective cases.

Best bang for your buck: Matone's Crystal Clear iPhone 7 Case

Our take: Budget-friendly choice that offers quality protection in a sleek transparent style.

What we like: Available in four shades. Made from flexible, shock-resistant materials. Popular for those who don't like bulky cases.

What we dislike: Like many plastic cases, can yellow overtime and requires regular cleaning to stay crystal clear.

Choice 3: Spigen's Slim Armor CS for iPhone 7 and 8

Our take: Popular modern design with hidden compartment for credit cards. Available in five colors.

What we like: Sturdy dual-layer construction and passes intense drop testing. Popular for those who forego wallets and purses.

What we dislike: Only holds a couple cards, and some consumers found the design to be bulkier than expected.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.