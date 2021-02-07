The best iPad for Procreate

It's hard to believe that Procreate was first released a decade ago. While it spent many years overshadowed by Adobe product acceptance, more artists are fully embracing this astounding program that allows you to create without limits. However, to get the most out of Procreate, you need the right iPad.

The trick to finding the best iPad is knowing what’s important to you. For instance, size matters to us, so the Apple iPad Pro (4th Generation) is our top choice because it offers the largest canvas of all the iPads. To learn more about different iPad options so you can discover which best suits your individual artistic needs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing iPads for Procreate

Types of iPads

iPad: This is the "budget" iPad. It has a 10.2-inch screen, and it’s compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. There aren’t too many bells and whistles on this iPad — it’s a simple yet solid, affordable option.

iPad Mini: Physically, the iPad Mini is the smallest in size. Performance-wise, it’s comparable to the iPad and compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. Even though it’s smaller, it costs a little more than the iPad.

iPad Pro: The iPad Pro has two different screen size options and a slightly faster CPU than the iPad or iPad Mini. It’s compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil and offers the most onboard memory, the brightest display, and the best camera. It’s also the most expensive option.

iPad Air: This model has a smaller screen than the iPad Pro, but it has the fastest processor of Apple's iPad family. While it’s not quite as bright as the iPad Pro, the display is otherwise similar.

Features

Screen size

If you like a larger canvas, the screen size is a primary concern for you. Remember that even the largest iPad screen (12.9 inches) is roughly the size of a sheet of paper because the measurement is taken diagonally. The screen size of an iPad Mini, by comparison, is less than a half sheet of paper.

Apple Pencil

While the iPad and iPad Mini are only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, performance-wise, it’s not a big deal because both generations offer close to the same performance. The difference resides in the feel and convenience, such as a spot to tap to quickly switch modes and a flattened side for storage.

Memory

Memory used to be vital, but with iCloud storage, not as much. Still, many individuals prefer to keep their artwork on the actual device. Luckily, Procreate files aren't huge like video files, but if you amass enough of them, they do start to eat up space. The more important aspect to consider is what other files and apps you have on your iPad, as those likely have more impact on your memory than Procreate files.

Price

The price range for iPads is quite wide. You can get a no-frills model for around $300. However, if you want it all, you can spend over $1,600.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to subscribe to use Procreate?

A. No. Unlike the trend of many other apps, Procreate is still a buy-it-and-own-it app. No subscription, just $9.99 paid once for one of the most powerful and versatile digital art tools on the market.

Q. Do I need to be connected to the internet to use Procreate?

A. No. One of the beauties of using Procreate is that operation doesn’t rely on an internet connection. You only need to be online when you’re sharing files or updating.

iPads for Procreate we recommend

Best of the best: Apple iPad Pro (4th Generation)

Our take: This is the latest generation of the top-of-the-line iPad. It has the largest screen and offers the best Procreate experience.

What we like: This iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch screen, making it best for individuals who prefer a larger canvas. The Liquid Retina display has a 2732 x 2048 resolution at 264 ppi with Wide Color display, True Tone, and above-average screen brightness.

What we dislike: This option is priced for the individual who is willing to invest a little bit more into their art.

Best bang for your buck: Apple iPad (8th Generation)

Our take: For individuals on a tight budget, this is an excellent and affordable option.

What we like: This 32GB model lets you run the top drawing and painting app on a more affordable device. It’s compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, has a 10.2-inch screen, and a Retina display with above-average brightness.

What we dislike: There’s plenty of memory for Procreate, but not much else.

Choice 3: Apple iPad Air (4th Generation)

Our take: A robust option for those who want more than a budget model but don’t need the top-of-the-line offering.

What we like: While this model is more affordable than the iPad Pro, it actually features a faster CPU with enhanced graphics performance. It offers almost all the same features as the iPad Pro. The only reason it's not our top pick is the smaller screen (10.9 inches).

What we dislike: There's not really a downside to running Procreate on this mid-range model.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.