The best iPad Pro case

If you're an avid iPad Pro user, you know it's a sizable investment. Having superior protection against drops, bumps, and even spills is essential, which is why you need a top-notch iPad Pro case.

When it comes to iPad Pro cases, it's all about balancing convenience and protection. They often feature kickstands with adjustable tilt or height to allow for hands-free viewing. iPad Pro cases offer varying degrees of impact protection, as well as water resistance, screen protection, and port accessibility.

If you're ready for a new iPad Pro case, check out our buying guide. Our top pick is the New Trent Gladius Pro iPad Case for iPad Pro 12.9, which provides easy access to ports while protecting your iPad to the fullest.

Considerations when choosing iPad Pro cases

iPad Pro size

Since there's more than one iPad Pro size, know which one you have when selecting your case. The largest iPad Pro comes in at 12.9 inches, and other models range between 9.7 and 11 inches.

Wireless keyboard use

Many iPad Pro users streamline their setup by choosing a case with an integrated wireless keyboard. This also resolves the issue of whether your iPad Pro can be used with a separate wireless keyboard while still in its case. Some designs obstruct the connection or make ports inaccessible.

Where you bring your iPad Pro

When it comes to choosing an iPad Pro, be realistic with your expectations and base them on where you bring your device.

If you're using an iPad Pro in the comfort of your home and are careful with it, you can select any case you like. For commuters and travelers, your iPad Pro likely gets knocked around a bit, so invest in a case made from high-quality materials and that offers superior drop protection.

Features

Materials

It's no surprise that a premium device calls for premium materials. Cases are typically made from high-grade silicone, top-quality leather, or commercial-grade plastic. Some materials perform better in drop tests, so check the case's specs to see how they rank.

Kickstand style

Most iPad Pro cases have a kickstand of some kind for hands-free viewing. Style varies between cases, and some have more advanced adjustability than others. Portfolio-style cases have a flip-over cover, where other cases feature a small arm that can be nestled when not in use. There are also cases which remove the internal layer and dock it to the outer shell.

Apple Pencil storage

Those who use Apple Pencils should aim for iPad Pro cases with built-in storage to accommodate it. Since Apple Pencils charge when they're near an iPad Pro, it saves valuable charging time to keep them close to one another.

Price

Budget-friendly iPad Pro cases cost less than $50 and do a decent job at protecting your screen. For a case compatible with Bluetooth devices and more drop protection, expect to spend closer to $100. Industrial-grade protection cases cost as much as $300.

FAQ

Q. Why does my iPad Pro case have a weird chemical smell?

A. It's common to experience a strange smell when opening the iPad Pro case's packaging. It usually dissipates in a few hours when left out to air. If it persists longer than that, contact the manufacturer for a replacement.

Q. What's the best iPad Pro case for a kid (ages 8 through 12)?

A. If you bring their device everywhere, your best option is investing in an iPad Pro case with rugged protection. While it may not be as trendy or attractive as portfolio cases, it protects the iPad Pro better if it's dropped or jostled around in a school bag.

iPad Pro cases we recommend

Best of the best: New Trent's Gladius Pro iPad Case for iPad Pro 12.9

Our take: Exceptional protection from a case without unnecessary bulk or weight.

What we like: Has leather hand strap, screen protector, and metal kickstand. Well-liked among commuters and students.

What we dislike: Hand strap won't fit all hands comfortably.

Best bang for your buck: Ztotop's Premium Leather Case for iPad Pro

Our take: Portfolio-style case popular for professionals. Available in nine colors.

What we like: Three-way adjustable tilt and nifty Apple Pencil holder. Fits into bags and backpacks easily.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer as much coverage as other models, so it's better for those who are careful with their iPad.

Choice 3: Otterbox's iPad Pro 10.5-inch Defender Series Case

Our take: Premium protection for the person known for dropping their devices. Customer-friendly warranty and great customer service.

What we like: Shell, slipcover, and screen protector provide triple the defense. Keeps iPad Pro dust-free.

What we dislike: You need to remove the iPad Pro in order to use certain Apple devices.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.