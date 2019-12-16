The best iPad Air case

The iPad Air has the speed and efficiency of a laptop while remaining sleek, lightweight, and ultra-stylish. As far as tablets go, it's among the best of the best -- which is why protecting it is so important.

In addition to finding an iPad Air case that provides plenty of protection, you'll also want to consider the case's aesthetics, features, and add-ons so that it perfectly suits your needs. We've outlined these important features along with some of our favorite recommendations below. If you're looking for something simple and durable, check out our top recommendation, LifeProof's FRĒ iPad Air Waterproof Case, which will keep your iPad Air protected from just about any calamity.

Considerations when choosing iPad Air cases

Size and model

Naturally, you want your iPad Air to fit its case. Since each version differs slightly in size, knowing the exact generation and size of your iPad Air is the first step in buying the right case -- and arguably the most crucial step as well. You can check by navigating to Settings > General > About to find out which iPad Air model you have.

How do you use your iPad Air?

To determine which case is best for you, you should consider the primary purpose of your iPad Air. Will you be watching plenty of movies and playing a few games? Then a case with an adjustable kickstand will help you to sit back and enjoy the view. If you will be using the iPad Air for homework or other work-based projects, then a case with an attached Bluetooth keyboard will make your life easier. Or maybe you bought an iPad Air to take photos on vacation. Depending on your destination, a waterproof case could save the day.

Features

Materials

There are a wide variety of plastic and silicone cases on the market that do a fine job of protecting your device and won't cost too much. However, if you're looking for both style and premium protection, high-quality materials are a must. You can find cases made from real wood and leather that are as durable as they are elegant.

Keyboard

An iPad Air case that includes a Bluetooth keyboard attachment can quickly transform your tablet into a pseudo-laptop suitable for work and school.

Adjustable kickstand

Kickstands are a relatively common feature for iPad Air cases. In fact, even lower-priced options often include at least a simple plastic stand that allows for hands-free viewing. As you start to look at more expensive cases, you'll find adjustable kickstands that allow you to choose the perfect angle.

Price

You will find some iPad Air cases for as low as $8 and others as high as $50. If you're looking for high-quality cases but don't want to break the bank, you will find plenty in the $20 to $30 range made of durable materials, while cases for closer to $50 are often made of leather or wood.

FAQ

Q. Do I still need to buy a screen protector if my iPad Air is in a case?

A. While your case will offer some protection for your screen, it's still possible for your screen to become damaged in the event of a drop. Screen protectors keep dirt and dust at bay and will keep your screen free of scratches. You can even find smudge-proof and anti-glare protectors that keep your screen in top shape.

Q. Can I find a waterproof iPad Air case?

A. Absolutely. There are a few tightly sealed cases on the market that are considered waterproof. However, it's important to note that in most instances, these cases are designed to save your device should it accidentally fall in the water, but they aren't usually designed to handle being submerged underwater for extended periods of time.

iPad Air cases we recommend

Best of the best: LifeProof's FRĒ iPad Air Waterproof Case

Our take: A solid waterproof case that provides ample protection in and out of the water.

What we like: Case allows you to submerge iPad in up to two meters of water for up to one hour. Tight seal also keeps dirt and dust from accumulating on your device. Includes a screen protector.

What we dislike: From certain angles, the included screen protector casts a rainbow hue on the screen, making it harder to see.

Best bang for your buck: JETech's Case For Apple iPad Air

Our take: A simple and affordable iPad Air case sold by a company with excellent customer service.

What we like: Slim, lightweight case available in a range of colors. Magnetic closure works with the sleep and wake function. Case can be used as a multi-angle stand.

What we dislike: Some complaints of the plastic parts cracking.

Choice 3: Fintie's iPad Air Case

Our take: A sturdy case with plenty of color choices and a handy adjustable stand.

What we like: Adjustable stand makes watching movies on the iPad Air even easier. Easy access to ports. Soft microfiber inner lining. Large pocket to hold documents, business cards, and more.

What we dislike: Some complained that the color flakes off at the corners after a short time.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.