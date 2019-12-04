The right hair dryer can mean the difference between a good hair day and a bad hair day. Ionic hair dryers have become all the rage because they limit heat damage to your hair, reduce your drying time, and cut down on frizz. They produce negatively charged ions that help dry your hair more quickly, reducing the amount of heat you subject your locks to. Negative ions also lock in moisture to leave you with softer, smoother, shinier tresses to banish bad hair days for good.

Read our buying guide for all the tips you need to find the best ionic hair dryer. We also include recommendations, such as our top choice from Bio Ionic, which features a 24-karat gold mineral complex in its ceramic barrel to condition hair and speed up the drying process.

Considerations when choosing ionic hair dryers

Tourmaline vs. ceramic

Most high-quality ionic hair dryers contain tourmaline in their construction. Tourmaline is a semiprecious mineral that can produce negative ions in a greater number than the materials used in standard ionic dryers. Tourmaline is often used in a dryer's internal components or is ground into a powder that's used to coat a dryer's inner components.

Some ionic hair dryers also contain ceramic, which can be used for the dryer's body, the heating element, or as a coating for the inner components. It helps generate infrared heat that's able to penetrate the shaft of your hair to lock in moisture and shine. Ceramic as a material doesn't produce negative ions, so not all ceramic dryers are ionic. You can find some ionic dryers that feature both tourmaline and ceramic materials to make the best of both technologies.

Wattage

As with any hair dryer, an ionic hair dryer's wattage is crucial because it determines how powerful the motor is. Dryers with stronger motors can produce a more forceful burst of air, which dries your hair quicker without needing excessive heat. If you choose a low-wattage motor, it may make up for its lack of power by using more heat, which in turn can damage your hair.

Opt for an ionic hair dryer with a wattage of at least 1,800. It's not only better for your hair but more durable, too.

Features

Adjustable temperature and speed settings

You should use as little heat as possible to dry your hair. An ionic dryer that offers multiple temperature settings provides the most control over your hairstyling. Multiple speed settings also help because you can use a higher speed and a lower temperature to be gentler on your hair.

Cool-shot button

A cool-shot button comes in handy because it lets you lock in your hairstyle when your hair is almost fully dry. Opt for a model with a locking cool-shot button so you don't have to keep pressing it while you use it.

Nozzle concentrator

If you want to direct the air from your dryer over a specific section of your hair, look for an ionic dryer that includes a nozzle concentrator. It's great for blasting certain areas for added volume, like your roots.

Diffuser

If you want to dry your hair without winding up with serious frizz, your ionic dryer should include a diffuser. These are a necessity if you have curly hair.

Weight

You don't want a hair dryer that's too heavy; your arm can get tired while holding it as you wait for your hair to dry. Ionic dryers are lighter than other dryers, so they're usually more comfortable to hold. Stick to models that weigh around one to one and a half pounds for the lightest weight option.

Price

Expect to spend anywhere from $30 to $500 or more for an ionic dryer. Bargain models that don't offer many features go for $30 to $50, but higher-quality dryers with more features usually cost between $50 and $100. For professional-grade models, you can spend $200 to $500.

FAQ

Q. What type of hair is an ionic hair dryer suitable for?

A. Ionic dryers work for all hair types, but they're especially good for fine, thin, or damaged hair. They dry your hair more quickly and gently, which means heat damage is limited, protecting these more fragile hair types. An ionic dryer can be excellent for thick hair, too, since it dries more quickly, and curly hair can see a serious reduction in frizz.

Q. Can I find a travel-size ionic hair dryer?

A. There are some travel-size ionic hair dryers, but you pay more for one than you would for a standard travel dryer.

Ionic hair dryers we recommend

Best of the best: Bio Ionic's Goldpro Dryer

Our take: A top-of-the-line ionic dryer that makes styling hair like a pro much easier.

What we like: Ceramic barrel infused with a 24-karat gold mineral complex that helps reduce drying time and locks in moisture. Leaves hair smooth and shiny. Features durable construction that travels well. Doesn't make much noise even at high speed.

What we dislike: Some users complain that the control buttons on the handle are easy to press by accident.

Best bang for your buck: MHU's Professional Ionic Dryer

Our take: Offers plenty of convenient features and doesn't cost too much, making it a quality ionic dryer option.

What we like: Stands out for its quiet operation. Has a compact design. Uses infrared technology to minimize frizz. Includes a concentrator and diffuser. Offers an attractive price tag.

What we dislike: Can feel somewhat heavy in the hand. Nozzle concentrator comes loose pretty easily.

Choice 3: BaBylissPRO's Nano Titanium Dryer

Our take: An effective ionic dryer that's small and lightweight enough to travel with.

What we like: Ionic technology allows you to dry your hair more quickly. Cuts down on frizz and heat damage. Boasts a powerful 2,000-watt motor. Has a lightweight design that's comfortable to hold.

What we dislike: High-heat setting can be uncomfortably hot on the scalp.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.