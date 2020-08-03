The best invisible fence of 2020

A dog's instinct is to roam and explore, even if it means crossing into the neighbor's yard, a city street, or a nearby creek. Traditional fencing may address the issue, but it's not always a feasible solution.

One popular choice for dog owners who can't install fencing is an invisible fence. An invisible fence accomplishes the same basic correction as a shock collar but doesn't require constant supervision. A small wire is buried along the property line, or a series of sensors are placed strategically. If the pet crosses the boundary, a transmitter emits a corrective tone or static shock to the dog's receiver/collar.

Invisible fencing encourages dogs to recognize boundaries through training and conditioning. Many systems have a tone-only option that warns dogs of an impending boundary, reducing the need for any stronger correction.

We've taken a fresh look at our current short list of invisible fence systems, taking into account any upgrades in the industry, to bring you the best of the year. Read on to learn more about invisible fencing for your yard.

Best invisible fences of 2020

1. SportDOG In-Ground Fence System: Our top pick remains unchanged, primarily because of its impressive range. For pet owners with a lot of territory to cover, this invisible fencing system is still hard to beat.

2. Free Spirit In-Ground Fence: This affordably priced newcomer to our short list is definitely one to consider for smaller backyard areas.

3. PetSafe Wireless Fence Pet Containment System: This returning pick eliminates the need to bury wires and includes a tone-only correction option.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What is an invisible fence?

Traditional above-ground fencing does a good job of keeping pets corralled, but it's not always the most aesthetically pleasing solution, and it can be expensive to install. This is why many owners consider a boundary system known as an invisible fence. An invisible fence consists of several elements: a corrective collar with a receiver, a transmitter, and a wire or sensor array that defines the boundaries. If the animal attempts to cross over the boundary line, the transmitter sends a signal to the corrective collar, and the pet receives a mild static shock or a warning tone.

Some invisible fences require owners to manually install a thin wire around the perimeter of the property to set a physical boundary. Others use wireless sensors that can be installed at strategic locations. Flags can be added to make the boundary lines easier to recognize. The pet may cross this boundary a few times in the beginning but should become conditioned after a few days or weeks of correction.

One important consideration is the range of the transmitter. Many invisible fencing systems are designed with smaller yards in mind -- no larger than an acre. Others, especially wireless models, can be extended for much greater distances. Expandability and the capacity for handling multiple pets is beneficial.

Corrective collars used for invisible fencing don't have to be painful for your pet. Better systems allow owners to select the level of static shock to a bare minimum for the breed and size. There may also be a tone-only setting that lets pets know when they're getting too close to the boundary. Some systems disable the transmitter temporarily in order to allow escapees to return without further correction.

While some entry-level invisible fences can be found for around $50, they may not be as consistent as corrective programs should be. A good midrange price point for an effective backyard invisible fence is closer to $200, with expandable systems for multiple dogs or larger properties running $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. How do I know where the wire or sensors are located when training my pet?

A. Many users install small flags at critical points along the boundary line. This allows owners to know if a dog is about to cross the line. You could also install the line around existing visual cues, such as a tree or outbuilding.

Q. Is the static shock from a collar painful?

A. Although some shock collars can deliver a fairly painful snap at higher settings, the average collar associated with invisible fencing should only deliver a quick corrective sting, much like snapping a rubber band on your wrist or touching a charged doorknob. There are also collars available that emit an audio warning, not a static shock.

In-depth reviews for best invisible fences

Best of the best: SportDOG's In-Ground Fence System

What we like: Expandable to a 100-acre range. Total of 5 correction levels on collar. Wire breakage alarm on transmitter. Collar only requires one 9-volt battery.

What we dislike: Some reports of collar malfunctions within the fence zone. May not affect larger breeds.

Best bang for your buck: Free Spirit's In-Ground Fence

What we like: Performs well with multiple dogs. Features 5 correction levels for any size breed. Collar adjusts up to 26-inch neck. Expandable to one acre of coverage.

What we dislike: Metal objects can trigger a false positive. Signal strength and correction levels are variable.

Choice 3: PetSafe's Wireless Fence Pet Containment System

What we like: No digging required for installation. Tone-only correction is an option. Affordable price point for first-time users. Pets can reenter property without additional correction.

What we dislike: Reliability and consistency of correction signal is a common concern.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.