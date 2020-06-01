The best invisible braces

Gone are the days of metallic orthodontia as the only way to achieve a straight, stunning smile. Invisible braces offer a discreet, simple way of aligning your teeth with minimal discomfort and expense.

While all options for invisible braces follow the same basic roadmap to straighten crooked teeth, brands vary considerably in helpful features like wear indicators, materials, and comfort. In this guide we'll help you get clarity on the different factors that may influence your choice of invisible braces and share our favorite product recommendations, including Byte Invisible Braces, which deliver quick results with cutting-edge technology.

Considerations when choosing invisible braces

While individual treatment plans will vary, there are four basic elements involved in the process of purchasing and wearing invisible braces (also known as aligners):

Initial consultation

Not everyone is a good candidate for invisible braces. An initial consultation (either online or in-person with an orthodontist) will help answer any questions and determine if your goals can be met using invisible braces.

Treatment plan

If you decide to move forward with invisible braces after your consultation, you'll first need to create an impression of your bite using a mold or a 3D scan of your mouth. Like the initial consultation, this impression can be made in office or at home using a kit. This initial mold will be used to create progressive molds that help straighten and align your teeth little by little over the course of your treatment plans. Your plan will include a virtual or in-office fitting session to ensure a proper, comfortable fit.

Treatment

The success of your treatment will revolve around wearing your braces consistently for 22 hours each day, caring for your teeth as usual, and regularly cleaning your braces with cool water and soap for the duration of your treatment plan.

Periodic checkups

To keep you on track and ensure your teeth are progressing properly, you'll have several checkups throughout the course of your treatment plan. Like your initial consultation, these checkups can be done in an office or virtually.

Features

Your ultimate success and results can vary significantly based on different elements that affect comfort, support, and compliance.

Consultations and follow-up visits

Some treatment plans cater to a convenient 100% at-home process, while others offer the support and direct oversight of in-person consultations and follow-up visits. Choose a plan based on your personality, preferences, and confidence level.

Scan vs. mold

You'll need to create an initial impression of your bite, which can either be done using an at-home kit or in an orthodontist's office. While a mold is generally very accurate and effective, some people prefer a 3D scan that offers the ultimate accuracy but requires specialized equipment and usually a higher price tag.

Comfort

The best invisible braces have a slim profile and fit your teeth like a glove. It's normal to feel pressure on your teeth as the braces work to align them, but you shouldn't experience gum irritation.

FDA-approved materials

Since you'll be wearing your invisible braces for at least 22 hours per day, material quality is important. Look for braces that are approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and free of BPA, BPS, latex, and gluten.

Wear indicators

There's no question that wearing invisible braces for enough time each day is one of the biggest factors to your success. But between brushing your teeth, eating, and sipping a cup of coffee, the time you spend not wearing your braces can add up. Some types of braces have a wear indicator that shows you whether or not you've gotten enough wear time.

Price

If you'll be paying for your invisible braces up front, expect a price tag around $1,900. Installment plans can be a lifesaver on a budget, but expect to pay a few hundred dollars more over the life of your payment plan (a $200 to $400 deposit, plus $75 to $100 per month for about 24 months). Some dental insurance plans and all flex spending accounts cover invisible braces, which can significantly decrease your costs.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear invisible braces while I eat?

A. Invisible braces aren't meant to be worn while eating or drinking anything but water. Whenever you eat a meal, snack, or beverage other than water, remove your aligners -- but not for long. Invisible braces must be worn for 22 hours each day to work properly.

Q. How long will it take to see results?

A. Just like no two sets of teeth are alike, no two experiences with invisible braces are alike. How quickly you see results will depend on the severity of your alignment problems, how well you comply with wearing your invisible braces, and the type of invisible braces you use. Expect to see results in 12 to 36 months.

Invisible braces we recommend

Best of the best: Byte's Invisible Braces

Our take: Cutting-edge technology helps you straighten teeth fast with a custom kit.

What we like: Dentist-designed "HyberByte" system. Much faster results than other options. Simple process. Easy to find kit on sale for up to 70% off.

What we dislike: Some reports of slow response times from customer service.

Best bang for your buck: Smile Direct Club's Invisible Braces

Our take: Invisible braces backed by a team of teledentists, a top-notch customer-care team, and a "smile guarantee."

What we like: Dentist or orthodontist oversees your progress. Option to visit a local "SmileShop" to create your impressions. Guaranteed results.

What we dislike: A few complaints of slow shipping times and uncomfortable retainers that irritate gums.

Choice 3: alignerco's Invisible Braces

Our take: Quality, affordable invisible braces with excellent customer service.

What we like: Attentive, high-touch customer service. Customized aligners. Lots of payment options available for different budgets. Impressions can be created at home with an easy-to-use kit.

What we dislike: Some complaints of slower shipping times.

