The best inversion table of 2020

The human spine is a remarkable piece of engineering, but gravity can take its toll throughout the day. The natural cushioning gets compressed, muscles become fatigued, and nerves become inflamed. One popular remedy for this ailment is inversion therapy, and an inversion table makes it all possible.

An inversion table can help decompress the user's spine simply by reversing the effects of gravity for a few minutes a day. Many satisfied owners praise their inversion tables for relieving nagging back pain, reducing tension headaches, and even improving their mental acuity.

We've taken a fresh look at our short list of favorite inversion tables, because there have been some advances in the industry, especially in the areas of comfort and safety.

When it comes to inversion tables, trusting the equipment is vital, and these products are at the top of their game.

Our updated short list of favorite inversion tables includes an upgrade to a familiar brand name in the top spot, along with two new contenders that address some issues with our previous picks.

1. Teeter's FitSpine LX9 Inversion Table

Teeter has become one of the most recognized brands in the inversion table market, and this advanced model picks up where our previous picks left off. It's packed with additional features and built to last.

2. IRONMAN's Gravity 4000 Highest Weight Capacity Inversion Table

This budget-friendly inversion table makes our list because of the exceptional amount of padding and lumbar support and heavy-duty construction.

3. Stamina's Inline Inversion Chair

A newcomer to our list, Stamina's convertible table makes mounting and dismounting much easier for older or impaired users.

What is an inversion table?

Humans have been practicing some form of inversion therapy for thousands of years, even if the practice didn't have a formal definition. Hanging upside down from a piece of playground equipment or performing a headstand could be considered inversion therapy, for example. The idea behind inversion therapy is to allow the spine to stretch naturally, which in turn encourages expansion of the soft tissue between each vertebra. The inverted position also allows back and neck muscles to relax.

However, assuming an inverted position is not always an easy or safe maneuver. This is why many inversion therapy enthusiasts invest in an inversion table. An inversion table allows users to invert their bodies past horizontal by providing a comfortable and supportive leg/ankle brace. Additional padding and straps hold users in place while they either relax or perform stretching exercises.

Security and safety are major considerations when using an inversion table. Many models allow users to assume a full 90-degree inversion, but this is not strictly necessary to enjoy most of the benefits of inversion therapy; a 60-degree inversion angle is often sufficient for spinal decompression. Special straps or pins keep the machine from exceeding a preset inversion angle.

Some inversion tables also offer additional features that enhance the inversion/stretching experience. Hard plastic nodes can be strategically placed for acupressure therapy. An arched pillow or bridge provides additional stretching for the lower back. Some advanced models may even offer infrared heat or vibratory massage options.

A well-engineered inversion table can start around $250, with higher-end models containing numerous accessories costing $1,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to be fully inverted to benefit from an inversion table?

A. No, you don't have to select a full inversion (hanging upside down) to experience the benefits of inversion therapy. Many users report symptom relief when the table is set at a 60-degree angle, just past horizontal.

Q. Are inversion tables safe to use? I don't want to get trapped.

A. Inversion tables have several safety features that reduce the chances of injury or entrapment. The table is controlled by shifting the user's own body weight, usually with a simple arm movement. A strap or pin prevents the table from inverting past a pre-selected angle. Safety rails allow users to pull themselves up to vertical, and most models have quick-release levers on the ankle braces.

In-depth recommendations for best inversion tables

Best of the best: Teeter's FitSpine LX9 Inversion Table

What we like: Multiple acupressure nodes. Ankle lock is extremely secure but releases quickly. 8-point floating suspension allows for easier tilting and recovery. Good lumbar stretch.

What we dislike: Assembly can be very challenging for one person. Requires floor protection because of its weight.

Best bang for your buck: IRONMAN's Gravity 4000 Highest Weight Capacity Inversion Table

What we like: Appealing entry-level price point. Generous amount of padding. 350-pound weight capacity. Removable lumbar pillow.

What we dislike: Not comfortable for larger users. Some complaints of missing parts on arrival.

Choice 3: Stamina's Inline Inversion Chair

What we like: Easy to mount and dismount in chair configuration. Numerous safety features and abundant padding. Includes lap belt and quick-release ankle braces.

What we dislike: Complicated assembly process. Can put stress on ankles.

