The best intestinal cleanse supplement

Many of us don't think about the digestion and elimination process until the situation becomes dire. Excessive bloating, cramping, constipation, and diarrhea can all be linked to a toxic intestinal system that is out of balance. One solution to this uncomfortable and unhealthy problem is an intestinal cleansing program. Natural ingredients such as psyllium fiber, healthy gut flora, and wood oils work in combination to eliminate toxins and parasites in the colon and small intestines, then provide essential nutrients to restore the proper balance of "good" bacteria and fluids.

Intestinal cleanse supplements should not be confused with chemical laxatives or bowel stimulants. Users may experience some of the same symptoms during an intestinal cleanse, but the natural ingredients should not cause dependency or severe abdominal pain. Many cleansing programs are designed to be short-term, lasting no longer than a few weeks. Once balance is restored to the digestive tract, users should feel long-term relief.

If you are considering an intestinal cleanse, read our helpful shopping guide for the best supplements. Our top pick is Dr. Tobias' 14-Day Quick Cleanse, a powerful blend of natural enzymes that starts working on the very first day of an intense 14-day program.

Considerations when choosing intestinal cleanse supplements

Formulation

Most intestinal cleanse supplements sold without a prescription use proprietary blends of natural herbs, seeds, oils, and fiber. The cleansing process is generally in two stages. The first stage involves natural laxatives and stimulants, such as senna leaves and buckthorn extract, to stimulate the colon and intestines. An oil-based lotion helps to soothe the lining after a movement has occurred.

The second stage is a gentle cleaning of the intestines through the use of dietary fibers, such as psyllium husks, chia seeds, and rose hips. These ingredients provide the necessary abrasiveness to pull toxins out of the system. Some formulas also include probiotics and anti-parasitic ingredients for improved healing.

Delivery options

There is no single approach when it comes to administering intestinal cleanse supplements. Some users may prefer the convenience of swallowing a daily tablet or capsule, but some of these supplements can be larger than expected. Others can opt to add a measured amount of powder to a smoothie, water or food item. The flavor of the supplement could be an issue, however. There are also supplements in a liquid suspension that can be added to food or swallowed directly.

Food sensitivities and allergens

Because intestinal cleanse supplements are primarily made from natural ingredients, some users with known food sensitivities can experience negative reactions. Some formulations use seeds, shells and nut oils, either as fiber or lubrication, and are not recommended for those with tree nut allergies. Reading the list of ingredients, consulting with a medical professional and taking a minimal initial dose are all good ideas for users unfamiliar with a particular product.

Certification and safety

Over-the-counter intestinal cleanse supplements fall under the broad category of dietary supplements, which means they are not regulated or approved by the FDA. Several private organizations can certify the purity of the ingredients through laboratory testing, and many health food outlets will provide customers with a list of well-respected supplement manufacturers.

Price

The least-expensive intestinal cleanse supplements often contain nonorganic ingredients and a substantial amount of fiber. They can be found on regular store shelves for as little as 9 cents per tablet. Supplement formulas containing powerful natural laxatives, lubricants, and probiotics can cost an average of 47 cents per dose, while the most expensive versions sold primarily in health food stores can cost as much as $1.25 for an average daily dose.

FAQ

Q. Will I lose weight while using an intestinal cleanse supplement?

A. You will most likely experience some weight loss while on an intestinal cleansing program, but the product itself is not routinely marketed as a diet aid. Much of the initial weight loss is due to improved water elimination, not fat reduction.

Q. Can I become dependent on intestinal cleanse supplements, much like chemical laxatives?

A. Intestinal cleanses are intended to be used short-term, generally around 14 to 21 days. Some intestinal cleanse supplement formulas do include natural ingredients with laxative properties. It is possible to become dependent on these stimulants if you continue to use them beyond the recommended course of treatment.

Intestinal cleanse supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Dr. Tobias' 14-Day Quick Cleanse

Our take: If restoring bowel movement regularity is a priority, this natural supplement blend starts working from the very first day. We recommend increasing fluid intake.

What we like: Effectively restores good gut flora. Intense 14-day cleanse works quickly. Improves energy levels and encourages weight loss.

What we dislike: Can trigger frequent bowel movements. Some vomiting and cramping reported.

Best bang for your buck: Global Healing Center's Oxy-Powder Oxygen-Based Safe and Natural Colon Cleanser

Our take: This entry-level priced supplement blend is ideal for those who are new to intestinal cleansing and want a shorter-term regimen.

What we like: Ingredients are vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. Very affordable price point for new users. Improves the absorption of other nutrients and supplements.

What we dislike: Four capsules required for single recommended dosage. Total cleansing regimen only lasts five days.

Choice 3: Intestinal Edge High-Potency Digestive Support & Cleanse for Humans by Go Nutrients

Our take: This liquid supplement's effects may not be as immediate as other brands, but it does address intestinal parasites without the need for medication.

What we like: Liquid formula is easy to administer. Very effective against parasitic worms. Boosts metabolism to encourage weight loss.

What we dislike: Flavor profile may be objectionable to some users. Not recommended for users with tree nut allergies or other food sensitivities.

